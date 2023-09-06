Beer & Wine

Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Cahaba Blonde

$5.00

Coors Edge

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Dressed Can

$6.00

Fat Tire Ale

$5.00

Good People IPA

$5.00

High Life

$2.50

High Noon

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Naturdays

$3.50

Stella

$5.00

Stone Brewing Buenaveza

$3.00

Tecate

$4.00

Tequila High Noon

$8.00

Trimtab IPA

$6.00

TrimTab Paradise Now

$5.00

Truck Stop Honey

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

White Claw Vodka-Soda

$8.00

Woodchuck

$5.00

WTF Beer

$2.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Busch Light Draft

$2.50

Ghost Train Kaleidoscope

$6.00

Good People Muchacho

$6.00

Hi Wire Mountain Water

$5.00

Juice Bomb IPA

$6.00

Neon Moon Lager

$4.00

Paifico

$5.00

Strawberry Kiwi Burst

$5.00

Kona Big Wave Ale

$6.00

Coors Original 16 oz

$3.00

Guinness 16 oz

$6.00

Heineken 16 oz

$5.00

Moosehead Radler 16 oz

$5.00

PBR 16 oz

$3.00

Wine

Wine

$8.00

Cocktails/Shooters

Menu Cocktails/Shots/Shooters

"Fireball"

$6.00

Angry Balls

$10.00

Beer and Shot Special

$6.00

Dos Equis Draft

$2.00

1.5 oz well gin 2 oz cucumber cordial club soda, to top Shake, top club soda, strain into Collins No Garnish

Fast Car

$10.00

Frozen KY Coffee

$9.00

Double rocks glass, approx 1/2" from rim Garnish: ground coffee

Frozen Neon Slushie

$9.00

Hot Girl Summer

$10.00

2 mix 1.5 tequila ginger ale, to top shake, top, strain dbl rox

John Deere green

$10.00

1.5 oz well rum 2 oz John Deere mix whip shake, dump, top Collins plastic straw & NM swizzle

Lunazul Repo

$5.00

Mala Mia

$9.00

Me Porto Bonito

$9.00

Nonalcoholic Menu Cocktail

$7.00

3 oz JDG/IT2/CHC batch club soda, to top collins w/ swizzle and straw build in glass

PB&J Shot

$6.00

1.25 oz PBJ mix shot glass

Ridin High

$10.00

2 oz Benchmark .25 oz Ridin High syrup 4 DAB stir, strain dbl rox w/ 1x1s o twist (express, rim, insert)

Woo girl

$10.00

1.5 oz well vodka 2.25 oz woo girl mix soda, to top shake, top, strain Collins plastic straw & peach ring

Always Well Cocktails

.75 oz Captain Morgan .75 oz Malibu .5 oz blue curaçao 2 oz oj 2 oz pineapple Whip shake, dump, top crushed Collins Garnish: swizzle, straw

Bahama Mama

$9.00

.75 oz Captain Morgan .75 oz Malibu 2 oz pineapple 1.5 oz OJ .25 oz grenadine whip shake, dump, top Collins Garnish: swizzle, straw

Bar Crawl Marg

$8.00Out of stock

BitterSweet Baby

$7.00

Board Shorts

$12.00

Grateful Dead Cocktail

$10.00

.5 oz well vodka .5 oz well gin .5 oz well rum .5 oz Razzmatazz .5 oz grenadine .75 oz lemon .5 oz simple Whip shake, dump, top, float .25 oz blue curaçao Collins glass Garnish: lemon wedge, straw, swizzle

IDA Cocktail

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

1.5 oz Deep Eddy Lemon .5 oz triple sec .75 oz lemon .25 oz simple shake, strain Coupe w/ sugar rim no garnish

Liquid Marijuana Cocktail

$10.00

.75 oz Captain Morgan .75 oz Malibu .5 oz blue curaçao 2 oz oj 2 oz pineapple Whip shake, dump, top crushed Collins Garnish: swizzle, straw

Long Island

$10.00

.5 oz well vodka .5 oz well gin .5 oz well rum .5 oz triple sec .75 oz lemon .5 oz simple Coke, to top Whip shake, top Coke, dump Collins Garnish: lemon wedge, straw, swizzle

Merle sour'd

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Deep Blue Sea

$12.00

Second Line Drink

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

.75 oz well vodka .75 oz peachtree 2 oz cran 2 oz OJ whip shake, dump, top crushed Collins garnish: straw, swizzle

Sea Spray

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

.5 oz Tito's .5 oz Beefeater .5 oz Bacardi .5 oz triple sec .75 oz lemon .5 oz simple Coke, to top Whip shake, top Coke, dump Pint glass Garnish: lemon wedge, straw, swizzle

Tropical Mama

$7.00

Always Well Shooters

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

.75 oz Benchmark .75 oz amaretto .75 oz OJ .5 oz pineapple shake, strain shooter glass no garnish

B-52

$8.00

1 oz house coffee liqueur .5 oz Irish cream, layered on top .25 oz triple sec, layered on top shooter glass no garnish

Bama Belle

$4.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

.75 oz Buttershots .75 oz Irish cream Shake, strain shooter glass

Campfire pucker

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

.75 oz Frangelico .75 oz vanilla vodka shake, strain shooter glass no garnish (sugared lemon wedge optional)

Derby Old Forester

$5.00

Derby Old Forester Julep

$7.00

Cinco Beer & Shot

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

.75 oz Tullamore dew .75 oz peachtree .75 oz lemon .5 oz simple shake, strain shooter glass no garnish

Secret Shot

$6.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

.75 oz well vodka .75 oz triple sec .75 oz lemon .5 oz simple shake, strain shooter glass no garnish

Lemon Drop Shooter

$7.00

1 oz well vodka .5 oz triple sec .75 oz lemon .5 oz simple shake, strain shooter glass no garnish

Limoncello drop

$4.00

Liquid Marijuana Shooter

$7.00

.5 oz Captain Morgan .5 oz Malibu .25 oz blue curaçao .75 oz OJ .75 oz pineapple shake, strain shooter glass no garnish

Mini Bomb

$4.00

.75 oz Jagermeister top Red Bull build in glass shooter glass

Oatmeal Cookie

$8.00

.75 oz Naughty .75 oz Rumchata .5 oz Frangelico shake, strain shooter glass no garnish

Purple Hooter Shooter

$7.00

1 oz well vodka .5 oz razzmatazz .75 oz lemon .5 oz simple shake, strain shooter glass no garnish

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

.75 oz peach .75 oz Jagermeister 2 oz cran shake, strain shooter glass

Red Snapper

$7.00

.5 oz Crown Royal .5 oz amaretto 1.5 oz cran shake, strain shooter glass no garnish

Royal Flush

$7.00

.5 oz Crown Royal .5 oz peachtree 1.5 oz cran shake, strain shooter glass no garnish

SLRRRP

$3.00

Spring Break Shot

$7.00

1 oz Deep Eddy GF Tropical Redbull, to top Shake, top, strain shooter glass no garnish

Starburst

$7.00

1.5 oz well rum .75 oz pineapple .5 oz lemon .5 oz simple shake, strain shooter glass no garnish

The pick me up

$5.00

Twisted tea bomb

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

.5 oz Crown Royal .5 oz peachtree 1.5 oz cran Redbull, to top, scant 1 oz shake, top, strain shooter glass no garnish

Washington Apple

$7.00

.5 oz Crown Royal .5 oz apple pucker 1.5 oz cran shake, strain shooter glass no garnish

Watermelon Crawl

$6.00

Watermelon Monster

$8.00

1 oz watermelon pucker .5 oz 151 .75 oz lemon .5 oz simple shake, strain shooter glass no garnish

White Tic Tac

$7.00

.75 oz vanilla vodka .75 oz Rumple Minze shake, strain shooter glass no garnish

Courtesy

Courtesy Espolon Shot/Neat/Soda/Juice

$5.00

Courtesy Four Roses Shot/Neat/Soda/Juice

$5.00

Courtesy High Life

$2.00

Courtesy PBR Draft

$2.00

Courtesy Tecate

$2.00

Courtesy Tito's Shot/Neat/Soda/Juice

$5.00

Pride DE Lemon

$5.00

Pride Fords

$5.00

Pride King Cake Rum Cream

$5.00

Pride Malibu Watermelon

$5.00

Pride Slane Irish

$5.00

Pride Sweet Home Whiskey

$5.00

N/A

Red Bull Can

$6.00

Soda

$2.00

Liquor

Amari & Cordials

Aperol

$6.00+

Branca Menta

$8.00

Campari

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Cynar

$6.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Pimm's

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Ryan's Irish Cream

$6.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Banana Liqueur

$6.00

Brandy & Cognac

Well Cognac

$6.00+

D'ussé

$14.00+

Hennessey VS

$10.00+

Remy Martin

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00+

Beefeater

$6.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Ford's Gin

$7.00+

Hendrick's

$9.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Botanist

$10.00

Rum & Cane

Appleton Signature

$6.00+

Bacardi

$6.00+

Bacardi 8

$6.00+

Bacardi Dragonberry

$6.00+

Cachaça 51

$6.00+

Calypso 151

$8.00+

Campesino Aged

$8.00+

Campesino Silver

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Plantation Pineapple

$9.00+

Well Rum

$5.00+

Wray & Nephew

$6.00+

Tequila & Mezcal

Altos Plata

$6.00+

MARGARITA 1.5 spirit .5 triple sec .75 lime .25 2:1 dem Shake, dbl rox, lime PALOMA 1.5 spirit .75 gf .5 lime .5 simple Club soda Shake, Collins, lime RANCH WATER 1.5 spirit .5 lime top soda build, collins, lime wedge ROSITA 1.5 spirit .375 campari .375 sweet ver .375 dry ver 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist OAXACA OLD FASHIONED 1.5 spirit .5 banhez mezcal .125 2:1 dem 6 dab 3 dob Stir, dbl rox, o twist

Altos Reposado

$6.00+

MARGARITA 1.5 spirit .5 triple sec .75 lime .25 2:1 dem Shake, dbl rox, lime PALOMA 1.5 spirit .75 gf .5 lime .5 simple Club soda Shake, Collins, lime RANCH WATER 1.5 spirit .5 lime top club soda build, collins, lime wedge ROSITA 1.5 spirit .375 campari .375 sweet ver .375 dry ver 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist OAXACA OLD FASHIONED 1.5 spirit .5 banhez mezcal .125 2:1 dem 6 dab 3 dob Stir, dbl rox, o twist

Banhez Joven

$6.00+

MARGARITA 1.5 spirit .5 triple sec .75 lime .25 2:1 dem Shake, dbl rox, lime PALOMA 1.5 spirit .75 gf .5 lime .5 simple Club soda Shake, Collins, lime RANCH WATER 1.5 spirit .5 lime top club soda build, collins, lime wedge ROSITA 1.5 spirit .375 campari .375 sweet ver .375 dry ver 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist OAXACA OLD FASHIONED 1.5 spirit .5 banhez mezcal .125 2:1 dem 6 dab 3 dob Stir, dbl rox, o twist

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00+

MARGARITA 1.5 spirit .5 triple sec .75 lime .25 2:1 dem Shake, dbl rox, lime PALOMA 1.5 spirit .75 gf .5 lime .5 simple Club soda Shake, Collins, lime RANCH WATER 1.5 spirit .5 lime top club soda build, collins, lime wedge ROSITA 1.5 spirit .375 campari .375 sweet ver .375 dry ver 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist OAXACA OLD FASHIONED 1.5 spirit .5 banhez mezcal .125 2:1 dem 6 dab 3 dob Stir, dbl rox, o twist

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Cazadores Añejo

$9.00+

MARGARITA 1.5 spirit .5 triple sec .75 lime .25 2:1 dem Shake, dbl rox, lime PALOMA 1.5 spirit .75 gf .5 lime .5 simple Club soda Shake, Collins, lime RANCH WATER 1.5 spirit .5 lime top club soda build, collins, lime wedge ROSITA 1.5 spirit .375 campari .375 sweet ver .375 dry ver 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist OAXACA OLD FASHIONED 1.5 spirit .5 banhez mezcal .125 2:1 dem 6 dab 3 dob Stir, dbl rox, o twist

Cinco Avion

$7.00

Corralejo

$8.00

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00+

MARGARITA 1.5 spirit .5 triple sec .75 lime .25 2:1 dem Shake, dbl rox, lime PALOMA 1.5 spirit .75 gf .5 lime .5 simple Club soda Shake, Collins, lime RANCH WATER 1.5 spirit .5 lime top club soda build, collins, lime wedge ROSITA 1.5 spirit .375 campari .375 sweet ver .375 dry ver 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist OAXACA OLD FASHIONED 1.5 spirit .5 banhez mezcal .125 2:1 dem 6 dab 3 dob Stir, dbl rox, o twist

Don Julio Silver

$15.00+

MARGARITA 1.5 spirit .5 triple sec .75 lime .25 2:1 dem Shake, dbl rox, lime PALOMA 1.5 spirit .75 gf .5 lime .5 simple Club soda Shake, Collins, lime RANCH WATER 1.5 spirit .5 lime club soda build, collins, lime wedge ROSITA 1.5 spirit .375 campari .375 sweet ver .375 dry ver 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist OAXACA OLD FASHIONED 1.5 spirit .5 banhez mezcal .125 2:1 dem 6 dab 3 dob Stir, dbl rox, o twist

Dos Primos

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00+

MARGARITA 1.5 spirit .5 triple sec .75 lime .25 2:1 dem Shake, dbl rox, lime PALOMA 1.5 spirit .75 gf .5 lime .5 simple Club soda Shake, Collins, lime RANCH WATER 1.5 spirit .5 lime club soda build, collins, lime wedge ROSITA 1.5 spirit .375 campari .375 sweet ver .375 dry ver 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist OAXACA OLD FASHIONED 1.5 spirit .5 banhez mezcal .125 2:1 dem 6 dab 3 dob Stir, dbl rox, o twist

Espolon Reposado

$7.00+

MARGARITA 1.5 spirit .5 triple sec .75 lime .25 2:1 dem Shake, dbl rox, lime PALOMA 1.5 spirit .75 gf .5 lime .5 simple Club soda Shake, Collins, lime RANCH WATER 1.5 spirit .5 lime top club soda build, collins, lime wedge ROSITA 1.5 spirit .375 campari .375 sweet ver .375 dry ver 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist OAXACA OLD FASHIONED 1.5 spirit .5 banhez mezcal .125 2:1 dem 6 dab 3 dob Stir, dbl rox, o twist

Lunazul Blanco

$5.00+

MARGARITA 1.5 spirit .5 triple sec .75 lime .25 2:1 dem Shake, dbl rox, lime PALOMA 1.5 spirit .75 gf .5 lime .5 simple Club soda Shake, Collins, lime RANCH WATER 1.5 spirit .5 lime club soda build, collins, lime wedge ROSITA 1.5 spirit .375 campari .375 sweet ver .375 dry ver 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist OAXACA OLD FASHIONED 1.5 spirit .5 banhez mezcal .125 2:1 dem 6 dab 3 dob Stir, dbl rox, o twist

Patron Silver

$15.00+

MARGARITA 1.5 spirit .5 triple sec .75 lime .25 2:1 dem Shake, dbl rox, lime PALOMA 1.5 spirit .75 gf .5 lime .5 simple Club soda Shake, Collins, lime RANCH WATER 1.5 spirit .5 lime top soda build, collins, lime wedge ROSITA 1.5 spirit .375 campari .375 sweet ver .375 dry ver 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist OAXACA OLD FASHIONED 1.5 spirit .5 banhez mezcal .125 2:1 dem 6 dab 3 dob Stir, dbl rox, o twist

Teramana

$7.00

Well Tequila

$5.00+

MARGARITA 1.5 spirit .5 triple sec .75 lime .25 2:1 dem Shake, dbl rox, lime PALOMA 1.5 spirit .75 gf .5 lime .5 simple Club soda Shake, Collins, lime RANCH WATER 1.5 tequila .5 lime top soda build, collins, lime wedge ROSITA 1.5 spirit .375 campari .375 sweet ver .375 dry ver 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist OAXACA OLD FASHIONED 1.5 spirit .5 banhez mezcal .125 2:1 dem 6 dab 3 dob Stir, dbl rox, o twist

Vodka

Ciroc Watermelon

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

IDA Call Liquors

$6.00Out of stock

Ketel Botanicals

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00+

Sweet Home Vodka

$5.00

Tito's

$6.00+

Well Vodka

$5.00+

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.00

Truly Vodka

$6.00

Sweet home Limoncello

$5.00

Absolut vodka

$6.00

Whiskey

1920 old forester

$10.00

1Guinness

$5.00Out of stock

1Jameson

$5.00Out of stock

1Watermelon Crawl

$2.00Out of stock

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$10.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$10.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle TORONTO 2 oz whiskey .25 oz fernet .125 oz 2:1 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Blanton's

$15.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Crown Apple

$7.00+

Crown Peach

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Dewar's White Label

$7.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist OLD PAL 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 dry ver 2 dab Stir, coupe, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist ROB ROY 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Dread River Whiskey

$8.00

E!ijah Craig barrel proof

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Elijah Craig 18

$25.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$8.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$15.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle TORONTO 2 oz whiskey .25 oz fernet .125 oz 2:1 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Evan Williams BIB

$6.00

Famous Grouse

$6.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist OLD PAL 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 dry ver 2 dab Stir, coupe, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist ROB ROY 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Four Roses Yellow Label

$6.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

George Dickel 8

$6.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Glen!ivet 14

$20.00

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

Glenfiddich 14

$20.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist OLD PAL 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 dry ver 2 dab Stir, coupe, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist ROB ROY 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Glenmorangie Lasanta

$12.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist OLD PAL 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 dry ver 2 dab Stir, coupe, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist ROB ROY 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Mellow Corn

$6.00

Halloween Jameson

$6.00

Henry McKenna

$10.00

Jack apple bomb

$5.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle TORONTO 2 oz whiskey .25 oz fernet .125 oz 2:1 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Jameson

$7.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle TORONTO 2 oz whiskey .25 oz fernet .125 oz 2:1 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Jim Beam

$6.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$10.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist OLD PAL 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 dry ver 2 dab Stir, coupe, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist ROB ROY 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Laphroaig 10

$15.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist OLD PAL 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 dry ver 2 dab Stir, coupe, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist ROB ROY 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Maker's 101

$10.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Maker's Mark

$8.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Makers Limited

$15.00

Michter's Rye

$11.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist OLD PAL 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 dry ver 2 dab Stir, coupe, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle TORONTO 2 oz whiskey .25 oz fernet .125 oz 2:1 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox

Old Forester

$6.00

Old Grand-Dad

$6.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Old Overholt

$6.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist OLD PAL 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 dry ver 2 dab Stir, coupe, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle TORONTO 2 oz whiskey .25 oz fernet .125 oz 2:1 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail

$10.00Out of stock

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$12.00Out of stock

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

$13.00

Redbreast 12 year

$18.00

Rittenhouse

$6.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist OLD PAL 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 dry ver 2 dab Stir, coupe, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle TORONTO 2 oz whiskey .25 oz fernet .125 oz 2:1 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox

Russell's Reserve 10 Yr Bourbon

$11.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Sazerac

$10.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist OLD PAL 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 dry ver 2 dab Stir, coupe, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle TORONTO 2 oz whiskey .25 oz fernet .125 oz 2:1 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox

Slane Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Smooth Ambler Contradiction

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Sweet home campfire

$5.00

Sweet Home Whiskey

$5.00

Tullamore DEW

$6.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist OLD PAL 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 dry ver 2 dab Stir, coupe, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist ROB ROY 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Well Whiskey

$5.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

$6.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Wild Turkey American Honey

$6.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime MANHATTAN 2 whiskey 1 sweet vermouth 2 DAB stir, coupe, o twist OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox, lem

Wild Turkey Rye

$6.00+

BLINKER 1.5 whiskey .625 grenadine .5 grapefruit .25 lemon shake, coupe BOULEVARDIER 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 sweet ver 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist CHINATOWN 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 cynar 2 DAB stir, dbl rox, o twist FRENCH 95 1.25 whiskey .625 simple .5 lemon shake, top sparkling, flute KENTUCKY BUCK 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lemon shake, top ginger beer, collins, lem KENTUCKY MULE 1.5 whiskey .5 simple .5 lime whip shake, top ginger beer, collins, lime OLD FASHIONED 2 whiskey .125 2:1 dem 6 DAB 3 DOB stir, dbl rox, o twist OLD PAL 1.5 whiskey .75 campari .75 dry ver 2 dab Stir, coupe, o twist REVOLVER 2 whiskey 1 coffee syrup 1 DAB stir, coupe, o twist SUFFERING BASTARD 1.5 whiskey .5 well gin .5 2:1 dem .5 lime Ginger beer Whip, collins, lime/swizzle TORONTO 2 oz whiskey .25 oz fernet .125 oz 2:1 2 dab Stir, dbl rox, o twist WHISKEY SOUR 1.5 whiskey .625 simple .625 lem Shake, dbl rox

Other/Misc

Chunk's Chicken

Chunk's Chicken Box

$12.00

Crawfish Plate

$10.00

Chunks chili

$8.00

Door Charges

$5 Cover

$5.00

$10 Cigar

$10.00

10$ cover

$10.00

Bar crawl

$20.00

T shirts

T shirts

$25.00

T shirts F & F

$15.00

Button

$2.00

Marlbro tshirt

$30.00

Marlbro F & F

$22.00

Sippin Retail

Bora Bora mug

$20.00

Coconut Mug

$18.00

Hot Mug

$18.00

Mersanta Mug

$25.00

Reindeer Shot Glass

$8.00

Rocks Glass Set

$25.00

Sipping Collins glass

$12.00

Surfin Santa Mug

$20.00

Tiki Tub

$50.00