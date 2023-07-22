Wraps

Tuna Wrap

$9.99

Albacore Tuna Salad, Red Onions, Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Honey Dijon Mustard

Black Bean Wrap

$12.99

Chopped Black Bean Burger, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Green Leaf Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, Grilled Red Onions, Creamy Cucumber Sauce,

Philly Love Wrap

$10.99

Beef Cheesesteak, Grilled Onions and Peppers, Mayo, Melted Mozzarella, on a bed of Spinach,

BBQ Jackfruit Wrap

$13.99

BBQ Sautéed Pulled Jackfruit, Shredded Slaw, Avocado,

Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Crushed Croutons, Caesar Dressing,

East Atlanta Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, or Salmon, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions and Peppers, Green Leaf Lettuce, Cilantro Lime Spread, Ranch Dressing,

Jerk Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon, drizzled in Jerk Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Onions, Diced Tomato, Pineapple Salsa

Santa Fe Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, or Salmon in Chipotle Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Spread,

Habanero Mango Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Shrimp or Salmon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Pineapple Salsa, Avocado, Habanero Mango dressing,

Buffalo Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon drizzled in Buffalo Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Diced Tomato, Onions, and Ranch Dressing,

Asian Wrap

$11.99

Chicken, Shrimp, or Salmon grilled in Asian Ginger Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Shredded Slaw, Thai Peanut Sauce,

Smoothies

Berry Mama

$8.99

Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Almond Milk,

Summer Fling

$8.99

Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut, White Chocolate,

Blueberry Pop Tart

$8.99

Blueberry, Mango, Spinach, Kale, Granola, Honey,

Nut Lover

$8.99

Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Banana, Almond Milk

Vacation Date

$8.99

Strawberry, Mango,

Green Chaser

$8.99

Pineapple, Mango, Spinach, Kale, Splash of Lemon, Ginger,

Sweet Love

$8.99

Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Pineapple, Agave Nectar, Honey,

Sunny Days

$8.99

Mango, Pineapple,

The Breakup

$8.99

Strawberry, Banana, Granola, Almond Milk,

Build Your Own Smoothie

$8.99+

Salads

Fresh Strawberry Salad

$8.99

House Salad

$8.99

Spring Blend Lettuce, Cucumber, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Carrots, Croutons

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Spring Blend Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Santa Fe Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken in Roasted Chipotle Sauce, Spring Blend Lettuce, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Shredded Cheese

Habanero Mango Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, and Salmon with Mango Habanero Sauce, Pineapple Salsa, Spring Blend Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes

Cobb Salad

$8.99

Spring Blend Lettuce, Chopped Turkey Bacon, Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Your Choice of Dressing

Indulge Menu

Indulge Rice Bowl

$8.99

Fried Rice, Peppers, Red Onions, Zucchini, Carrots, with your choice of Protein. Your choice of Teriyaki, Habanero Mango, or Sweet and Sour Sauce.

Lamb Chop Bowl

$24.99

Beverages

Lemonade

$2.25

Mango Lemonade

$2.25

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Raspberry Tea

$2.25

Strawberry Tea

$2.25

Snapple

$2.00

Smart Water

$2.25

Lemonade/Tea

$2.25

Powerade

$3.00

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Add-On's

Add-On Chicken

$5.00

Add-On Shrimp

$6.00

Add-On Salmon

$8.00

Add-On Chips

$1.00

Pasta Salad & Fruit Cup

$1.50

Specialty Burgers

Turkey Burger

$9.99

Turkey Burger, Cheese, Lettuce, Ketchup, Mustard, Tomato, Turkey Bacon,

Salmon Burger

$9.99

Jackfruit Burger

$10.99

Blackbean Burger

$9.99