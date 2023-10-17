Breakfast Sandwiches

*All sandwiches are cut in half*
The Classic
$8.00

2 fried eggs and your choice of protein and cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

Pastrami Hash
$11.00

Pastrami, breakfast potatoes, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, and pickled jalapenos. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

The Alexa
$8.00

Tomato, avocado, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

Bagel with Lox
$12.00

Acme lox from Brooklyn, sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

The Longhorn
$11.00

2 fried eggs, cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes, Charlie's hot sauce (contains dairy), and your choice of protein. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

Lunch Sandwiches

The Big Apple
$11.00

Turkey, sliced apple, brie cheese, and honey mustard. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

The Empire
$12.00

Fried chicken cutlet, bacon, coleslaw, mozzarella cheese, and Russian dressing. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

Willie's Hot Pastrami
$11.00

Pastrami and spicy mustard. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

The Tree Hugger
$11.00

Cucumber, spinach, tomato, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

The Ultimate Italian
$11.00

Black forest ham, Genoa salami, hot capocollo, shredded lettuce, tomato, sliced white onion, roasted red pepper blend, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar, and oregano. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*

Dozens & Single Bagels

Single Bagel
$2.00
Half Dozen (7 Bagels)
$12.00
Dozen (13 Bagels)
$20.00

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

A toasted bagel with the perfect amount of cream cheese.
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
$3.50

Bagel w/ Butter

A toasted bagel with salted butter on both sides.
Bagel w/ Butter
$2.50

Cream Cheese

Plain CC
$2.00+

You can't go wrong with a classic.

Veggie CC
$2.50+

Green and yellow bell peppers, carrots, and scallions whipped into our plain cream cheese.

Scallion CC
$2.50+

Scallions whipped into our plain cream cheese.

Strawberry CC
$2.50+

Fresh strawberries and brown sugar whipped into our plain cream cheese.

Honey Walnut CC
$2.50+

Walnuts, honey, brown sugar, and cinnamon whipped into our plain cream cheese.

Roasted Garlic & Herb CC
$2.50+

Roasted garlic, parsley, dill, chives, and scallions whipped into our plain cream cheese.

Pistachio CC
$2.50+

Pistachios whipped into our plain cream cheese for that smooth, nutty flavor with a little bit of crunch.

Spicy Arbol & Pequin Pepper CC
$2.50+

Arbol peppers, roasted garlic, and roasted tomatoes whipped into our plain cream cheese.

Vegan CC
$2.75+
Vegan Veggie CC
$3.25+

Just like our veggie cream cheese but 100% vegan!

Low Fat CC
$2.50+
Pickle Cream Cheese
$2.50+

Coffee

Coffee (16 oz.)
$3.25

Proudly serving our signature Texas Coffee Traders specialty roasts. Please let us know how many dairy or non-dairy (soy) creamers and sugars you'd like for your coffee in the text box below.

Housemade Cold Brew
$4.00

Smooth & bold - just how cold brew should be

Coffee Box (8 12oz. Cups)
$25.00

Each coffee box holds 8 12oz cups of coffee. Included with each box will be cups, lids, sugar & cream, and stirrers.

Beverages

Natalie's Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice
$4.00

Made with one ingredient: Florida oranges.

Natalie's *Mango* Orange Juice
$4.00

Made with two ingredients: Florida oranges and fresh mangos.

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea (Unsweet)
$3.25

Fresh Brewed in House!

Richard's Sparkling Water
$3.00

100% Pure Bottled Rainwater

Bottled Water
$2.25
Dr. Browns Soda (Black Cherry)
$2.75

Made from New York Mount Morency cherries.

Dr. Brown's Soda (Cream Soda)
$2.75

Older than the Statue of Liberty printed on its can.

Dr. Brown's Soda (Root Beer)
$2.75
Mexican Coke
$3.75

Mexican Coke —the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love made with real cane sugar.

Diet Coke
$2.75

A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want

Dr. Pepper
$2.75
Yerba Mate (Revel Berry)
$4.25
Yerba Mate (Enlighten Mint)
$4.25
Yerba Mate (Grapefruit Ginger - Low Cal)
$4.00

Sublimely effervescent yerba mate blended with grapefruit and ginger. Sweetened with agave and stevia. Only 45 calories per can

Yerba Mate (Cranberry Pomegranate)
$4.00

Cranberry Pomegranate is bubbling with a crisp, fruity snap – a delicious blend of yerba mate, cranberry, and pomegranate

Add Ons

Black & White Cookie
$4.00
Crumb Cake
$3.00
2 oz. Lox
$7.50

Acme lox straight from Brooklyn, NY. You're welcome.

Side of Bacon
$3.75

Two strips of bacon wrapped in foil.

Side of Avocado
$2.00

Sliced avocado in a baggie!

Side of Turkey (3 oz.)
$4.25
Side of Charlie's Hot Sauce
$0.50

*Contains Dairy*

Zapp's Salt & Vinegar Chips
$2.00
Zapp's Voodoo Chips
$2.00

These bad boys are vegan-friendly.

2 oz. Butter
$1.00

Lox Platter

Lox Platter
$120.00+

Full Lox Platter: 10 Bagels, 16 oz Scallion CC, 20 oz Lox, Capers, Red Onions Half Lox Platter: 5 Bagels, 8 oz Scallion CC, 10 oz Lox, Capers, Red Onions

Merch

Peace, Love, Dogs Shirt
$25.00

HAND TIE DYED by one of our amazing team members. Each one will be slightly different but all will be dope. Limited run, never to be printed again Peace, Love, Dogs

3D Shirt
$25.00
Original Shirt
$20.00
Tank (Bae.Goals)
$20.00
Nervous Hat
$30.00

Cotton Hat / Look Rad, Stay Nervous

Five Panel Hat
$30.00

A Cool 5 Panel Hat for Cool People

Mug
$12.00
Coozie
$5.00
Bandana
$10.00

The “O” is a bagel! Huzzah! Choose from black, white, or orange - all super rad.