Classic Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

$5.99

Strawberry, banana, protein, orange juice, ice, choice of sweetener.

Berry Antioxidant

$5.99

Strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, protein, cranberry juice, ice, choice of sweetener.

Peanut Butter Banana

$5.99

Peanut butter, banana, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.

Strawberry Kiwi

$5.99

Strawberry, kiwi, protein, orange juice, ice, choice of sweetener.

Banana Pineapple

$5.99

Banana, pineapple, orange juice, ice, protein, choice of sweetener.

Choco Banana

$5.99

Chocolate powder, banana, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.

Mucho Mango

$5.99

Mango, protein, orange juice, ice, choice of sweetener.

Papaya Almond

$5.99

Papaya, almond, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.

Melon Papaya

$5.99

Melon, papaya, protein, ice, orange juice, choice of sweetener.

Pineapple Mango

$5.99

Pineapple, mango, protein, orange juice, ice, choice of sweetener.

Cafrio

$5.99

Our Cafrio blend, soy milk, ice, protein, sugar.

Poderoso (Powerful)

$5.99

Strawberry, Granola, Protein, Ice, Choice of Milk, Choice of Sweetener

Specialties Smoothies

Meal Replacement

$6.49

Peanut butter, banana, rolled oats, almonds, cinnamon, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.

Performance

$6.49

Strawberry, banana, multi-vitamins, protein, orange juice, choice of sweetener.

Slim Trim

$6.49

Strawberry, banana, fat burner, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.

Volumizer

$6.49

Strawberry, banana, amino- acids, chocolate, protein, ice, choice of sweetener.

Melt Down

$6.49

Strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, fat burner, protein, ice, water, choice of sweetener.

Almond- Berry

$6.49

Organic almond butter, strawberries, chocolate powder, pink himalayan sea salt, protein, choice of milk, organic agave nectar.

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

$6.49

Dragon fruit blend, protein, ice, apple juice, choice of sweetener.

Acai Smoothie

$6.49

Acai blend, protein, ice, choice of sweetener, cranberry juice.

Natural Juices

Orange Juice

$6.49

Fresh OJ

Mediado- Half & Half Juice

$6.49

Orange, carrot.

Vampiro

$6.49

Orange, carrot, beets.

Diet X

$6.49

Orange, celery, cucumber, apple.

Fat Burner

$6.49

Grapefruit, pineapple, cucumber.

30-30 (Super Juice)

$6.49

Orange, apple, carrot, beets, celery, cucumber, pineapple.

Anti Aging

$6.49

Orange, carrot, beets, celery, apple.

Six Pack

$6.49

Apple, carrots, almonds.

Stress Relief

$6.49

Apple, lettuce, kiwi, lime.

Digestion Detox

$6.49

Apple, carrot, lime, celery, pineapple.

Super Immunity

$6.49

Orange, apple, carrot, tomato, cucumber.

Anti Cholesterol

$6.49

Orange, celery, carrot, tomato, lime, cucumber.

Super Juice Shooter

$6.49

3 shots- 1 - ginger & kale 2 - orange & apple 3 - beets & carrot.

Green Juice

$6.49

Apple, spinach, kale, parsley, cucumber, kiwi, mint, lime, lettuce.

Energizer

$6.49

Carrot, Apple, Ginger

Citrus- Ginger

$6.49

Apple, Lime, Mint, Pineapple, Ginger

Green Blend

$6.49

Blended - orange, pineapple, spinach, kale, lime, agave, ice, water.

Tropical Chia Blend

$6.49

Spinach, Pineapple, Cucumber, Chia Seeds, Organic Agave Nectar, Coconut Water

Sandwiches and Wraps

Spinach Wrap

$6.99

Spinach tortilla, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, lettuce, choice of protein.

Whole Wheat Sandwich

$6.99

Wheat bread, lettuce, white American cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, choice of protein.

Grilled Panini

$6.99

French roll, lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, choice of protein.

Croissant

$6.99

Toasted croissant, lettuce, white american cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, choice of protein.

Salads

Premium Salad

$6.99

Spring mix, avocado, tomato, cucumber, honey mustard, choice of protein.

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Lettuce hearts chopped, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar Dressing, choice of protein.

Vinaigrette Salad

$6.99

Spring mix, apple, orange, strawberry, craisins, pecans, raspberry vinaigrette, choice of protein.

Kale Salad

$6.99

Kale mix, house-made vinaigrette, onion, craisins, pecans, choice of protein.

Wellness Shots

Wheatgrass Shot

$2.49

Slow pressed wheatgrass

Ginger Shot

$2.49

Ginger

Fresh-Start Shot

$2.99

Ginger, lemon juice, honey, apple cider vinegar.

Ginger Lemon Honey Shot

$2.99

Ginger, lemon juice, honey.

Superfood Bowls

Acai Bowl

$7.49

Organic Sambazon acai, strawberry, banana, coconut, organic hemp granola, honey.

Amazon Bowl

$7.99

Organic Sambazon acai, banana, and organic hemp granola. Drizzled with Nutella and peanut butter.

Sunset Bowl

$7.99

Organic Sambazon acai, mango, kiwi, organic chia seeds, goji berries

Pitaya Bowl

$7.49

Organic pitaya, strawberry, banana, organic hemp granola, coconut, honey.

Fruit Classics

Bionico Parfait

$6.49

Melon, papaya, mango, banana, apple, strawberry, granola, coconut, almonds, raisins, house- cream.

Tropical Fruit Bowl

$5.49

Mango, pineapple, watermelon, cucumber, orange, jicama, chili, chamoy, lime.

Strawberries & Cream

$6.49

Strawberries, house-made cream, granola, coconut, raisins, almonds.

Pico Chamoy

$4.49

Cucumber, jicama, chile, lime, Chamoy.

Agua Fresca

$3.99

Fruit blended together with sweetner and ice.

Nutritious Snacks

Oatmeal

$4.99

Oats, strawberry, banana, granola, raisins, honey.

Breakfast Wrap

$5.49

Whole wheat tortilla, egg whites, provolone cheese, avocado, tomato, chipotle.

Banana Peanut Butter Sandwich

$3.99

Whole wheat bread, peanut butter, banana, honey.