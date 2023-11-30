Nettare 1953 W Chicago Ave
Nettare Dinner Service
Snacks & Adds
Cocktails
Wine
- Chateau Grand Traverse Gamay Noir$13.00+
- El Suelo$16.00+
- Chateau Grand Traverse Pinot Grigio$13.00+
- Marland Chardonnay$16.00+
- Mawby 'US' Brut$14.00+
- Marland Rose$14.00+
- Nouveau
- Cherry Reserve$13.00
- Chateau Grand Traverse Gamay Noir$13.00+
- BOS Blaufrankisch$50.00
- Dablon Cabernet Sauvignon$57.00
- Dablon Pinot Noir$57.00
- El Suelo Red Blend$55.00
- Marland Cabernet Franc$55.00
- Marland Magenta$78.00
- Modales Blaufrankisch$78.00
- Stranger Pinot Noir$65.00
- Stranger Carbonic Pinot Noir$57.00
- Stranger Reserve Cabernet Franc$70.00
- Wyncroft Merlot
- BOS Riesling$50.00
- BOS Wishflower$57.00
- Chateau Grand Traverse Pinot Grigio$13.00+
- Left Foot Charley Kerner$57.00
- Marland Chardonnay$16.00+
- Modales Estate Pinot Blanc$57.00
- Modales Sauvignon Blanc$50.00
- Stranger Estate Chardonnay$68.00
- Stranger Gruner$71.00
- Stranger Petit Clos$65.00
- Stranger Viognier$57.00
- Wyncroft Riesling
- Dablon Pinot Noir Rose$48.00
- Marland Rose$48.00
- Modales Orange$47.00Out of stock
- Stranger Rose$43.00
- BOS Method Agricole$69.00
- ISC Pet Nat Rose$55.00
- Left Foot Charley Cremant$58.00
- Mawby 'US' Brut$14.00+
- Marland Rose$14.00+
- Modales Pet nat 'Es Lo Que Es'$60.00
Beer & Cider
- Horse Thief Hollow 'Little Wing' Pilsner$10.00+
- On Tour Brewing 'Barton Hall' Scottish Ale$11.00+
- Middle Brow Brewing 'Block Party Boys & Girls' Fruited Sour$10.00+
- Brewer's Kitchen (Pilot Project) 'Mountains Calling Home' IPA$11.00+
- The Cider Farm 'Oak Aged Cider'$7.00
- Big Drop Coba Maya$6.00
- Big Drop Galactic$6.00
- The Cider Farm 'Tremlett's'$35.00
- The Cider Farm 'Classic Dry'$25.00
- The Cider Farm Equinox$25.00
Dinner
Coffee & Tea
- Espresso$4.00
- Latte$6.00
- Cappucino$6.00
- Macchiato$5.00
- Americano$5.00
- Cortado$6.00
- Flat White$6.00
- Cold Brew$6.00
- Vintage Barrel Aged Chocolate Pu-Erh$9.00
- Earl Grey$6.00
- Emperor's Genmaicha$6.00
- Dublin Irish Breakfast$6.00
- Lapsang Souchong Smoked Black$6.00
- Japanese Sobacha$6.00
- Gingerbread Dream Rooibos$6.00
- Apple Cinnamon Meritage$6.00
- High Mountain Iced Tea$6.00
Spirits
- Black Band Bourbon$11.00+
- Bodalen Bourbon$10.00+
- J. Henry & Sons Patton Reserve Bourbon$12.00+
- Judson & Moore Bourbon$9.00+
- Judson & Moore Red Corn Bourbon$12.00+
- Oppidan Four Grain Straight Bourbon$8.00+
- Oppidan Smoke & Sea Bourbon$8.00+
- Oppidan Solera Bourbon$8.00+
- Black Band Rye$12.00+
- Judson & Moore Rye$9.00+
- Journeyman Field Rye$13.00+
- Hazlet Single Varietal Bonded Rye$12.00+
- Musketeer Single Varietal Rye$11.00+
- Far Nort 'Nettare' Private Barrel$10.00+
- J. Rieger Kansas City Whiskey$11.00+
- Chicago Distilling Co. Belgian Dark Single Malt$10.00+
- Chicago Distilling Co. Dunkel Single Malt$10.00+
- Chicago Distilling Co. Stouted Single Malt$10.00+
- Dampfwerk American Single malt$10.00+
- Judson & Moore Single Malt$12.00+
- Chicago Distilling Barrel Aged Finn's Gin$7.00+
- Chicago Distilling Finn's Gin$6.00+
- Far North 'Solveig' Gin$6.00+
- Journeyman Bilberry 'Black Hearts' Gin$7.00+
- Letherbee Gin$6.00+
- Liberator Barrel Aged Old Tom Boysenberry Barrel Selection$10.00+
- Liberator Barrel Aged Old Tom Gin$9.00+
- Oppidan American Botanical$6.00+
- Far North Alander Nordic Spiced$7.00+
- Chicago Cane Coop Silver$7.00+
- Chicago Cane Co-Op Gold$8.00+
- Founders CCCO$8.00+
- Granja Mezcal$7.00+
- Cimarron Blanco$7.00+
- PlayPen Vodka$6.00+
- Dampfwerk Aged Apple Brandy$10.00+
- Dampfwerk Aged Immature Grape Brandy$10.00+
- Dampfwerk Cider Apple Brandy$7.00+
- Dampfwerk Unaged Apple Brandy$10.00+
- Dampfwerk Unaged Immature Grape Brandy$10.00+
- Dampfwerk Unaged Pear Brandy$10.00+
- Matchbook 'Ritual Sister' Smoked Pineapple Brandy$10.00+
- Rhine Hall Apple Brandy$8.00+
- Rhine Hall Cherry Brandy$9.00+
- Rhine Hall Grappa$9.00+
- Rhine Hall Biersnapps
- Amaro Cinpatrazzo$8.00+
- Boone County 'Poet's Potion' Absinthe$14.00
- C. Cassis Blackurrant Liqueur$9.00+
- Cardinal Spirits Valencia Orange$7.00+
- Chicago Distilling Co. Lanfray's Trigger Absinthe$17.00
- Dampfwerk Aquavit$8.00+
- Dampfwerk Helgolander Herbal Liqueur$8.00+
- Dampfwerk Pfefferminz Schnapps Liqueur$8.00+
- Dampfwerk Rabbit in the Rye Herbal Liqueur$8.00+
- Dead Drop Absinthe$15.00
- Don Ciccio Finocchietto$8.00+
- Don Ciccio Rabarbaro$9.00+
- Faccia Brutto Amaro Alpino$9.00+
- Faccia Brutto Amaro Giorni$9.00+
- Faccia Brutto Carciofo$9.00+
- Faccia Brutto Centerbe$9.00+
- Faccia Brutto Nocino$10.00+
- J. Rieger Caffe Amaro$8.00+
- Journeyman Apple Cider Liqueur$5.00+
- Letherbee Charred Oak Absinthe$16.00
- Letherbee Fernet$7.00+
- Malort$6.00+
- Matchbook 'Day Trip' Strawberry Amaro$8.00+
- Misoo Apertivo$6.00+
- Rhine Hall La Normande Pommeau$8.00+
- St. Agrestis Amaro$8.00+
- St. Agrestis Amaro Falso (Non-Alcoholic)$11.00
- St. Agrestis Inferno Bitter$8.00+
- St. Agrestis Paradiso$8.00+
- CH Amargo De Chile$14.00
Nettare Lunch
Retail
Whiskey
- Belgian Single Malt Chicago Distilling Co.$32.00
- Black Band Bourbon$64.00
- Black Band Rye$56.00
- Bodalen Bourbon$50.00
- Dampfwerk Single Malt$56.00
- Dunkel Single Malt Chicago Distilling Co.$32.00
- Far North Hazlet Single Varietal$57.00
- Far North Musketeer Single Varietal$53.00
- Far North Roknar Private Barrel Rye$54.00
- J. Henry & Sons Patton Reserve Bourbon$75.00
- J. Rieger Kansas City Whiskey$44.00
- Journeyman Field Rye$58.00
- Judson & Moor Rye$48.00
- Judson & Moore Bourbon$48.00
- Judson & Moore Red Corn Bourbon$55.00
- Judson & Moore Single Malt$55.00
- Oppidan 4 Grain Bourbon$41.00
- Oppidan Smoke & Sea Bourbon$45.00
- Oppidan Solera Bourbon$45.00
- Rauch Single Malt Chicago Distilling Co.$32.00
Brandy
- Dampfwerk Barrel Aged Grape Brandy$35.00
- Dampfwerk Barrel Aged Apple Brandy$34.00
- Dampfwer Unaged Apple Brandy$30.00
- Dampfwerk Pear Brandy$38.00
- Dampfwerk Apple Cider Brandy$50.00
- Matchbook 'Ritual Sister' Smoked Pineapple Brandy$55.00
- Rhine Hall Unaged Apple Brandy$49.00
- Rhine Hall Grappa$50.00
- Rhine Hall 'La Normande' Pommeau$35.00
Liqueur & Misc.
- 1L Damfwerk 'Pfefferminz' Pepperming Schnapps$40.00
- 1L Dampfwerk 'Helgolander' German Liqueur$40.00
- 375ml Dampfwerk 'Helgolander' German Liqueur$30.00
- 375ml Dampfwerk 'Pfefferminz' Peppermint Schnapps$30.00
- C. Cassis$30.00
- Cardinal Spirits Valencia Orange$28.00
- CH Amargo de Chile$30.00
- CH Rubin$20.00
- Chateau Grand Traverse Cherry Reserve$20.00
- Cinpatrazzo$40.00
- Dampfwerk Aquavit$35.00
- Dampfwerk Pfeffersack$35.00
- Dampfwerk Rabbit in the Rye$33.00
- Dead Drop 'Louchifer' Absinthe$33.00
- Don Ciccio Finocchietto$39.00
- Don Ciccio Rabarbaro$43.00
- Faccia Brutto Alpino$47.00
- Faccia Brutto Amaro Giorni$47.00
- Faccia Brutto Carciofo$47.00
- Faccia Brutto Centerbe$44.00
- Faccia Brutto Fernet$45.00
- Faccia Brutto Nocino$60.00
- Ghia Aperitivo$30.00
- J. Rieger Caffe Amaro$36.00
- Journeyman Apple Cider Liqueur$16.00
- Lanfray's Trigger Absinthe$39.00
- Letherbee Charred Oak Absinthe
- Letherbee Fernet$40.00
- Malort$23.00
- Matchbook Strawberry Amaro$35.00
- Misoo Aperitivo$28.00
- Poet's Potion Absinthe$25.00
- Rockwell Amber Vermouth$16.00
- Rockwell Dry Vermouth$16.00
- Rockwell Sweet Vermouth$16.00
- St. Agrestis Amaro$38.00
- St. Agrestis paradiso$33.00
- Valentine White Blossom Elderflower Vodka$32.00
Rum
Vodka
Gin
Wine
- Mawby 'US' Brut$17.00
- Mawby 'Sex' Sparkling Rose$17.00
- Left Foot Charley Cremant$24.00
- BOS Agricole$32.00
- Modales 'Es Lo Que Es' Pet Nat$34.00
- ISC Pet Nat$17.00
- BOS Blaufrankisch
- Chateau Grand Traverse Gamay Noir
- Dablon Cabernet Sauvignon
- Dablon Pinot Noir
- Marland Cabernet Franc
- Marland Magenta
- Modales 'El Suelo'
- Modales Blaufrankisch
- Modales Cabernet Franc
- Stranger Cabernet Franc Reserve
- Stranger Carbonic Pinot Noir
- Stranger Pinot Noir
- Wyncroft Merlot
- BOS Riesling
- BOS Wishflower
- Chateau Grand Traverse Pinot Grigio
- Left Foot Charley Kerner
- Marland Chardonnay
- Modales Pinot Blanc
- Modales Sauvignon Blanc
- Stranger Chardonnay
- Stranger Gruner
- Stranger Petit Clos
- Stranger Viognier
- Wyncroft Riesling
- Dablon Rose
- Stranger Rose
- Modales Orange
- Marland Rose
Packaged Food
- Vargo Brother's G-Devil Sauce$12.00
- Vargo Brother's Chili Crisp$13.00
- Vargo Brother's Garlic Dill Pickles$14.00
- Vargo Brother's Garlic Sauce$12.00
- Vargo Brother's Hot Mustard$10.00
- Vargo Brother's Red Drop Hot Sauce$12.00
- Ethereal Espresso Beans$15.00
- Ethereal Lavender$8.50
- Ethereal Ninja Turtle$7.00
- Vosges Hot Chocolate$18.00
- Vosges Banana Coconut$9.00
- Vosges Whole Fruit$7.00
RTD & Soft Drinks
Nettare Location and Ordering Hours
(312) 219-5101
Open now • Closes at 10:45PM