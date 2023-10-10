Nemesis 30 east 20th street
Food Menu
Small Plates
Signature Dishes
Rice & Noodles
Vegetables & sides
SPECIALS
Desserts
Bar
Cocktails
Premium By Coravin
Champagne & Sparking
White Wine
Red Wine
2021 Talbott Estate Pinot Nior
$16.00+
2020 Ghost Pines Cab Sauv
$17.00+
2020 Argiano 'NC' Super Tuscan
$17.00+
2016 Boaegas Ugalde Reserva Rioja
$128.00
2019 Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon
$130.00
2016 Patriarche Gervey Chamertin
$198.00
2016 Alexander Valley Cyrus Red Blend
$200.00
2018 Argiano Brunello De Montalcino
$228.00
2020 Penfolds Cab/Shiraz Bin 389
$158.00
Beer
Nemesis 30 east 20th street Location and Ordering Hours
(917) 838-0827
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 5PM