Nelson's Bar & Grill
Salad
Caesar Salad
Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, onions straws
Ultimate Taco Salad
fresh lettuce topped with our seasoned beef, corn, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese and fresh limes
The Wedge Salad
Iceburg lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumble, tomato, red onion
Cobb Salad
lettuce, tomato, hard boil egg, blue cheese crumble, bacon and green onions
Wings
Boneless
Traditional
Wing Sampler
Wraps
Chicken Caeser Wrap
Diced grilled chicken, lettuce, Roma tomato, red onion, bacon, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Southwest Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken with black beans, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli
Steakhouse Wrap
sliced ribeye, grilled onions, green peppers, lettuce and tomato
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheese
Sandwiches
"BOOM BOOM" Shrimp Hoagie
golden fried shrimp tossed in Boom Boom sauce, tomato, lettuce on a hoagie bun
Chicken Sandwich
HOF Reubenator
Corned beef, rye bread, 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese
Kielbasa Hoagie
Polish Boy
Pulled Pork
Ribeye Philly
The "CLUB"
Roasted turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy aioli on sour dough bread.