Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.60

Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, in your choice of wrap


Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese on English Muffin

$2.45
Egg and Cheese on Croissant

$3.25

Pastries

Muffin

$1.85Out of stock
Croissant

$1.85

Specialty Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$6.60

Sliced turkey breast, tomato, lettuce, swiss cheese, bacon, cranberry mayo

Chicken Parmesan

$6.60

Breaded chicken breast, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, marinara, basil chiffonade, on a garlic buttered toast ciabatta

Paninis

Cheesy Roast Beef Panini

$6.50

Roast beef, red onion, red pepper, provolone and parmesan cheese, horseradish mayo

Ham and Cheese Panini

$6.50

Black forest ham, swiss cheese, stone ground mustard

Portobello Caprese Panini

$6.50Out of stock

Roasted balsamic marinated portobello, mozzarella cheese, tomato, pesto, spinach

Homestyle Sandwiches

Each sandwich comes with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of bread, cheese, and spread
Turkey

$5.50
Ham

$5.50
Roast Beef

$5.60
Chicken Salad

$5.40
Tuna Salad

$5.40

Salads

Caesar Salad

$5.50

Chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons with classic Caesar dressing

Chef's Salad

$5.50

Spring mix, cheddar cheese, tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, carrots, and your choice of meat (chicken, turkey, ham, or roast beef)

Baby Spinach Kale Quinoa

$6.00

Baby spinach, baby kale, red quinoa, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries with balsamic vinaigrette

Wraps

Fresh/Roasted Veggie Wrap

$6.60

Assorted veggies in your choice of a wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.60

Breaded chicken, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, buffalo sauce, in your choice of wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.60

Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, in your choice of wrap

Extras

Soda

$1.95

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Pepsi, or Diet Pepsi

Water

$1.25

Chips

$1.65