Lloyd's Deli & More Taunton
Food
Specialty Sandwiches
- Small The Whaler$9.99
Oven gold turkey, black forest ham, roast beef, bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles with Thousand Island dressing
- Large The Whaler$14.49
- Small The Cuban$8.99
Thin sliced ham and pulled pork, honey mustard, Swiss cheese, pickles, and pressed on the panini grill
- Large The Cuban$11.99
- Small The Bleu Ribbon$8.99
Grilled chicken cutlet, ham, Swiss cheese, honey mustard
- Large The Bleu Ribbon$11.49
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.59
Chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$11.99
- Small The Big Gobbler$8.99
Oven gold turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo, choice of cheese, on a fresh sub roll
- Large The Big Gobbler$11.99
Soup & Salads
- Soup of the Day$5.99
16 oz
- Chili Soup$6.99
16 oz
- Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber , Green Pepper Onions
- Chef's Salad$10.99
Lettuce, Tomato , Cucumber, Green Pepper Onion, Ham, Turkey, Egg, Mozzarella
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine, Croutons , Parm Cheese
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine, Croutons, Parm Cheese, Chicken
- Antipasto Salad$10.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Pepper Onion, Olives, Banana Pepper, Italian meats Mozzarella Cheese
- Greek Salad$8.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Pepper Onion, Olives, Feta Cheese
- Tuna Salad$10.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Pepper Onion, Tuna, Mozzarella
- Cobb Salad$10.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Pepper Onion, Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Mozzarella Cheese
- wrap to go$8.59
The Classics - Cold
- 6" Sub BLT$9.59
- 12 " Sub BLT$11.59
- 12" Wrap BLT$11.59
- Small Wrap BLT$9.59
- 6" Sub Italian$9.59
- 12 " Sub Italian$11.59
- 12" Wrap Italian$11.59
- Small Wrap Italian$9.59
- 6" Sub Turkey$9.59
- 12 " Sub Turkey$11.59
- 12" Wrap Turkey$11.59
- Small Wrap Turkey$9.59
- 6" Sub Ham$9.59
- 12 " Sub Ham$11.59
- 12" Wrap Ham$11.59
- Small Wrap Ham$9.59
- 6" Sub Roast Beef$9.59
- 12 " Sub Roast Beef$11.59
- 12" Wrap Roast Beef$11.59
- Small Wrap Roast Beef$9.59
- 6" Sub Tuna Salad$9.59
- 12 " Sub Tuna Salad$11.59
- 12" Wrap Tuna Salad$11.59
- Small Wrap Tuna Salad$9.59
- 6" Sub Chicken Walnut$9.59
- 12" Sub Chicken Walnut$11.59
- 12" Wrap Chicken Walnut$11.59
- Small Wrap Chicken Walnut$9.59
- 6" Sub Chicken Salad$9.59
- 12" Sub Chicken Salad$11.59
- 12" Wrap Chicken Salad$11.59
- Small Wrap Chicken Salad$9.59
- 6" Sub Chicken Caesar$9.59
- 12" Sub Chicken Caesar$11.59
- 12" Wrap Chicken Caesar$11.59
- Small Wrap Chicken Caesar$9.59
The Classics - Hot
Desserts
Beverages
Grab & Go
Chips
Wrap
Bulky
Large
Boston Salads
- 1\2 potato salad$2.49
- 1lb potato salad$4.59
- 1\2 cheese tortellini$3.79
- 1lb cheese Tortellini$6.99
- 1\2 lb potato& egg$3.59
- 1lb potato & egg$4.99
- 1\2 macaroni salad$2.49
- 1lb macaroni salad$4.59
- 1\2 asian noodle$3.29
- 1lb asian noodle$5.99
- 1\2 cheddar mac$3.59
- 1 lb cheddar mac$5.99
- 1\2 greek pasta$3.29
- 1 lb greek pasta$5.99
- 1\2 pasta prima$3.59
- 1lb pasta prima$5.99