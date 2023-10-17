Nervous Charlie's - Second Location Nervous Charlie's - Second Location
Breakfast Sandwiches
2 fried eggs and your choice of protein and cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
Pastrami, breakfast potatoes, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, and pickled jalapenos. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
Tomato, avocado, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
Acme lox from Brooklyn, sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
2 fried eggs, cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes, Charlie's hot sauce (contains dairy), and your choice of protein. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
Lunch Sandwiches
Turkey, sliced apple, brie cheese, and honey mustard. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
Fried chicken cutlet, bacon, coleslaw, mozzarella cheese, and Russian dressing. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
Pastrami and spicy mustard. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
Cucumber, spinach, tomato, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
Black forest ham, Genoa salami, hot capocollo, shredded lettuce, tomato, sliced white onion, roasted red pepper blend, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar, and oregano. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
Dozens & Single Bagels
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Bagel w/ Butter
Cream Cheese
You can't go wrong with a classic.
Green and yellow bell peppers, carrots, and scallions whipped into our plain cream cheese.
Scallions whipped into our plain cream cheese.
Fresh strawberries and brown sugar whipped into our plain cream cheese.
Walnuts, honey, brown sugar, and cinnamon whipped into our plain cream cheese.
Roasted garlic, parsley, dill, chives, and scallions whipped into our plain cream cheese.
Pistachios whipped into our plain cream cheese for that smooth, nutty flavor with a little bit of crunch.
Arbol peppers, roasted garlic, and roasted tomatoes whipped into our plain cream cheese.
Just like our veggie cream cheese but 100% vegan!
Coffee
Proudly serving our signature Texas Coffee Traders specialty roasts. Please let us know how many dairy or non-dairy (soy) creamers and sugars you'd like for your coffee in the text box below.
Smooth & bold - just how cold brew should be
Each coffee box holds 8 12oz cups of coffee. Included with each box will be cups, lids, sugar & cream, and stirrers.
Beverages
Made with one ingredient: Florida oranges.
Made with two ingredients: Florida oranges and fresh mangos.
Fresh Brewed in House!
100% Pure Bottled Rainwater
Made from New York Mount Morency cherries.
Older than the Statue of Liberty printed on its can.
Mexican Coke —the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love made with real cane sugar.
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want
Sublimely effervescent yerba mate blended with grapefruit and ginger. Sweetened with agave and stevia. Only 45 calories per can
Cranberry Pomegranate is bubbling with a crisp, fruity snap – a delicious blend of yerba mate, cranberry, and pomegranate
Add Ons
Acme lox straight from Brooklyn, NY. You're welcome.
Two strips of bacon wrapped in foil.
Sliced avocado in a baggie!
*Contains Dairy*
These bad boys are vegan-friendly.
Lox Platter
Merch
HAND TIE DYED by one of our amazing team members. Each one will be slightly different but all will be dope. Limited run, never to be printed again Peace, Love, Dogs
Cotton Hat / Look Rad, Stay Nervous
A Cool 5 Panel Hat for Cool People
The “O” is a bagel! Huzzah! Choose from black, white, or orange - all super rad.