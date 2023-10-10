Food Menu

Small Plates

Scallop Crudo

$24.00

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Yum Yum Salad

$15.00

Shrimp Shumai

$16.00

Grilled Pork Jowl

$21.00

Curry Pork Ribs

$21.00

Spiced Corn Ribs

$14.00

Prawn Lumpia

$16.00

Market Oysters

$21.00

Signature Dishes

Crying Tiger Steak

$39.00

Seafood Pad Cha

$38.00

Whole Branzino

$50.00

Sambal Skate

$32.00

Padang Short Ribs

$48.00

Mushroom Pad Cha

$29.00

Rice & Noodles

Crab Fried Rice

$32.00

Khao Soi Gai

$29.00

Steak Fried Rice

$29.00

Drunken Noodles

$25.00

Nasi Goreng

$24.00

Night Market Noodles

$25.00

Vegetables & sides

Sambal Eggplant

$21.00

Sauteed Morning Glory

$21.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

SPECIALS

Beet & Citrus Salad

$17.00

Grilled Cauliflower Chop

$30.00

Mushroom Fried Rice

$28.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$24.00

Crispy Oyster Mushrooms

$15.00

Desserts

Pandan Flan

$14.00

Bar

Cocktails

BKtea

$19.00

Empress's Halo

$18.00

Hao Low

$18.00

Tempest

$17.00

Pear-Ific Sour

$19.00

Highnoon Jakarta

$18.00

Antidotum

$20.00

Chili Tigre

$19.00

Black Mirror

$18.00

Premium By Coravin

2022 Groth Hillside Estate Chardonny

$34.00+

2020 Orin Swift Abstract Red Blend

$35.00+

2018 Gianni Gagliardo Barolo

$38.00+

Champagne & Sparking

NV Toresella Prosecco

$13.00+

2018 Roger Goulart Gran Reserva Cava

$15.00+

NV Otello Ceci Lambrusco Rosso

$15.00+

NV Charles Le Bel 1818

$88.00

NV Duval Leroy Blanc De Blanc

$150.00

White Wine

2022 Jermann Pinot Grigio

$16.00+

2022 Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00+

2022 Clarendelle Bordeaux Blanc

$16.00+

2021 Frank Family Vineyards Chardonnay

$22.00+

2015 Patriarche Chassagne-Montrachet

$238.00

2022 Penfolds Riesling Bin 51

$87.00

Red Wine

2021 Talbott Estate Pinot Nior

$16.00+

2020 Ghost Pines Cab Sauv

$17.00+

2020 Argiano 'NC' Super Tuscan

$17.00+

2016 Boaegas Ugalde Reserva Rioja

$128.00

2019 Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$130.00

2016 Patriarche Gervey Chamertin

$198.00

2016 Alexander Valley Cyrus Red Blend

$200.00

2018 Argiano Brunello De Montalcino

$228.00

2020 Penfolds Cab/Shiraz Bin 389

$158.00

Beer

Tsing Tao

$8.00

Montauk Pilsner

$8.00

Jai Alai IPA

$8.00

Ohara Nitro Irish Stout

$9.00

Delirium Tremens

$12.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Aqua Panna Still 500ml

$5.00

San Pellegrino 750ml

$8.00