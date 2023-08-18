2x points now for loyalty members
Neon Nachos
Lunch
Venus Fold
$3.33
Crispy Taco with choice of protein and up to 3 toppings
UFO Crunchwrap
$9.99
This Flying Saucer Has Landed In your Mouth! A Traditional Crunchwrap with a twist! Pick your Protein or Fajita Veggies, Add a Cheese, Pick What Kind of Crunch you want in the wrap, and add some other toppings for this Cosmic Filler!
We Believe Burrito
$6.66
Do You Believe in a Delicious Burrito? 14" Tortilla where you get to pick your Protein or Fajita Veggies, Add a Cheese, and your other favorite toppings for this to land in your mouth!
Neon Nachos
$11.11
Chips & Cheese
$6.00
Chips & Guac
$6.00Out of stock
Just Chips
$3.33
Can of Pop
$1.25
Root Beer Float
$6.00
Bottled Water
$1.25
Milkshake
$6.66
