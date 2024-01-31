Neches River Wheelhouse Neches River Wheelhouse
Bar Menu
Boat Drinks
- Berry Me In the River$8.75
Tito's vodka, cruzan coconut rum, pineapple juice, sweet'n sour, strawberry puree
- Brandy Alexander$12.00
Christian brothers brandy, creme du cacao, vanilla ice cream.
- Cucumber Mojito$10.00
Cucumber Vodka, mint leaves, simple syrup, club soda
- High Tide$8.75
Cucumber vodka, watermelon puree, sweet 'n sour, triple sec, simple syrup
- Mango Tango$8.75
Rum, amaretto, mango puree, blended
- Margarita$9.00
House made margarita. Served frozen or on the rocks
- Rumbalaya$8.75
Cruzan coconut rum, bacardi superior, pineapple juice, orange juice, grenadine, myers dark rum
- Shipwrecked$8.75
Cruzan coconut rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice.
- Vanilla Mix$9.00
Bottled Beer
- Btl A Orchard$4.75
- Btl Big Wave$4.75
- Btl Blue Moon$4.75
- Btl Bud Light$3.75
- Btl Budweiser$3.75
- Btl Coors Banquet
- Btl Coors Light$3.75
- Btl Cor Premier$4.75
- Btl Corona$4.75
- Btl Craw Bock$4.75
- Btl Dos XX$4.75
- Btl Heineken$4.75
- Btl Hopadillo$4.75
- Btl Landshark$4.25
- Btl Lonestar$3.75
- Btl Lonestar Light$3.75
- Btl Mich Ultra$4.25
- Btl Miller Lite$3.75
- Btl Modelo$4.75
- Btl Pacifico$4.75
- Btl Shiner$4.25
- Btl Shiner Blonde
- Btl Sol$4.75
- Btl Stella$5.25
- Btl Ultra Cactus$4.75
- Btl Ultra Gold$4.75
- Btl Yueng Flight$4.75
- Btl Yuengling$4.75
- Craft Bucket$28.00
- Domestic Bucket$22.00
- Premium Bucket$28.00
- Topo Chico Seltz$4.75
- White Claw$4.75
Brunch Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$10.00
Our signature bloody mary rimmed with cajun seasoning, made with Absolut Peppar vodka and Zing Zang, garnished with bacon, olive, shrimp, sausage, and pepper jack cheese.
- Breakfast Margarita$8.00
This tequila sunrise is flooded with our frozen house Margarita
- Frozen Mimosa$12.00
Frozen vanilla vodka mixed with orange juice and a mini champagne bottle topper. * Try with a strawberry swirl for additional flavor (+1).
- Island Mimosa$8.00
Choose between orange juice, grapefruit juice, or cranberry juice with champagne. *Try with a shot of coconut rum for an additional flavor (+2)
- Poinsettia$9.00
- Sangria Blanco$9.00
A delightful blend of fruits, white wine, orange liqueur, vodka and club soda
- Sangria Red$9.00
Canned Beer
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$5.25
- American Rita$9.00
- Apple Martini$9.00
- Bahama Mama$8.75
- Bikini Bottom$10.00
- Black Russian$6.50
- Blue Hawaiian$7.00
- Blue Lemonade$7.00
- Choc. Mimosa$10.00
- Corona-Rita$12.00
- Cosmo$8.00
- Daquiri$8.00
- French 75$8.00
- Fuzzy Navel$5.50
- Gin Martini$10.00
- Greyhound$5.00
- Hot Toddy$7.00
- Irish Carbomb$14.00
- Jal. Margarita$10.00
- Kamikaze$6.00
- Leprechaun$7.00
- Liquid MJ$8.00
- LiT$8.00
- Manhattan$7.00
- Margarita$9.00
- Miami Vice$8.75
- Mojito$9.00
- Moscow Mule$9.00
- Old Fashioned
- PB Old Fashioned$10.00
- Peppermint-tini$10.00
- Pina Colada$8.75
- Salty Dog$6.00
- Sangria Rita$13.00
- Santa's Cookie$10.00
- The Grinch$8.00
- Tom Collins$6.00
- Top Shelf LiT$12.00
- Vodka Martini$10.00
- Watermelon Rita$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$6.00
- White Russian$8.00
- XX-Rita$12.00
Draft Beer
Liqueurs/Cordials
- 99 Banmanas$6.00+
- Amaretto$5.00+
- Apple$5.00+
- Bailey's$5.00+
- Blue Curacao$5.00+
- ButterScotch$5.00+
- Cacao$5.00+
- CB Brandy$10.00+
- Chambord$6.50+
- Disaronno$7.00+
- Dry Vermouth$5.00+
- Fireball$7.00+
- Frangelico$6.50+
- Gran Gala$5.00
- Grape$5.00+
- Jager$7.50+
- Kahlua$6.00+
- Melon$5.00+
- Peach$5.00+
- Peppermint$5.00+
- Pomegranite$5.00+
- Razz$5.00+
- Rumchata$6.00+
- Sambuca$6.00+
- Sweet Vermouth$5.00+
- Triple Sec$5.00+
- Tuaca$7.00+
- Watermelon$5.00+
N/A Beverages
- Cherry Coke$3.50
- Coffee$2.29
- Coke$2.99
- Coke Zero$2.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Frisbee$2.00
- Gingerale$2.29
- Ice Tea$2.99
- Icee Blue$3.75
- Icee Cherry$3.75
- Icee Coke$3.75
- Juice$2.99
- Kid Drink$0.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Milk$2.99
- Powerade$3.99
- Red Bull$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Sprite$2.99
- Topo Chico$3.99
- Virgin Colada$6.00
- Virgin Daquiri$6.00
- Virgin Mary$6.00
- Water
Red Wine
Rum
Scotch/Bourbon
Shots
Sparkling Wine/Champagne
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
White Wine
Food Menu
Starters
- Appetizer Party Platter$46.00
Spinach dip, 5 boudin balls, 5 shrimp en brochette, 5 fried cheese, and 5 green tomatoes
- Bayou Boudin$9.00
Southeast Texas tradition served with our house made creole mustard dipping sauce. Choose fried boudin balls or loose boudin. Served with crackers.
- Boudin Quesadillas$11.00
Made with boudin, sriracha ranch, and mozzarella.
- Cajun Oysters$19.00+Out of stock
Topped with pistolette sauce, crawfish, shrimp, and jalapeno.
- Ceviche$14.00
Shrimp and crab marinated in citrus juices and tossed with peppers,onions,tomatoes,avocado and cilantro. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
- Cheese Quesadillas$10.00
Made with mozzarella and sriracha ranch.
- Chicken Quesadillas$12.00
Made with chicken, sriracha ranch, and mozzarella.
- Chips & Queso$8.00
- Crab Cakes$15.00
2 Lump crab cakes, cajun spices. Served with remoulade sauce.
- Firecracker Shrimp$11.00
Fried panko-breaded jumbo shrimp topped with firecracker sauce.
- Fried Cheese$8.00
Mozzarella cheese breaded and fried. Served with cajun ranch.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
Delicately fried green tomatoes served with our strawberry jalapeno sauce.
- Fried Pickles$7.00
Deep fried pickles, served with ranch dressing.
- Large Seafood Nachos$20.00
- Parmesan Garlic Oysters$19.00+Out of stock
Topped with parmesan and panko bread crumbs.
- Pistolettes$7.00
Fried split-top stuffed pistolette with crawfish and topped with our signature cajun pistolette sauce.
- Pork Rinds and Queso$12.00
Fried pork rinds, topped with sriracha seasoning. Served with a bowl of queso.
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
Cajun boiled and chilled jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
- Shrimp en Brochette$14.00
5 Fried bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimp stuffed with Pepper Jack cheese and jalapenos.
- Small Seafood Nacho$10.00
Shrimp and crawfish piled high on fresh tortilla chips smothered with our famous house-made queso.
- Spinach Dip$12.00
Creamy blend of spinach, bacon, and cheese. Served hot with fresh tortilla chips.
- Steak Quesadillas$15.00
Made with steak, sriracha ranch, and mozzarella.
- Texas Tuna Tower$20.00
Tuna served raw, stacked with avocado, pico du gallo, sriracha ranch, lump crab, and drizzled with cilantro sauce.
- Wheelhouse Oysters$19.00+Out of stock
Topped with spinach, bacon, and cheeses.
Salads & Soups
- Caesar Salad$5.00+
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and croutons with Caesar dressing.
- Chicken Cobb$12.00+
Mixed baby greens topped with avocado, boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and grilled chicken.
- Greek Salad$9.00+
Mixed baby greens topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, green bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, and pepperoncini peppers.
- Gumbo$6.00+
Served with rice and crackers.
- House Salad$5.00+
Mixed baby greens topped with tomatoes, cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons.
- Shrimp Cobb$12.00+
Mixed baby greens topped with avocado, boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and chilled boiled shrimp.
- Soup du Jour$6.00+
Pizzas
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.00
Barbeque sauce, chicken, red onion, and mozzarella cheese.
- Boudin Pizza$15.00
Boudin, purple onions and mozzarella cheese
- Build Your Own Pizza$7.99
10" cheese pizza
- Carona Pizza-
- Cordon Bleu$16.00
Garlic butter for sauce, blackened chicken, bacon, ham, garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
- Garden Pizza$12.00
Red onions, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
- Misty Pizza-
- Spinach Dip Pizza
- Three Little Pigs$14.00
Bacon, ham, sausage, and mozzarella cheese.
Burgers, Tacos, and Sandwiches
- Bessie Heights Burger$12.00
Grilled 1/2 lb. prime black angus patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard.
- Bison Burger$17.00
Grilled 1/2 lb. Bison Patty topped with spring mix, bleu cheese, purple onion, tomatoes, and sweet chili sauce.
- Cajun Grilled Cheese$15.00
Double stacked grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with sauteed crawfish tails.
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, and tomatoes on a toasted bun with our remoulade sauce
- Cow Bayou Burger$14.00
Grilled 1/2 lb. prime black angus patty topped with fried crawfish tails, lettuce, tomatoes, and pistolette sauce.
- Crabby Patty$18.00
One jumbo crab cake with coleslaw and our remoulade on a buttery toasted bun.
- Patty Melt$15.00
Grilled 1/2 lb. prime black angus patty with american cheese, grilled onions, and bacon.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Tender pulled pork covered in BBQ sauce and red onion on a buttery toasted bun.
- Southwest Burger$15.00
Grilled 1/2 lb. prime black angus patty topped with lettuce, grilled jalapenos, crispy bacon, melted mozzarella cheese, fried onion straws, and BBQ sauce.
- The Codfather$15.00
Golden brown fried or grilled cod fillets, american cheese, and tartar sauce on a toasted bun.
- The Jolly Roger$16.00
Fried po boy loaded with smoked turkey, black forest ham, cajun roast beef, swiss, smoked gouda and gruyere cheese, lettuce, brown gravy, and jalapeno mayo.
- Traditional po boy$13.00
Choose fried or grilled shrimp or catfish dressed with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes.
- Wheelhouse Club$16.00
Bacon, smoked turkey, black forest ham, cajun roast beef, swiss, smoked gouda and gruyere cheese on a buttery toasted bun with lettuce and tomatoes.
- Wheelhouse Tacos$16.00
2 tacos of your choice of catfish, shrimp, or carnitas, nestled in a corn/flour blend tortilla with cilantro sauce, sriracha ranch, coleslaw, and pico. Served with herb rice and borracho beans- available fried or grilled.
The Main Event
- Atchafalaya Catfish$23.00
Blackened catfish filet topped with crawfish tails and lemon butter. Served with dirty rice and green beans.
- Beef Tips$14.00
Grilled filet tips, grilled onions, and brown gravy served with mashed potatoes and garlic bread.
- Blackened Grouper$33.00
Blackened grouper topped with lemon butter sauce and lump crab meat. Served with herb rice and vegetable medley.
- Chargrilled Salmon$22.00
Chargrilled salmon filet seasoned and topped with lemon butter served with herb rice and vegetable medley.
- Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken$18.00
Choose tender steak or fresh chicken breast, hand-battered and fried, topped with cream gravy. Served with parmesan peppercorn mashed potatoes, green beans, and garlic bread.
- Chicken Parmesan$19.00
- Filet Mignon$43.00
Chargrilled 8 oz. prime angus filet mignon served with vegetable medley, parmesan peppercorn mashed potatoes, and filet sauce.
- Gulf Coast Classic$26.00
Classic seafood selections served with french fries. Your choice of: Fried or grilled shrimp--catfish fillets--oysters (additional $2). Pick Three.
- Large Bone-In Pork Chop$30.00
Chargrilled bone-in pork chop covered with a granny smith apple chutney. Served with parmesan peppercorn mashed potatoes and green beans.
- Pasta Capitano$20.00Out of stock
Penne pasta tossed with creamy chipotle pesto sauce, tomatoes, mushrooms, chicken and sausage. Served with garlic bread.
- Prime Angus Ribeye$39.00
Chargrilled 14 oz. prime angus ribeye served with grilled asparagus and parmesan peppercorn mashed potatoes.
- Redfish$26.00
Blackened redfish topped with crawfish, shrimp, and our creamy tasso ham sauce. Served with dirty rice and green beans.
- Shrimp & Grits - Our #1 Seller$18.00
Homemade gouda polenta grit cakes topped with jumbo shrimp sauteed with garlic and tomatoes in a lemon butter sauce.
- Small Bone-In Pork Chop$17.00
Chargrilled bone-in pork chop covered with a granny smith apple chutney. Served with parmesan peppercorn mashed potatoes and green beans.
- Stuffed Chicken$17.00
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with crawfish cornbread dressing, coated in a lemon butter sauce. Served with grilled asparagus.
- Wheelhouse Chicken$16.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with grilled onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese. Served with herb rice and vegetable medley.
- Wheelhouse Tuna$27.00
Peppercorn-crusted ahi tuna grilled rare. Served with herb rice and vegetable medley.
- Hamburger Steak$15.00
Sides
Kids' Menu
- Kids Catfish$7.99
2 fried fillets of catfish served with french fries.
- Kids Chicken Fingers$7.99
2 pieces of fried chicken strips served with french fries.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.99
Plain grilled cheese sandwich made with american cheese and served with french fries.
- Kids Mini Corn Dogs$7.99
5 pieces of mini corn dogs served with french fries.
- Kids Shrimp$8.99
5 pieces of fried shrimp served with french fries.
Desserts
Brunch
- Avocado Toast$14.00
- Breakfast Dilla$13.00
- Build Your Own Omelet$13.00
Our hearty omelet made with cheddar cheese, crema, and your choice (bacon, ham, chorizo, or sausage)
- Build your Own Tacos$13.00
2 corn/flour blend tortillas stuffed with your choice (chorizo,sausage, bacon, or ham) with scrambled eggs, salsa verde, and crema sauce. Served with a cup of fresh fruit.
- BYO Breakfast
- Chicken n' Biscuits$14.00
Hand-breaded chicken fried chicken piled on our signature jumbo biscuits smothered with our made from scratch jalapeno cream gravy.
- Chorizo on The Neches$13.00
Your choice (potato hash or grit cake) mixed with chorizo, two sunny side up eggs, salsa verde, and crema sauce.
- Eggchiladas$13.00
Pepper jack cheese stuffed enchiladas topped with two sunny side up eggs, and salsa verde, potato hash served on the side.
- General Tso's Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Wheelhouse Original! Fried chicken strips tossed in our General Tso sauce served on a waffle.
- Steak n' Eggs- Ribeye$39.00
12 oz. prime angus ribeye served with your style of eggs and potato hash.
- Steak n' Eggs-Chicken Fried Steak$18.00
Served with your style of eggs and potato hash.
- Steak n' Eggs-Filet$43.00
8 oz. prime angus filet mignon served with your style of eggs and potato hash.
- Sunrise Pizza$14.00
Our original thin crust topped with scrambled eggs, ham sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and drizzled with sriracha hot sauce.
- The Bad Habit$14.00
Our signature jumbo biscuit with hand-battered chicken, a fried egg, bacon, black forest ham, jalapeno cream gravy, and maple syrup. Served with a cup of fresh fruit.
- The Deckhand$10.00
Our signature jumbo biscuit smothered with sausage gravy and two sunny side eggs.
- Wheelhouse Benedict$14.00
Two pistolettes stuffed with black forest ham, poached eggs, smothered with our spicy hollandaise, potato hash served on the side.
- Wheelhouse Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Traditional breakfast sandwich made with a fried egg, ham, bacon lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served on your choice of a bun or biscuit.
- Pancake Dippers$6.00
Features
A La Carte
- 5 Boiled Shrimp$10.00
- 5 Fried Shrimp$10.00
- 5 Grilled Shrimp$10.00
- 8 oz. Chicken$9.00
- American$1.50
- Avocado$1.50
- Bacon$2.00
- Bleu Cheese$1.50
- Brown Gravy$1.00
- Cajun Ranch$0.75
- Cheddar$1.50
- Chips$1.00
- Cilantro Sauce$0.75
- Cocktail$0.75
- Crab Lg.$8.00
- Crab Sm.$4.00
- Crawfish$6.00
- Cream Gravy$0.50
- Creole Mustard$0.75
- Extra Patty$6.00
- Fire Sauce$0.75
- Fried Egg$1.50
- Garlic Bread$1.00
- Garlic Butter$1.00
- Grilled Mushroom$1.50
- Grilled Onion$1.50
- Grit Cake$5.00
- Grit Sauce$1.00
- Ham$3.00
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Jalapeno$1.00
- Lemon Butter$1.00
- Marinara$0.50
- Pepperjack$1.50
- Pico$1.00
- Pisto Sauce$1.00
- Queso$1.00
- Ranch$0.75
- Remo$0.75
- Season$1.00
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Straw Jal.$0.75
- Swiss$1.50
- Tartar$0.75
- Tasso$1.00
- Turkey$3.00
Food Menu 3PD
Starters
- Ceviche$14.00
Shrimp and crab marinated in citrus juices and tossed with peppers,onions,tomatoes,avocado and cilantro. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
Cajun boiled and chilled jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
- Crab Cakes$15.00
2 Lump crab cakes, cajun spices. Served with remoulade sauce.
- Small Seafood Nacho$10.00
Shrimp and crawfish piled high on fresh tortilla chips smothered with our famous house-made queso.
- Fried Cheese$8.00
Mozzarella cheese breaded and fried. Served with cajun ranch.
- Firecracker Shrimp$11.00
Fried panko-breaded jumbo shrimp topped with firecracker sauce.
- Texas Tuna Tower$20.00
Tuna served raw, stacked with avocado, pico du gallo, sriracha ranch, lump crab, and drizzled with cilantro sauce.
- Pistolettes$7.00
Fried split-top stuffed pistolette with crawfish and topped with our signature cajun pistolette sauce.
- Fried Pickles$7.00
Deep fried pickles, served with ranch dressing.
- Pork Rinds and Queso$12.00
Fried pork rinds, topped with sriracha seasoning. Served with a bowl of queso.
- Bayou Boudin$9.00
Southeast Texas tradition served with our house made creole mustard dipping sauce. Choose fried boudin balls or loose boudin. Served with crackers.
- Spinach Dip$12.00
Creamy blend of spinach, bacon, and cheese. Served hot with fresh tortilla chips.
- Shrimp en Brochette$14.00
5 Fried bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimp stuffed with Pepper Jack cheese and jalapenos.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
Delicately fried green tomatoes served with our strawberry jalapeno sauce.
- Boudin Quesadillas$11.00
Made with boudin, sriracha ranch, and mozzarella.
- Chicken Quesadillas$12.00
Made with chicken, sriracha ranch, and mozzarella.
- Cheese Quesadillas$10.00
Made with mozzarella and sriracha ranch.
- Steak Quesadillas$15.00
Made with steak, sriracha ranch, and mozzarella.
- Appetizer Party Platter$46.00
Spinach dip, 5 boudin balls, 5 shrimp en brochette, 5 fried cheese, and 5 green tomatoes
- Wheelhouse Oysters$19.00+Out of stock
Topped with spinach, bacon, and cheeses.
- Cajun Oysters$19.00+Out of stock
Topped with pistolette sauce, crawfish, shrimp, and jalapeno.
- Parmesan Garlic Oysters$19.00+Out of stock
Topped with parmesan and panko bread crumbs.
Salads & Soups
- House Salad$5.00+
Mixed baby greens topped with tomatoes, cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons.
- Lrg House Salad
- Caesar Salad$5.00+
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and croutons with Caesar dressing.
- Lrg Caesar Salad$8.00
- Chicken Cobb$12.00+
Mixed baby greens topped with avocado, boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and grilled chicken.
- Lrg Chicken Cobb$20.00
- Shrimp Cobb$12.00+
Mixed baby greens topped with avocado, boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and chilled boiled shrimp.
- Lrg Shrimp Cobb$20.00
- Greek Salad$9.00+
Mixed baby greens topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, green bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, and pepperoncini peppers.
- Lrg Greek Salad$18.00
- Gumbo$6.00+
Served with rice and crackers.
- Bowl Gumbo$12.00
- Soup du Jour$6.00+
- Bowl Soup du Jour$12.00
Pizzas
- Boudin Pizza$15.00
Boudin, purple onions and mozzarella cheese
- Cordon Bleu$16.00
Garlic butter for sauce, blackened chicken, bacon, ham, garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
- Three Little Pigs$14.00
Bacon, ham, sausage, and mozzarella cheese.
- Garden Pizza$12.00
Red onions, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.00
Barbeque sauce, chicken, red onion, and mozzarella cheese.
- Build Your Own Pizza$7.99
10" cheese pizza
- Misty Pizza-
- Spinach Dip Pizza
- Carona Pizza-
Burgers, Tacos, and Sandwiches
- Bison Burger$17.00
Grilled 1/2 lb. Bison Patty topped with spring mix, bleu cheese, purple onion, tomatoes, and sweet chili sauce.
- Bessie Heights Burger$12.00
Grilled 1/2 lb. prime black angus patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard.
- Patty Melt$15.00
Grilled 1/2 lb. prime black angus patty with american cheese, grilled onions, and bacon.
- Cow Bayou Burger$14.00
Grilled 1/2 lb. prime black angus patty topped with fried crawfish tails, lettuce, tomatoes, and pistolette sauce.
- Southwest Burger$15.00
Grilled 1/2 lb. prime black angus patty topped with lettuce, grilled jalapenos, crispy bacon, melted mozzarella cheese, fried onion straws, and BBQ sauce.
- Wheelhouse Tacos$16.00
2 tacos of your choice of catfish, shrimp, or carnitas, nestled in a corn/flour blend tortilla with cilantro sauce, sriracha ranch, coleslaw, and pico. Served with herb rice and borracho beans- available fried or grilled.
- The Codfather$15.00
Golden brown fried or grilled cod fillets, american cheese, and tartar sauce on a toasted bun.
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, and tomatoes on a toasted bun with our remoulade sauce
- The Jolly Roger$16.00
Fried po boy loaded with smoked turkey, black forest ham, cajun roast beef, swiss, smoked gouda and gruyere cheese, lettuce, brown gravy, and jalapeno mayo.
- Traditional po boy$13.00
Choose fried or grilled shrimp or catfish dressed with tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes.
- Wheelhouse Club$16.00
Bacon, smoked turkey, black forest ham, cajun roast beef, swiss, smoked gouda and gruyere cheese on a buttery toasted bun with lettuce and tomatoes.
- Cajun Grilled Cheese$15.00
Double stacked grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with sauteed crawfish tails.
- Crabby Patty$18.00
One jumbo crab cake with coleslaw and our remoulade on a buttery toasted bun.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Tender pulled pork covered in BBQ sauce and red onion on a buttery toasted bun.
The Main Event
- Filet Mignon$43.00
Chargrilled 8 oz. prime angus filet mignon served with vegetable medley, parmesan peppercorn mashed potatoes, and filet sauce.
- Prime Angus Ribeye$39.00
Chargrilled 14 oz. prime angus ribeye served with grilled asparagus and parmesan peppercorn mashed potatoes.
- Beef Tips$14.00
Grilled filet tips, grilled onions, and brown gravy served with mashed potatoes and garlic bread.
- Chargrilled Salmon$22.00
Chargrilled salmon filet seasoned and topped with lemon butter served with herb rice and vegetable medley.
- Shrimp & Grits - Our #1 Seller$18.00
Homemade gouda polenta grit cakes topped with jumbo shrimp sauteed with garlic and tomatoes in a lemon butter sauce.
- Gulf Coast Classic$26.00
Classic seafood selections served with french fries. Your choice of: Fried or grilled shrimp--catfish fillets--oysters (additional $2). Pick Three.
- Wheelhouse Chicken$16.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with grilled onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese. Served with herb rice and vegetable medley.
- Stuffed Chicken$17.00
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with crawfish cornbread dressing, coated in a lemon butter sauce. Served with grilled asparagus.
- Small Bone-In Pork Chop$17.00
Chargrilled bone-in pork chop covered with a granny smith apple chutney. Served with parmesan peppercorn mashed potatoes and green beans.
- Large Bone-In Pork Chop$30.00
Chargrilled bone-in pork chop covered with a granny smith apple chutney. Served with parmesan peppercorn mashed potatoes and green beans.
- Pasta Capitano$20.00Out of stock
Penne pasta tossed with creamy chipotle pesto sauce, tomatoes, mushrooms, chicken and sausage. Served with garlic bread.
- Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken$18.00
Choose tender steak or fresh chicken breast, hand-battered and fried, topped with cream gravy. Served with parmesan peppercorn mashed potatoes, green beans, and garlic bread.
- Atchafalaya Catfish$23.00
Blackened catfish filet topped with crawfish tails and lemon butter. Served with dirty rice and green beans.
- Redfish$26.00
Blackened redfish topped with crawfish, shrimp, and our creamy tasso ham sauce. Served with dirty rice and green beans.
- Wheelhouse Tuna$27.00
Peppercorn-crusted ahi tuna grilled rare. Served with herb rice and vegetable medley.
- Blackened Grouper$33.00
Blackened grouper topped with lemon butter sauce and lump crab meat. Served with herb rice and vegetable medley.
- Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Sides
Kids' Menu
- Kids Catfish$7.99
2 fried fillets of catfish served with french fries.
- Kids Shrimp$8.99
5 pieces of fried shrimp served with french fries.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.99
Plain grilled cheese sandwich made with american cheese and served with french fries.
- Kids Mini Corn Dogs$7.99
5 pieces of mini corn dogs served with french fries.
- Kids Chicken Fingers$7.99
2 pieces of fried chicken strips served with french fries.
Desserts
Brunch
- Chorizo on The Neches$13.00
Your choice (potato hash or grit cake) mixed with chorizo, two sunny side up eggs, salsa verde, and crema sauce.
- Build your Own Tacos$13.00
2 corn/flour blend tortillas stuffed with your choice (chorizo,sausage, bacon, or ham) with scrambled eggs, salsa verde, and crema sauce. Served with a cup of fresh fruit.
- Wheelhouse Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Traditional breakfast sandwich made with a fried egg, ham, bacon lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served on your choice of a bun or biscuit.
- The Bad Habit$14.00
Our signature jumbo biscuit with hand-battered chicken, a fried egg, bacon, black forest ham, jalapeno cream gravy, and maple syrup. Served with a cup of fresh fruit.
- Wheelhouse Benedict$14.00
Two pistolettes stuffed with black forest ham, poached eggs, smothered with our spicy hollandaise, potato hash served on the side.
- Sunrise Pizza$14.00
Our original thin crust topped with scrambled eggs, ham sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and drizzled with sriracha hot sauce.
- Eggchiladas$13.00
Pepper jack cheese stuffed enchiladas topped with two sunny side up eggs, and salsa verde, potato hash served on the side.
- Steak n' Eggs-Chicken Fried Steak$18.00
Served with your style of eggs and potato hash.
- Steak n' Eggs-Filet$43.00
8 oz. prime angus filet mignon served with your style of eggs and potato hash.
- Steak n' Eggs- Ribeye$39.00
12 oz. prime angus ribeye served with your style of eggs and potato hash.
- General Tso's Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Wheelhouse Original! Fried chicken strips tossed in our General Tso sauce served on a waffle.
- Chicken n' Biscuits$14.00
Hand-breaded chicken fried chicken piled on our signature jumbo biscuits smothered with our made from scratch jalapeno cream gravy.
- The Deckhand$10.00
Our signature jumbo biscuit smothered with sausage gravy and two sunny side eggs.
- Build Your Own Omelet$13.00
Our hearty omelet made with cheddar cheese, crema, and your choice (bacon, ham, chorizo, or sausage)
- Avocado Toast$14.00
- Breakfast Dilla$13.00
- BYO Breakfast
A La Carte
- Grit Cake$5.00
- 5 Boiled Shrimp$10.00
- 5 Fried Shrimp$10.00
- 5 Grilled Shrimp$10.00
- 8 oz. Chicken$9.00
- American$1.50
- Avocado$1.50
- Bacon$2.00
- Bleu Cheese$1.50
- Brown Gravy$1.00
- Cajun Ranch$0.75
- Cheddar$1.50
- Cilantro Sauce$0.75
- Cocktail$0.75
- Crab Lg.$8.00
- Crab Sm.$4.00
- Crawfish$6.00
- Cream Gravy$0.50
- Creole Mustard$0.75
- Extra Patty$6.00
- Fire Sauce$0.75
- Fried Egg$1.50
- Garlic Bread$1.00
- Garlic Butter$1.00
- Grilled Mushroom$1.50
- Grilled Onion$1.50
- Ham$3.00
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Jalapeno$1.00
- Lemon Butter$1.00
- Marinara$0.50
- Pepperjack$1.50
- Pico$1.00
- Pisto Sauce$1.00
- Queso$1.00
- Ranch$0.75
- Remo$0.75
- Season$1.00
- Grit Sauce$1.00
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Straw Jal.$0.75
- Swiss$1.50
- Tartar$0.75
- Tasso$1.00
- Turkey$3.00