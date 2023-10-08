Breakfast

Breakfast Plates

Porridge

$4.99+

Monday - Cornmeal | Tuesday - Cornmeal | Wednesday - Banana | Thursday - Cornmeal | Friday - Hominy | Saturday & Sunday - Peanut

Cabbage & Saltfish

$12.48+

Salt Mackeral

$12.48+

Cabbage & Corn Beef

$12.48+
Callaloo

$10.60+

Freshly sauteed with Jamaican herbs and spices, wake up your taste buds with this green island delicacy.

Sauteed Salt Fish

$11.23+

Sauteed to perfection in fresh Jamaican herbs and spices, have a bit of this salted delight.

Ackee & Saltfish

$12.48+

Good Mawning! Our Jamaican National dish is authentically prepared fresh each morning and offered to you with JA pride.

Liver

$10.60+

Bursting with flavor, this authentic Jamaican breakfast dish is a tasty way to kick start your morning. Featuring real beef liver in our signature brown stew sauce.

Cabbage & Corn Beef

$12.48+

Breakfast Sides

Jamaican Rice & Peas

$3.64

Fried Plantains

$3.64

Mac & Cheese

$3.64

Steamed Cabbage

$3.64

Salad

$3.64

Bammy

$3.64

Boiled Dumplings

$0.75

Fried Dumpling

$0.75

Festival

$1.00

Side Callaloo

$4.00

Pastries

Coco Bread

$2.75

Curry Chicken Patty

$2.75

Jerk Chicken Patty

$2.75

Veggie Patty

$2.75

Beef Patty

$2.50

Sweet Potato Pudding

$4.00

Coconut Cake

$3.50

Chocolate Cake

$3.50

Lemon Cake

$3.50

Carrot Cake

$3.50

Red Velvet Cake

$3.50

Strawberry Swirl Cake

$3.50

Breakfast Specials

Ackee and Saltfish

$8.50

Okra and Saltfish

$8.50

Saltfish

$7.50

Liver

$6.50

Salt Mackerel

$8.50

Callaloo

$6.50

Porridge

Peanut Podrige

$5.20+

Hominy Corn

$5.20+

Banana Oatmeal

$5.20+

Cornmeal

$5.20+

Lunch & Dinner

Lunch & Dinner Plates

Brown Stew Chicken

$11.23+

Enjoy this Jamaican staple infused with the most authentic flavors form the Island.

Curry Chicken

$11.23+

Known to the locals as the "Best curry in town," enjoy this authentic Jamaican favorite.

Curry Goat

$14.97+

Known to the locals as the "best curry in town", enjoy this succulent Jamaican favorite for lunch or dinner today.

Curry Shrimp

$15.47

Known to the locals as the "Best curry in town," enjoy this authentic Jamaican favorite

Express Brown Stew Chicken

$7.48

Express Curry Chicken

$7.48

Express Fried Chicken

$7.48

Express Jerk Chicken

$8.75
Fried Chicken

$11.23+
Jerk Chicken

$13.72+

Enjoy our pan Jerked Chicken. This meal is authentically prepared in our "Jerk pit pan," over an open flame for that unmistakable smoked flavor.

King Fish Meal

$12.48+
Oxtail Jamaican Style

$17.57+

Full of bold flavor, our Jamaican Oxtail will have you full but wanting more.

Roti Curried Goat

$17.47

This delicious Caribbean delicacy represent the melting pot of flavors that is Jamaican cuisine. Enjoy our signature curried goat wrapped in a warm Indian inspired Roti

Tilapia

$9.98+

Veggie Plate

$7.28+

Sides

Jamaican Rice & Peas

$3.64

Fried Plantains

$3.64

Mac & Cheese

$3.64

Steamed Cabbage

$3.64

Corn

$3.64

Salad

$3.64

Bammy

$3.64

Fried Dumpling

$0.75

Festival

$1.00

Side Callaloo

$4.00

Fried Fish Only

Red Snapper Fish

$14.83

Tilapia Fish (slice)

$4.38

King Fish (slice)

$5.64

Chicken Only

Barbee Fry (1 Leg, 1 Thigh)

$5.21

Barbee Fry (1 Breast & 1 Wing)

$6.21

Barbee Fry Wings (6 Pieces)

$10.21

Jerk Wings (6 Pieces)

$10.21

Jerk Chicken (1 Leg & 1 Thigh)

$4.21

Fry Chicken (1 Leg & 1 Thigh)

$4.21

Fry Chicken (1 Breast & 1 Wing)

$5.21

Done to Order

Brown Stew Fish (30 Min Prep Time)

$25.47

Steam Fish (30 Min prep Time)

$25.47

Curry Fish (30 Min Prep Time)

$25.47

Curry Shrimp (30 Min Prep Time)

$15.47

Butter Shrimp (30 Min Prep Time)

$15.47

Garlic Shrimp (30 Min Prep Time)

$15.47

Curry Chicken Roti (10 Min Prep Time)

$14.97

Curry Goat Roti (10 Min Prep Time)

$17.47

Vegetable Stew (30 Min Prep Time)

$15.47+

Soup of the Day

Fish (MONDAYS Only)

$4.99+

Chicken (TUESDAYS Only)

$4.99+

Red Peas (WEDNESDAYS Only)

$4.99+

Cow Foot (THURSDAYS Only)

$4.99+

Goat (FRIDAYS Only)

$4.99+

Beef (SATURDAYS Only)

$4.99+

Conch (SUNDAYS Only)

$5.99+

Meat Only

Oxtail

$18.00+

Goat

$14.92+

Brown Stew Chicken

$8.42+

Curry Chicken

$8.42+

Fried Chicken

$8.42+

Jerk Chicken

$8.42+

Stew Peas

$13.72+

Cow Foot

$11.23+

Stew Beef

$11.23+

Ackee

$12.48+

Mackeral

$12.48+

Callaloo

$4.00+

Liver

$10.60+

Salt Fish

$11.23+

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

7UP

$1.50

Aquafina Water

$1.25

Arizona Bottle

$1.50

Arizona Can

$1.50

Arizona Fruit Punch

$1.99

Arizona Mucho Mango

$1.99

Arizona Strawberry

$1.50

Arizona Watermelon

$1.99

Baba Roots

$5.00

Bedroom Bully

$5.00

Bigga Apple

$2.75

Bigga Cream Soda

$2.75

Bigga Fruit Punch

$2.75

Bigga Ginger Beer

$2.75

Bigga Kola

$2.75

Bigga Pineapple

$2.75

Boom Energy Drink

$3.00

Canada Dry

$1.50

Canada Dry Can Soda

$1.50

Caribbean Gold Coconut Water

$5.50

$5.50

Caribbean King

$2.75

Celsius Fuji Apple Pear

$3.00

Celsius Orange

$3.00

Coca & Cola 2L

$3.99

Coca Cola Bottle (16oz)

$2.75

Coca Cola Can Soda

$1.50

$1.50

Corona Extra

$3.50

Corona Light

$3.50

Cranberry Wata

$2.50

Crush Sodas

$2.75

D&G 2L Ginger Beer

$3.99

D&G 2L Kola

$3.99

D&G 2L Pineapple

$3.99

D&G Cream

$2.75

D&G Ginger Beer

$2.75

D&G Grape

$2.75

D&G Kola Champagne

$2.75

D&G Orange

$2.75

D&G Pineapple

$2.75

D&G Pineapple Ginger

$2.75

Dr. Pepper Can Soda

$1.50

Dragon Stout

$3.50

Dragon Stout Fire

$3.50

Fanta Grape

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

$1.50

Fanta Pineapple

$2.75

Fanta Sodas

$2.75

Fanta Strawberry

$1.50

Farmer Brown

$5.00

Farmer's Coconut Aloe Vera

$2.75

Farmer's Mango Aloe Vera

$2.75

Farmer's Pineapple Aloe Vera

$2.75

Farmer's Pomegranate Aloe Vera

$2.75

Faygo Orange

$1.50

Faygo Red Pop

$1.50

Frappuccino

$3.75

Fresh Cranberry Lychee Juice

$3.50

Fresh Grape Juice

$3.50

Ginseng Up

$2.75

Ginseng Up Kola

$3.00

Grace Coconut Water

$2.00

$3.50

Grace Coconut Water (1L Box)

$4.99

Grace Coconut Water (310ML Can)

$2.25

Grace Coconut Water (500ML Box)

$2.75

Grace Coconut Water (500ML Can)

$2.25

Grace Peanut Punch (250ml)

$3.50

Green Machine Naked Juice

$5.50

Hawaiian Punches

$1.25

Heineken

$3.50

Irish Moss Peanut

$3.75

$3.50

Irish Moss Vanilla

$3.50

$3.00

Ital Roots

$8.00

Jumex Mango Nectar

$1.50

Lipton Diet Green Tea

$2.75

Lucozade

$2.75

$2.75

Me Sorrel

$10.00

Mighty Mango Naked Juice

$5.50

Milo

$2.50

Minute Maid

$2.75

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.75

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.75

Mistic

$2.75

Mistic Bahama Blueberry

$2.75

Mistic Mango Carrot

$2.75

Monster Energy

$3.00

Monster Energy Drinks (16oz)

$3.00

Monster Energy Drinks (24oz)

$5.00

Mount Teman Roots

$5.00

Negril Beet Rood & Carrot

$5.50

Negril Carrot Juice

$5.50

Negril Coconut Water

$5.50

$5.50

Negril Fruit Punch

$5.50

Negril Lemonade

$3.00

Negril Passion Fruit

$3.00

Negril Peanut Punch

$5.50

Negril Pineapple Ginger

$5.50

Negril Sorrel

$5.50

Nutrament

$3.50

Nutriment

$3.50

Ocean Spray Cranberry

$2.75

Orange Soda Can

$1.50

Ovaltine

$9.99

Pepsi 2L

$3.99

Pepsi Bottle (16oz)

$2.75

Pepsi Can Soda

$1.50

$1.50

Pink Ting

$3.00

Pure Life Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull (250ml)

$3.50

Red Bull Strawberry

$3.00

Red Stripe Lemon

$5.50

Red Stripe Melon

$5.50

Red Stripe Sorrel

$5.50

Snapple

$2.75

Snapple Apple

$2.75

Snapple Black Cherry

$2.75

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.75

Snapple Mango Madness

$2.75

Snapple Pineapple

$2.75

Snapple Watermelon Lemonade

$2.75

Solo Apple

$3.00

Splash Juices

$2.75

Sprite Bottle (16oz)

$2.75

Sprite Can

$1.50

Sprite Can Soda

$1.50

Strawberry Nutriment

$3.50

Sunkist Blueberry Lemonade

$1.50

Sunkist Cherry Limeade

$1.50

Sunkist Mango Orange

$1.50

Sunkist Orange Soda

$1.50

Supligen

$3.50

Supligen Peanut

$3.50

Supligen Vanilla

$3.00

Tampico

$1.25

Ting

$3.00

Ting (Green & Pink)

$3.00

Tropical Rhythm

$2.75

Tropical Rhythm Fruit Punch

$2.75

Tropical Rhythm Fruit Punch

$4.99

Tropical Rhythm Island Mango

$2.75

Tropical Rhythm Lychee Paraside

$2.75

Tropical Rhythm Mango Carrot

$2.75

Tropical Rhythm Pineapple Ginger

$2.75

Tropical Rhythm Pineapple Guava

$2.75

Tropical Rhythm Reggae Medley

$2.75

Tropical Rhythm Sorrel Ginger

$2.75

Tropical Rhythm Sorrel Ginger

$4.99

Tropical Rhythms (1L Box)

$4.99

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.75

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.75

Tru Juice Cherry

$3.50

Tru Juice Fruit Punch

$3.50

Tru Juice Guava Pineapple

$3.50

Tru Juice Orange Pineapple

$3.50

Tru Juice Sorrel

$3.50

Twist Lemonades

$2.25

V8 Splash Berry Blend

$2.75

V8 Splash Mango Peach

$2.75

V8 Splash Tropical Blend

$2.75

Vita Malt Classic

$3.50

Vita Malt Ginseng

$3.50

Vita Malts

$2.75

Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry

$2.75

Vitamin Water Dragonfruit

$2.75

Vitamin Water Tropical Citrus

$2.75

Watermelon Can Soda

$1.50

Welch's Cranberry

$2.75

Welch's Fruit Punch

$1.75

Welch's Grape

$1.75

Welch's Orange Pineapple

$2.75

Welch's Orange Pineapple

$1.75

Yoohoo

$2.25

Zephyrhills Water

$1.25

Zion Ginseng

$5.00

Fountain Drinks

Fruit Punch

$3.50+

Passionfruit

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.50+