New York Pizza Express
FOOD
Appetizers
- 12 Wings$15.29
12 Ct. Mild, Hot, BBQ, Old Bay, Garlic Parmesan. Served With Celery and Ranch Or Blue Cheese
- Shrimp Basket W/ French Fries$9.99
Breaded and Battered Baby Shrimp With Crispy Fries
- Wing Dings W/ French Fries$9.99
Deep Fried Breaded Wings With Crispy Fries
- Chicken Tenders W/ French Fries$9.99
Deep Fried Chicken Tenders With Crispy Fries
- Mozzarella Sticks (5 Pieces)$7.59
6 Ct. Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks With A Cup Of Sauce
- Garlic Bread$2.59
- Garlic Bread W/ Cheese$4.69
- Jumbo French Fries$4.19
- Jumbo French Fries W/ Mozzarella Cheese$6.29
- Ultimate French Fries$8.39
Crispy Fries With Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, and Ranch
- Crabby Fries$11.49
- Bread Sticks W/ Cheese$7.89
Served With a Cup Of Sauce
- Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers$6.29
- Calamari$11.49
Fried Calamari Served With a Cup Of Sauce, and a Freshly Sliced Lemon
- Onion Rings$6.89
- Breaded Mushrooms$6.89
- Sampler$12.49
4 Ct. Onion Rings, 3 Ct. Mozzarella Sticks, 5 Ct. Breaded Mushrooms, and French Fries
- Tortilla Chips and salsa$6.29
Chips Served With Salsa
- Homemade Cheese Sauce$2.99
- 6 Wings$7.99
- Dannys Special$10.39
- Pizza Fries$6.89
- 4 Meatballs W/ Cheese$7.99
- Cup Of Ranch$0.80
- Cup Of Sm Marinara$1.07
- Cup Of Lg Marinara Sauce$3.23
- Side of Blue Cheese$0.80
- Grandioso Garlic$0.80
- Boneless Wings (6)$7.64
- Boneless Wings (12)$15.29
- Salad Tray$20.00
- 8 Mini Tacos$5.79
- Large Bread Roll$1.75
- Homemade Chips$2.99Out of stock
- 10 Plates Napkins Forks$9.00
- Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers$6.29
- 7 Bread$7.50
Kids
Salads
- House Salad$8.39
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Croutons
- Greek Salad$10.39
Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato, Feta Cheese
- Chef Salad$11.49
House Salad With Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs
- Caesar Salad$10.39
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
- Antipasto Salad$11.09
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Ham, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese
- Tuna Salad$10.39
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Provolone Cheese
- Chicken (Grilled or Steak Chicken) Salad$11.49
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese
- Pittsburgh Salad$11.49
Steak, Mixed Greens, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese
- Danny's Salad$11.49
- Grilled Salmon Salad$11.49
- Salad Bar W/ Pizza$12.97
- Salad Bar Only$7.99
- Sm Side Salad$3.25
- Soup + Salad$7.99
- Small Salad Tray$20.00
- Large Salad Tray$35.00
Dinners
- Spaghetti W/ Meatballs$11.49
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
- Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce$11.49
- Spaghetti W/ Mushrooms$11.49
- Spaghetti W/ Marinara Sauce$11.49
- Shrimp Parmigiana Over Pasta$16.69
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
- Chicken Parmigiana W/ Spaghetti$14.59
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
- Chicken Alfredo$15.59
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
- Shrimp Alfredo$16.69
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
- Shrimp W/ Marinara Sauce$16.69
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
- Homemade Lasagna$13.59
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
- Baked Ziti$13.59
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
- Stuffed Shells$13.59
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
- Trio$16.49
Lasagna, Stuffed Shells, Chicken Parmigiana, and Spaghetti
- Shrimp Diavola$18.79
- Crab Ravioli$16.69
- Baked Manicotti$12.49
- Steak Alfredo$16.69
- Veal Parm W\ Spaghetti$16.69
- Chicken Cacciatore$17.69
- Seafood Arrabiata$18.79
- Eggplant Parm W\ Spaghetti$14.59
- Crabcake Fettuccine Alfredo$16.69
- Shrimp & Crab Alfredo$16.69
- Chicken Penne Vodka$15.99
Desserts
Beverages
Tour Of Mexico
- Taco Salad$10.39
Fried Crispy Tortilla Shell Filled With Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, and Sour Cream
- Quesadilla (Chicken or Shrimp)$10.99
Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese With Sour Cream & Guacamole On The Side
- Quesadilla( Steak or Shrimp)$13.49
- Burrito ( Grilled Chicken)$10.99
Fajita Style Steak or Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream Topped With Cheese Sauce
- Burrito ( Steak or Shrimp)$13.49
- Nachos$6.29
Mozzarella Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Homemade Cheese Sauce
- Nachos W\ Meat$9.39
Choice of Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Homemade Cheese Sauce
- Mega Nachos$12.99
Ground Beef, Grilled Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Jalapenos, Mozzarella Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Homemade Cheese Sauce
- Crunchy Taco$2.09
- Danny's Mexican Style Tacos$10.39
- Soft Taco$2.09
Soups
PIZZA
Large New York Style Round Pizzas
Medium New York Style Round Pizza
Small New York Style Round Pizzas
Sicilian Square Pizzas
Small Gourmet Pizzas
- Small Arturos Special$16.19
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
- Small White$11.99
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Small Ranch$13.59
Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Bacon
- Small Chicken BBQ$14.59
Chicken Breast and Barbeque
- Small Vegetarian$15.39
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Sliced Tomato
- Small Chicken Buffalo$14.59
Chicken Breast, Ricotta Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
- Small Meat Lovers$18.19
Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef
- Small Greek$14.59
Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives
- Small Mexicana$14.59
Ground Beef or Chopped Chicken, Chunky Salsa, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Chips On Top
- Small Crab Pizza$15.59
- Small Chicken Alfredo$16.69
- Small Crab Alfredo Pizza$17.69
Medium Gourmet Pizzas
- Medium Arturos Special$18.19
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
- Medium White$14.09
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Medium Ranch$15.59
Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Bacon
- Medium Chicken BBQ$16.69
Chicken Breast and Barbeque
- Medium Vegetarian$17.49
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Sliced Tomato
- Medium Chicken Buffalo$16.69
Chicken Breast, Ricotta Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
- Medium Meat Lovers$20.29
Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef
- Medium Greek$16.69
Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives
- Medium Mexicana$16.69
Ground Beef or Chopped Chicken, Chunky Salsa, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Chips On Top
- Medium Crab Pizza$17.69
- Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza$18.79
Large Gourmet Pizzas
Calzones
Small Strombolis
- Small Traditional Stromboli$12.49
Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella
- Small Chicken Special Stromboli$12.49
Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella
- Small Steak Special Stromboli$12.49
Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella
- Small Sausage Special Stromboli$12.49
Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella
- Small Vegetarian Stromboli$13.59
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli
- Small Meat Lovers Stromboli$12.49
- Small Spaghetti Stromboli (Meatsauce, Mozzarella & Meatballs)$13.59
Large Strombolis
- Lg Traditional Stromboli$18.79
Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella
- Lg Chicken Special Stromboli$19.79
Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella
- Lg Steak Special Stromboli$19.79
Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella
- Lg Sausage Special Stromboli$19.79
Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella
- Lg Vegetarian Stromboli$19.79
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli
- Lg Meat Lovers Stromboli$19.79
- Lg Spaghetti Stromboli (Meatsauce, Mozzarella & Meatballs)$19.79
Baby Stromboli
Bambino
2 large 20.99
SANDWICHES/SUBS
Small Cold Subs
Large Cold Subs
Small Hot Subs
- Small Cheese Steak$7.29
- Small Arturos Special Cheese Steak$7.29
- Small Pizza Steak$7.29
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
- Small Pizza Burger Sub$7.29
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
- Small Cheeseburger Sub$7.29
- Small Chicken Steak$7.29
- Small Chicken Pattie$7.29
- Small Grilled Vegetarian$7.89
- Small Grilled Chicken Sub$7.29
Large Hot Subs
- Large Cheese Steak$9.39
- Large Arturos Special Cheese Steak$9.39
- Large Pizza Steak$10.39
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
- Large Pizza Burger Sub$10.39
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
- Large Cheeseburger Sub$9.39
- Large Chicken Steak$9.39
- Large Chicken Pattie$9.39
- Large Grilled Vegetarian$10.39
- Large Grilled Chicken Sub$9.39
Italian Style Paninis
- Philly Panini$13.59
Chopped Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Provolone Cheese
- Romano Panini$13.59
Turkey Breast, Tomato, Onions, Avocado, Provolone Cheese, Crisp Bacon
- Turkey Club Panini$13.59
Turkey Breast, Crisp Bacon, Thousand Island Dressing, Provolone Cheese, Avocado, Roma Tomatoes
- Grilled Steak Panini$13.59
Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado
- Grilled Chicken Panini$13.59
Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado
- Caballero Panini$13.59
Wraps
- Turkey and Cheese Wrap$11.49
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.49
Grilled or Chopped Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
- Cheese Steak Wrap$11.49
Chopped Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonnaise
- Italian Wrap$11.49
Ham, Provolone Cheese, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonnaise
- Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap$11.49
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.49
Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger Sandwich$8.39
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
- Hawaiian Burger Sandwich$8.39
Pineapple, Barbeque Sauce, Swiss Cheese
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.39
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
- Pizza Burger Sandwich$8.39
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich$8.39
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Onion
- Turkey and Cheese Sandwich$8.39
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Onion
- Tuna and Cheese Sandwich$8.39
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Onion
- Gyro W Fries$9.99