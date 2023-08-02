Nevera Juice Bar - Fresno TO BE REPLACED
Classic Smoothies
Strawberry Banana
Strawberry, banana, protein, orange juice, ice, choice of sweetener.
Berry Antioxidant
Strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, protein, cranberry juice, ice, choice of sweetener.
Peanut Butter Banana
Peanut butter, banana, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.
Strawberry Kiwi
Strawberry, kiwi, protein, orange juice, ice, choice of sweetener.
Banana Pineapple
Banana, pineapple, orange juice, ice, protein, choice of sweetener.
Choco Banana
Chocolate powder, banana, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.
Mucho Mango
Mango, protein, orange juice, ice, choice of sweetener.
Papaya Almond
Papaya, almond, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.
Melon Papaya
Melon, papaya, protein, ice, orange juice, choice of sweetener.
Pineapple Mango
Pineapple, mango, protein, orange juice, ice, choice of sweetener.
Cafrio
Our Cafrio blend, soy milk, ice, protein, sugar.
Poderoso (Powerful)
Strawberry, Granola, Protein, Ice, Choice of Milk, Choice of Sweetener
Specialties Smoothies
Meal Replacement
Peanut butter, banana, rolled oats, almonds, cinnamon, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.
Performance
Strawberry, banana, multi-vitamins, protein, orange juice, choice of sweetener.
Slim Trim
Strawberry, banana, fat burner, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.
Volumizer
Strawberry, banana, amino- acids, chocolate, protein, ice, choice of sweetener.
Melt Down
Strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, fat burner, protein, ice, water, choice of sweetener.
Almond- Berry
Organic almond butter, strawberries, chocolate powder, pink himalayan sea salt, protein, choice of milk, organic agave nectar.
Dragon Fruit Smoothie
Dragon fruit blend, protein, ice, apple juice, choice of sweetener.
Acai Smoothie
Acai blend, protein, ice, choice of sweetener, cranberry juice.
Natural Juices
Orange Juice
Fresh OJ
Mediado- Half & Half Juice
Orange, carrot.
Vampiro
Orange, carrot, beets.
Diet X
Orange, celery, cucumber, apple.
Fat Burner
Grapefruit, pineapple, cucumber.
30-30 (Super Juice)
Orange, apple, carrot, beets, celery, cucumber, pineapple.
Anti Aging
Orange, carrot, beets, celery, apple.
Six Pack
Apple, carrots, almonds.
Stress Relief
Apple, lettuce, kiwi, lime.
Digestion Detox
Apple, carrot, lime, celery, pineapple.
Super Immunity
Orange, apple, carrot, tomato, cucumber.
Anti Cholesterol
Orange, celery, carrot, tomato, lime, cucumber.
Super Juice Shooter
3 shots- 1 - ginger & kale 2 - orange & apple 3 - beets & carrot.
Green Juice
Apple, spinach, kale, parsley, cucumber, kiwi, mint, lime, lettuce.
Energizer
Carrot, Apple, Ginger
Citrus- Ginger
Apple, Lime, Mint, Pineapple, Ginger
Green Blend
Blended - orange, pineapple, spinach, kale, lime, agave, ice, water.
Tropical Chia Blend
Spinach, Pineapple, Cucumber, Chia Seeds, Organic Agave Nectar, Coconut Water
Sandwiches and Wraps
Spinach Wrap
Spinach tortilla, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, lettuce, choice of protein.
Whole Wheat Sandwich
Wheat bread, lettuce, white American cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, choice of protein.
Grilled Panini
French roll, lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, choice of protein.
Croissant
Toasted croissant, lettuce, white american cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, choice of protein.
Salads
Premium Salad
Spring mix, avocado, tomato, cucumber, honey mustard, choice of protein.
Caesar Salad
Lettuce hearts chopped, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar Dressing, choice of protein.
Vinaigrette Salad
Spring mix, apple, orange, strawberry, craisins, pecans, raspberry vinaigrette, choice of protein.
Kale Salad
Kale mix, house-made vinaigrette, onion, craisins, pecans, choice of protein.
Wellness Shots
Superfood Bowls
Acai Bowl
Organic Sambazon acai, strawberry, banana, coconut, organic hemp granola, honey.
Amazon Bowl
Organic Sambazon acai, banana, and organic hemp granola. Drizzled with Nutella and peanut butter.
Sunset Bowl
Organic Sambazon acai, mango, kiwi, organic chia seeds, goji berries
Pitaya Bowl
Organic pitaya, strawberry, banana, organic hemp granola, coconut, honey.
Fruit Classics
Bionico Parfait
Melon, papaya, mango, banana, apple, strawberry, granola, coconut, almonds, raisins, house- cream.
Tropical Fruit Bowl
Mango, pineapple, watermelon, cucumber, orange, jicama, chili, chamoy, lime.
Strawberries & Cream
Strawberries, house-made cream, granola, coconut, raisins, almonds.
Pico Chamoy
Cucumber, jicama, chile, lime, Chamoy.
Agua Fresca
Fruit blended together with sweetner and ice.