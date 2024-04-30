2x points now for loyalty members
Nelly’s SandBar
Appetizers
- Bruschetta$12.95
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic drizzle and warmed bread
- Chicken Fingers$14.95
4 house made chicken fingers and fries
- Fried Green Tomatoes$12.95
Pimento cheese, bacon jam
- Fried Pickles$9.95
House made fried pickle chips with a side of spicy ranch
- Hummus and Pita$12.95
Feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini
- Hush Puppies$9.95
House made with butter
- Loaded Cheese Fries$9.95
Bacon, cheese, jalapenos
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
6 count
- Nachos$12.95
Lettuce, cheese, jalapeño, tomatos with a side of pico and sour cream
- Potato skins$12.95
Bacon, cheese, chives with side of sour cream
- Wings$14.95
10 count
Salads
- Black n Blue$18.95
Blackened ribeye over a Caesar salad with blue cheese crumbles
- Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine, croutons and Caesar dressing
- Greek Salad$13.95
Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, feta
- House Salad$9.95
Cucumber, tomatoes, cheese, croutons, , red onion
- Spinach Salad$13.95
Strawberries, red onion, toasted pecans, feta
Seafood
- 1/2lb Steamed Shrimp$12.95
- 1lb Steamed Shrimp$23.95
- Calamari$13.95
Fried
- Fried Oyster Basket$19.95
6-8 count with fries and slaw
- Fried Scallops Basket$22.95
6 count with fries and slaw
- Fried Shrimp$14.95
8 count
- Fried Shrimp Basket$17.95
6 count with fries and slaw
- Mini crab cakes$14.95
6 crab croquettes served with a Cajun tartar
- Mussels$13.95
In spicy marinara or white wine
- Tuna Bites$14.95
Blackened and seared rare
Quesadillas
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
Chicken, cheese, onion, tomato with side sour cream and pico
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.95
Cheese, onion, tomato with side of sour cream and pico
- Veggie Quesadilla$12.95
Cheese, tomato, onion, spinach, zucchini and squash with side sour cream and pico
- Seafood Quesadilla$15.95
Cheese, fish, shrimp with side of sour cream and pico
Subs & Sandwiches
- Crab Cakes Sandwich$15.95
Lettuce, tomato,onion
- Fish Sandwich$14.95
Fried or grilled with lettuce, tomato
- Club Sandwich$14.95
Turkey, ham, bacon, American, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Fried, grilled or blackened. Side of lettuce tomato, onion, mayo, pickles
- Hamburger$11.95
Side of lettuce tomato, onion, mayo, pickles
- Steak Sub$14.95
Onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone
- Chicken Steak Sub$14.95
Onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$13.95
Fried green tomato, spinach, pimento cheese on Texas toast
- Turkey and Cheese$14.95
Choice cheese, lettuce, tomato,onion, mayo
- Ham and Cheese$14.95
Choice cheese, lettuce,tomato,onion, mayo
- Steak Sandwich$14.95
8oz ribeye with mushrooms, sautéed onions side of lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Caprese Sub$13.95
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and balsamic
- B.L.T$11.95
Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Entrees & Pasta
- Pork Chop$23.95
Fried or grilled with mashed potatoes and asparagus
- Ribeye$26.95
12oz grilled ribeye with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
- Crab Cakes$29.95
2 crab cakes with rice and asparagus
- Fish du Jour$26.95
Grilled or fried with rice and asparagus
- Seared Scallops & Shrimp$29.95
Seared scallop and shrimp with rice and asparagus
- Chicken Alfredo$17.95
Spaghetti with chicken, broccolini and Alfredo cream sauce
- Seafood Pasta$27.95
Penne pasta with shrimp, mussels, scallops, onions in a spicy marinara or creamy Alfredo sauce
- Pasta Primavera$17.95
Penne pasta with spinach, broccoli, onion, green peppers in a cream sauce
- Greek Spaghetti$17.95
Spaghetti with basil, tomatoes, onion, spinach, feta
- Spaghetti$13.95
Giant plate of spaghetti