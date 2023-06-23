Neptune's Cafe Inside the Demakes YMCA
Drinks
Coffee Drinks
Tea Drinks
Smoothies
Hot Chocolate
Energy drink
Breakfast
Sandwiches
All American
Egg, Cheese on an English Muffin
Morning Sunrise
Fresh Egg, Imported Feta Cheese, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, House Roasted Peppers, all on a great english muffin… fresh, Hot, Delicious.
Ham egg and cheese
Sliced ham, fresh egg, imported cheddar cheese on an english muffin. Taste great and made fresh to order.
Bakery
Yogurt Muffins
Blueberry
The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat … filled with blueberries and an amazing crumble topping.
Double Chocolate Chip
The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat
Coffee Cake
The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat … try our great coffee cake muffin with a cup of coffee for extra pleasure.
Cranberry Orange
French vanilla choc chip
Cookies
Bars and Brownies
Pastry
Lunch and Dinner
Handhelds
Tuna Melt
Savory, fresh made tuna salad, Imported asiago cheese, Romaine lettuce (for some crunch) , and our great country white bread all lead to a great tasting, high protein sandwich. All warmed up for great taste.
Grill cheese
The Sophisticated Cuban
The BLT
Toasted Ham and Cheese
Looking for something different, satisfying, and mouthwatering? Grab our new ham and cheese melt. Loaded with Ham, Asiago cheese, Avocado Poblano spread, and our great country white bread Grilled to perfection.
Wraps
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Meat Lovers Wrap
Filled with your favorite meats including Salami, Prosciutto, Dry Coppa, Greens, Tomato, house made herbed Aioli all in a wrap.
Mediterranean Wrap
Imported Feta Cheese, Tomato off the vine, house Roasted Peppers, Cucumbers, Dill, Oregano, Herbed Aioli, And our fresh roasted chicken for extra protein.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
House made herb aioli, grilled chicken breast, roasted ham, chopped Arcadian mixed greens, Jalepeno, roasted tricolor peppers, cucumber. Sounds interesting, tastes delicious.
Pizza
Salads
Ice Cream
Sherbert cups
Snacks
Grab and go
Trail Mix
A great and healthy mix of Nuts, Dried Cranberry, M and M’s, and chocolate chips.
Chex Mix
Pick de gallo seasoned bread crisps, Cajun corn sticks, cheese zips, Almonds, rice crackers, Chile cheese corn jacks.
Potato chips
Classic potato chips or BBQ
Nutella to go
Popcorn
Cheese sticks
$5 Foods
All American
Egg, Cheese on an English Muffin
Grill cheese
Mini Pepperoni
Thin Crust, tomato sauce, imported Mozzorella, a pinch of basil.
Nachos
Nacho chips (round corn) with melted cheddar cheese on the side for dipping.
Mini Cheese Pizza
6” induvidual cheese flatbread
Chicken and Cheese Taquitos
Not one but two mini taquitos! Stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese, warmed to perfection.