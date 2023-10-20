Neon Moon Bar and Grill LLC 3448 South Adams Street
Burgers
Sanwiches & More
Snacks
Fries
$4.00
Tater Tots
$4.00
Loaded Cheese Fries
$8.00
Loaded Cheese Tots
$8.00
Fried Pickles
$5.00
Breaded Mushrooms
$5.00
Onion Rings
$5.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.00
Broccoli & Cheddar Bites
$6.00
Cheese Balls
$5.00
Tenderloin Bites
$5.00
Breadsticks
$6.00
Chips & Salsa
$2.50
Jalapeno Poppers
$6.00
Cottage Cheese
$1.50
Spicy Coleslaw
$2.00
Wings
$8.00
Pizza
Extras
Cup of Cheese
$0.75
Cup of Ranch
$0.75
Cup of Blue Cheese
$0.75
Cup of French
$0.75
Cup of Italian
$0.75
Cup of Buffalo Ranch
$0.75
Cup of Honey Mustard
$0.75
Cup of Balsamic
$0.75
Cup of Garlic Butter
$0.75
Cup of Frank's Hot Sauce
$0.75
Cup of Marinara
$0.75
Cup of Jalapenos
$0.75
Cup of Salsa
$0.75
Cup of Sour Cream
$0.75
Cup of Pickles
$0.75
Neon Moon Bar and Grill LLC 3448 South Adams Street Location and Ordering Hours
(765) 674-5984
Closed • Opens Saturday at 10AM