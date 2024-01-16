Kalamaki Authentic Greek Street Eats
Appetizers
- Tzatziki Appetizer
Greek yogurt, cucumbers, dill, and garlic with a hint of lemon served with pita points$6.75
- Hummus Appetizer
classic chick pea and garlic spread served with pita points$6.75
- Spicy Feta Appetizer
A spicy Feta spread with cayenne pepper served with pita points$7.75
- TRIO DIP Appetizer
Our 3 spread sampler! Enjoy a serving of our homemade Tzatziki, Hummus & Tirokafteri served with pita points$8.75
- FETA FRIES Appetizer
French Fries sprinkled with salt, oregano and topped with feta$7.75
- Roasted Street Corn Appetizer
Corn on the Cob roasted over our char-grill buttered & salted$3.25
- Cheese Croquettes Appetizer
Traditional Athenian fried Gruyere cheese freshly grated and prepared$8.75
- Spanakopita Appetizer
Traditional Village style pie filled with spinach and Feta$8.75
- Tiropita Appetizer
Traditional Village style pie filled with an assortment of cheeses$8.75
Gyro
- Traditional Gyro
Tzatziki, tomato, onions and french fries$9.50
- Spiro's Gyro
Tirokefteri (spicy feta), tomato, onions$9.50
- Mitcho's Skepasti Gyro
Kalamaki Sauce, Gruyere, topped with another pita bread$10.50
- Yiayia's Garden Gyro
Lettuce, tomato, kalamata olives, onions, feta, ff$9.50
- Mykonos Gyro
Grilled shrimp, hummus, lettuce, onions$10.00
- Greek Freak "Plate"
Pita bread base topped with Beef Kebab, Greek yogurt and tomato sauce$10.50
Drinks
- Logo Water$0.50
- Pepsi$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Mt. Dew$2.50
- Dr Pepper$2.50
- Unsweet Tea$2.50
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Bikos Water$2.50
- Bikos Soda$2.50
- Bikos Cherry$2.50
- Bikos Lime$2.50
- Bikos Lemon$2.50
- Bikos Orange$2.50
- Bikos Pink Grapefruit$2.50
- Sour Cherry Juice$2.00
- Orange Juice$2.00
- Peach Juice$2.00
- Mint Mt. Olympus Tea$4.50
- Peach Mt. Olympus Tea$4.50
- Lemon Mt. Olympus Tea$4.50
Loukoumades
- Small Batch-6
6 donut holes with your choice of 1 glaze$6.00
- Medium Batch-9
9 donut holes with your choice of 2 glazes$8.50
- Large Batch-12
12 donut holes with your choice of 2 glazes & 1 topping$10.25
- Fun Size - 24 Fun Pack
4 glazes & 2 toppings$19.50
- Fun Size - 36 Fun Pack
6 glazes & 3 toppings$27.00
- Fun Size - 48 Fun Pack
8 glazes & 4 toppings$36.00