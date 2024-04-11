Neva Hangry Restaurant 2026 W 119th St
Appetizers
Non Vegan
Vegan
Pasta
Non Vegan Pasta
- Cajun Pasta$30.00
Pasta toasted in a creamy cajun sauce filled with bell peppers, shrimp, smoked beef sausage, chicken and tomatoes
- Chicken Alfredo$25.00
Fettuccine pasta juicy grilled chicken toasted in our homemade Alfredo sauce.
- Lemon Garlic Roasted Broccoli Parmesan Pasta$20.00
Fettuccine pasta with roasted broccoli toasted in a lemon garlic olive oil sauce covered with parmesan cheese
Vegan Pasta
- Vegan Cajun Pasta$30.00
Pasta toasted in a vegan creamy cajun sauce filled with bell peppers, vegan shrimp, vegan smoked sausage, vegan chicken and tomatoes
- Vegan Lemon Garlic Roasted Broccoli Parmesan Pasta$20.00
Fettuccine pasta with roasted broccoli toasted in a lemon garlic olive oil sauce covered with vegan parmesan cheese
- Vegan Chicken Alfredo$25.00
Fettuccine pasta juicy grilled vegan chicken toasted in our homemade Alfredo sauce.
Entrees
Non Vegan Dinner
- Fried Catfish$25.00
Two fillet catfish with our cajun batter and deep fried
- Grilled Cajun Salmon on creamy Pasta$30.00
Grilled Salmon on a bed of creamy spinach pasta and sun dried tomatoes
- Grilled Shrimp over Rice$20.00
Jumbo grilled shrimp on a bed of cajun rice
- Fried Shrimp$20.00
- Hot Honey Salmon over Mashed Potatoes$30.00
Cajun battered fried salmon with a hot honey glazed sauce on a bed of creamy garlic mash potatoes
- Grilled Blackened Catfish$25.00
- Cajun Chicken Breast$25.00
Grilled juicy chicken breast toasted with a creamy cajun sauce with spinach and sun dried tomatoes
- Fried Chicken$20.00
- Baked Chicken$30.00
baked chicken with our house bbq sauce
- Pot Roast$25.00
- Lamb Chops over Cajun Rice$30.00
Vegan Dinner
- Vegan Cajun Salmon on Pasta$35.00Out of stock
Grilled vegan Salmon made out of banana blossom on a bed of creamy spinach pasta and sun dried tomatoes
- Vegan Hot Honey Salmon$30.00Out of stock
Cajun battered fried vegan salmon made out of Banana blossom with a hot honey glazed sauce on a bed of creamy garlic vegan mash potatoes
- Vegan Fried Shrimp$25.00
Vegan shrimp made out of mushrooms
- Vegan Grilled Shrimp Over Rice$27.00
vegan grilled shrimp made out of banana blooms on a bed of cajun rice
- Vegan Catfish$25.00
Two fillet catfish made from banana blossoms with our cajun batter and deep fried
- Vegan Cajun Chicken Breast$30.00
made out of chick peas
- Vegan Fried Drumsticks$25.00Out of stock
made out of chick peas with a sugar cane stick
- Vegan Pot Roast$30.00
made out of jack fruit
Sides
Non Vegan Sides
- Greens$5.00+
made with smoke turkey
- Mac & Cheese$5.00+
- Creole Pasta$5.00+
Pasta toasted in a creamy cajun sauce filled with bell peppers, shrimp, smoked beef sausage, chicken and tomatoes
- Red Beans & Rice$5.00+
- Yams$5.00+
- Lobster Mashed Potatoes$5.00+
- Seafood Dressing$5.00+
corn bread made dressing with smoke turkey, shrimp and crab meat
- Dirty Rice with Seafood$5.00+
- Chicken Alfredo$5.00+
- Roasted lemon Garlic Broccoli Parmesan Pasta$5.00+
- Chicken Pasta Caesar Salad$5.00+
- Red beans & Rice$5.00
Vegan Sides
- Vegan Greens$5.00+
- Vegan Mac & Cheese$5.00+
- Yams$5.00+
- Vegan Jambalaya$5.00+
- Vegan Creole Pasta$5.00+
Pasta toasted in a vegan creamy cajun sauce filled with bell peppers, vegan shrimp, vegan smoked sausage, vegan chicken and tomatoes
- Vegan Chicken Alfredo$5.00+
- Roasted Lemon Garlic Vegan Parmesan Pasta$5.00+
- Red beans & Rice$5.00+
Drinks
Non Alcoholic Drinks
- Pink Lemonade$3.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Lemonade & Tea$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Fruit Smoothie$3.00
- Coffe$3.00
- Tea$3.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Giner Ale$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Tahitian Treat$3.00
- Grape$3.00
- Giner Beer$3.00
- Temple Run$8.00
- Salty Citrus$8.00
- Morning Punch$8.00
- Water$3.00
