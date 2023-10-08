Negril Jamaican Restaurant Silver Star Road
Breakfast
Breakfast Plates
Porridge
Monday - Cornmeal | Tuesday - Cornmeal | Wednesday - Banana | Thursday - Cornmeal | Friday - Hominy | Saturday & Sunday - Peanut
Cabbage & Saltfish
Salt Mackeral
Cabbage & Corn Beef
Callaloo
Freshly sauteed with Jamaican herbs and spices, wake up your taste buds with this green island delicacy.
Sauteed Salt Fish
Sauteed to perfection in fresh Jamaican herbs and spices, have a bit of this salted delight.
Ackee & Saltfish
Good Mawning! Our Jamaican National dish is authentically prepared fresh each morning and offered to you with JA pride.
Liver
Bursting with flavor, this authentic Jamaican breakfast dish is a tasty way to kick start your morning. Featuring real beef liver in our signature brown stew sauce.
Cabbage & Corn Beef
Breakfast Sides
Pastries
Breakfast Specials
Lunch & Dinner
Lunch & Dinner Plates
Brown Stew Chicken
Enjoy this Jamaican staple infused with the most authentic flavors form the Island.
Curry Chicken
Known to the locals as the "Best curry in town," enjoy this authentic Jamaican favorite.
Curry Goat
Known to the locals as the "best curry in town", enjoy this succulent Jamaican favorite for lunch or dinner today.
Curry Shrimp
Known to the locals as the "Best curry in town," enjoy this authentic Jamaican favorite
Express Brown Stew Chicken
Express Curry Chicken
Express Fried Chicken
Express Jerk Chicken
Fried Chicken
Jerk Chicken
Enjoy our pan Jerked Chicken. This meal is authentically prepared in our "Jerk pit pan," over an open flame for that unmistakable smoked flavor.
King Fish Meal
Oxtail Jamaican Style
Full of bold flavor, our Jamaican Oxtail will have you full but wanting more.
Roti Curried Goat
This delicious Caribbean delicacy represent the melting pot of flavors that is Jamaican cuisine. Enjoy our signature curried goat wrapped in a warm Indian inspired Roti