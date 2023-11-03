Nector Cafe 180 Kino'ole St.
Drinks
Espresso
- Espresso$3.88+
Double Shot of 100% Local Espresso
- Macchiato$4.44+
Espresso Marked with a Spot of Foamed Milk
- American Macchiato$8.88
American Style Macchiato, sweet with heavy cream and flavor optional
- Con Panna$4.88
Espresso with Fresh Whipped Cream
- Bombon$4.88
Espresso with House Made Blend of Sweetened Condensed Milk
- Americano$4.44+
One Part Espresso Two Parts Water
- Cappuccino$4.88+
Espresso, Steamed Milk and Foamed Milk
- Flat White$4.88+
Espresso with Microfoam
- Latte$6.06+
One Part Espresso and Four Parts Steamed Milk. Flavoring Optional 2 Pumps recommended for Reg and 3 Pumps for Large
- Mocha$6.78+
Espresso with Chocolate, Steamed Milk and Foam
- White Mocha$6.78+
Espresso with White Chocolate, Steamed Milk and Foam
- Affogato$6.88
Espresso Shot Over Ice Cream
- Frappe$7.77
Blended Drink with Milk, Flavoring and Topped with Whipped Cream
Coffee
- Coffee$3.88+
100% Local Drip Coffee Decaf House: Richly Aromatic, Chocolate, Floral and Citrus Finish Specialty: Pecan, Orange, Vanilla & Cinnamon
- Cold Brew$5.55+
Local Coffee Slow Cold Brewed
- Shot in the Dark$6.88
Two Part Espresso, Eight Parts Coffee
- Bee Brew$6.33+
Cold Brew, Milk, Honey, Lavender
- Upliftor$6.33+
Cold Brew, Coconut Cream and Vanilla
- Coco Brew$6.33+
Cold Brew, Coconut Water and Coconut Syrup on Ice
- Mollinator$6.33+
Cold brew with oat milk and salted caramel
- Cream Brew Lei$6.88
Cold Brew with Cream Brûlée Cold Foam, Whipped Cream and Sprinkles
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry$6.88
Cold Brew with Strawberry Cold Foam and Chocolate Walls
- Witches Brew$6.88
Cold Brew with Ube Cold Foam, Green Shimmer and a Cat Peep *If you choose a non-dairy milk, cold foam will be made with coconut cream
- Pumpkin Pie Cold Foam Cold Brew$6.88
Tea
- Goddess Green (Iced Green Tea)$3.88+
Jasmine Dragon Pearls, Goddess Green, Symbeeosis, Quintessence Throat, Salutation Solar Plexus, Happy Heart Jasmine Dragon Pearls: Organic Young Green Tea Scented with Jasmine Flowers Goddess Green: Organic, Fair Trade Green Tea, Organic Lemongrass, Organic-Compliant Apricot & Lychee Flavor Essences Symbeeosis: All Organic Echinacea Purpurea Herb, Butterfly Pea Flower, Jasmine Green Tea, Chamomile, Lavender, Elderberry, Hibiscus, Cinnamon, Natural Strawberry Flavor Quintessence Throat: Cinnamon, Green Tea, Ginger, Marshmallow Root, Honey Crystals, Bourbon Vanilla Salutation Solar Plexus: Organic Ginger, Organic Dried Pineapple, Organic Green Tea, Organic Lemongrass, Organic Orange Peel, Organic Turmeric Root and Natural Pineapple Flavor Extract Happy Heart: Organic Moringa, Organic Green Tea, Organic Almond Slices, Organic Matcha, natural almond & vanilla extract.
- Salutation (Iced Green Tea)$3.88+
Lotus Mind Crown, Silver Moon Lotus Mind Crown: Silver Moon White Tea, Organic French Lavender, Organic Gotu Kola, Butterfly Peaflower, Jasmine Essence & Asian Pear Extract Silver Moon: Organic Silver Needle White Tea from Fujian Province
- Ruby Moon (Iced Herbal Tea)$3.88+
Ruby Moon, Moringa Moon, Audacious Root Ruby Moon: Organic Hibiscus, Organic Elderberry, Organic Black Currant, Organic Rosehips, Organic Cranberry, Rooibos, and Natural Berry Flavor Extracts Moringa Moon: Organic Moringa, Organic Ginger, Organic Turmeric, Organic Black Peppercorn, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Clove and Organic Nutmeg. Audacious: Roasted Chicory Root, Organic Saigon Cinnamon, Organic Eleuthero Root, Organic Maca, Organic Roasted Carob, Organic Dandelion Root, Organic Burdock Root, Natural Flavor Extract.
- Lotus Mind (Iced White Tea)$3.88+
Organic Ti Quan Yin Oolong Tea Boosts energy levels, heighten mental alertness, aid in releasing weight and reducing the risks of heart disease, diabetes and tooth decay.
- Masala Chai (Iced Black Tea)$3.88+
- Chai Latte$5.55
Chai Tea with Steamed Milk
- Dirty Chai$7.77
Chai Tea, Espresso, Steamed Milk and Caramel
- Matcha$3.88+
Traditional Matcha
- Matcha Latte$6.33+
Traditional Matcha with Milk and Honey
- Muddy Matcha$9.99
Matcha Latte with a Floated Double Shot Espresso
- Matchagato$6.88
- Mango Green Tea Lemonade$6.06+
Mango and Green Tea Blend
- Ruby Dragon$6.06+
- Lavender Moon$6.06+
Lemonade
- Quartz$5.55+
Freshly squeezed local quartz infused lemonade Sweetness- Made with real lemon juice and oils our lemonade is naturally tart. Sweet & Tart : no additional sweetener needed Sweet : 2 additional Extra Sweet : 4 additional
- Amethyst$5.55+
Freshly Squeezed Local Amethyst Infused Lavender Lemonade
- Citrine$5.55+
Freshly Squeezed Local Citrine Infused Lilikoi Lemonade
- Rose Quartz$5.55+
Freshly Squeezed Local Rose Quartz Infused Rose Lemonade
- Poglicious$5.55+
Freshly Squeezed Local Citrine Infused Pineapple, Orange and Guava Lemonade
- Dragonfly$6.06+
Freshly Squeezed Local Quartz Infused Lemonade with Dragonfruit and Coconut
- Lime in Da Coco$6.06+
Freshly Squeezed Local Quartz Infused Lemonade with Lime and Coconut
- Thunderbolt$5.55+
Freshly Squeezed Local Quartz Infused Lemonade with Cold Brew
- Dreamsickle$7.07+
Creamy Mango Lemonade
- Liquid Sunshine$7.07+
Creamy Lilikoi Lemonade
- Sunset Dreams$7.77
Passion, Orange, Guava Lemonade with Strawberry Boba
- Create Your Own$5.55+
Bottled
Food
Pastries
- Chocolate Chip Pan Cookie$3.33
Oversized chocolate chip cookie thats soft and gooey in the center and chewy on the outside
- Funfetti Cookies$2.88
- Nutella Stuffed Double Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.33
- Savory Scone$4.44
Gouda, Bacon & Chives
- Triple Berry Scone$4.88
Fresh Made Scone of the Day- Blueberry, Strawberry & White Chocolate
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Milkshakes
- Milkshake$9.99
Ice Cream, Milk and Whipped Cream
- BrewShake$9.99
Cold Brew, Kona Coffee Ice Cream, Salted Caramel and Whipped Cream Optional: Add a floated affogato double shot
- Strawberry Dream$9.99Out of stock
Strawberry Ice Cream with Marshmallow Fluff
- CocoLoco$9.99Out of stock
Coconut Ice Cream, Cold Brew and Chocolate Walls
- Cookie Monster$9.99
Blue Cake Batter Ice Cream with Cookie Dough and Oreos
- Shake Your Ube$13.13
- UniShake$13.13Out of stock
Cake Batter Ice Cream with Funfetti Cookie and Sprinkles
- Basic Witch$11.11Out of stock
Floats
- Brew Float$9.99
Cold Brew over Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream
- Floating Ginger$9.99Out of stock
Maui Brewing Company Ginger Beer over Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream
- Cola Float$9.99
Maui Brewing Company Cola over Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream
- Roots Float$9.99
Maui Brewing Company Root Beer over Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream