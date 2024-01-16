Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
We are not accepting online orders right now.
215 Trade Street, Greer, SC 29651
Appetizers
Side Items
Fried Rice or Lo Mein
Cooked To Order
Pick Your Combo
Drinks
Crab Rangoon
$6.99
Philly's Cheesesteak Egg Roll
$2.50
Oriental Pork Egg Roll
$1.99
Beef of Stick
$9.99
Chicken Wings
$8.99
Fried Coconut Shrimp
$10.99
Steam Rice
$2.99
Fried Rice
$5.99
Lomein
$6.99
Soup of the Day
$5.99
Chicken
$12.99
Shrimp
$12.99
Beef
$13.99
House Special
$14.99
Basil Chili Crispy Pork Belly
$15.99
General Tso Chicken
$15.99
Black Bean Chicken
$15.99
Deep Fried Shrimp Patties with Tomato Curry
$15.99
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
$15.99
Mongolian Beef
$15.99
Szechuan Braised Beef
$15.99
Curry Beef with Potato
$15.99
BBQ Pork Rib
$15.99
Combo A - One Item
$9.99
Combo B - Two Items
$10.99
Combo C - Three Items
$11.99
Diet Coke
$1.99
Coke Zero
$1.99
Sprite
$1.99
Pepsi
$1.99
Mountain Dew
$1.99
Dr. Pepper
$1.99
Water
$1.99
(864) 603-0344
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
