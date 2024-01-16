Neighbor Rotisserie 1004 Northwest Newport Avenue
Food
Entrees
- Plate Half Chicken$20.00
Mr. Rogers Rub, Lemon
- Plate Whole Chicken$35.00
Mr. Rogers Rub, Lemon
- Plate Half Porchetta$25.00Out of stock
Fennel Pollen & Herb Rub
- Plate Whole Porchetta$40.00Out of stock
Fennel Pollen & Herb Rub
- Plate Half Cauliflower$8.00
Rosemary, EVOO, Garlic
- Plate Whole Cauliflower$16.00
Rosemary, EVOO, Garlic
Salad
Sandwiches
Small Plates
- Oregon Chickpea Hummus$7.00
EVOO, Crispy Chickpeas, Chili Oil, Parsley
- Pickled Deviled Eggs$5.00
Horseradish, Chives, Gribins
- Smoked & Fried Wings$10.00
Neighbor Hot Spice served with Zhoug & Tahini Ranch
- Cauliflower Tabbouli$6.00Out of stock
Dates, Almonds, Parsley, Lemon, EVOO
- Beets$7.00
Charred Scallion Crema, Zataar Zhoug, Dukkah
- Crispy Schmaltz Potatoes$7.00Out of stock
Lemon Aioli, Gribins, Chives
Soups
Sweets
Cans + Bottles
