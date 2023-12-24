Grand River Brewery Clawson
FOOD
Appetizers
- Bavarian Pretzels$12.00
- Brussel sprouts$10.00
- Cheese Curds$14.00
- Chili Cheese Fries$14.00
- Chips and Salsa$5.00
- Chronic Fries$16.00
- Corn bread 4for6$6.00
- Fried Pickles$11.00
- Kennebec Fries$6.00
- Pimento Cheese and Rye Points$8.00
- Poutine$12.00
- Reuben Fritters$12.00
- Smoked Wings$16.00
- Full Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
- Blue cheese dressing$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
Soups and Salads
- Caesar$13.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, SarVecchio Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
- Cobb Salad$18.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grilled chicken, Dearborn bacon, Salemville blue cheese, Buttermilk ranch dressing
- Farmers House Salad$12.00
- Santa Fe Salad$16.00
- Grand River Chili$6.00+
- Seasonal Soup$6.00+
- White Fish Chowder$6.00+
Handhelds
- BBQ Brisket Sammy$17.00
House-smoked BBQ brisket, coleslaw, and GRB Signature BBQ Sauce on a house-baked brioche bun4
- Cuban$18.00
- Fish Swammy$18.00
Great Lakes walleye fried in 313 Polish Lager beer batter, Cabot white cheddar, slaw, fried egg and Sriracha on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun.
- Full Grand River Club$18.00
- Full GRBLT$16.00
- Grand River Grinder$20.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken$17.00
- Pulled Pork Sammy$16.00
House-smoked BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, and GRB Signature BBQ Sauce on a house-baked brioch bun
- Reuben$18.00
Grobbel's corned beef, Great Lakes Swiss, bacon sauerkraut and Russian dressing on Grand River Bakery Jewish rye bread
- Smoked Turkey Reuben$18.00
Smoked Michigan Great Lakes Swiss, slaw, and Russian dressing on Grand River Bakery sourdough bread
- Classic Burger$18.00
Grand River Butcher shop brisket, short rib and chuck ground beef patty, lettuce tomato, onion, pickles and Cabot white cheddar on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun. Add on bacon for $4!
- Veggie Burger$16.00
Black bean and barley patty with Cabot white cheddar, avocado, pico de gallo and lettuce on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Romaine Lettuce, garlic and rosemary marinated chicken, creamy Caesar dressing, Sarvecchio parmesan
- Santa Fe Wrap$18.00
Entrees
- Blackened Salmon & Beans$22.00
- Heart Attack Mac$23.00
Baked rustichella d'Abruzzo rigatoncini, house-smoked BBQ pulled pork, bacon, pico de gallo, creamy Cabot white cheddar and carmelized onions
- Jaegerschnitzel$22.00
- Loaded Nachos$19.00
- Mac n' Cheese$18.00
Rustichella d'Abruzzo rigatoncini, bechamel, bacon, Cabot white cheddar, buttery breadcrumbs, caramelized onions.
- Michigan Wasn't a BBQ State Brisket$26.00
- Michigan Wasn't a BBQ State Pork$23.00
- Pollock Fish and Chips$19.00
- Power Bowl$18.00
BBQ pulled pork or chicken, rice, bacon braised black beans, pico de gallo, Cabot white cheddar, scallions. Upgrade to shredded smoked brisket for $6!
- Seasonal Mac n' Cheese$20.00
- Tacos
Three tacos with BBQ smoked pulled pork or chicken, fresh corn tortillas, sweet onions and cilantro. Served with bacon braised black beans, rice and chipotle salsa. Upgrade to brisket tacos for $8!
- Veggie Power Bowl$16.00
Herb roasted seasonal vegetables, rice, vegetarian black beans, pico de gallo, scallions
- Walleye Fish and Chips$24.00
313 Polish Lager beer battered walleye, Kennebec fries, slaw, tartar sauce
Steaks
- 12oz NY Strip$38.00
12oz NY Strip, Try it Smothered [brown ale gravy, bacon, caramelized onion and wild mushroom ragout] for $4!
- 16oz Ribeye$46.00
12 oz Ribeye, Try it Smothered [brown ale gravy, bacon, caramelized onion and wild mushroom ragout] for $4!
- Afrim's Butchers Cut$28.00
8 oz Black Angus center cut top sirloin, Try it Smothered [brown ale gravy, bacon, caramelized onion and wild mushroom ragout] for $4!
- Small Town Brown Steak&Mushrooms$30.00
- Steak & Frites$25.00
Kids
- Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Flour tortilla with Cabot white cheddar. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.
- Kid's Cheeseburger$7.00
Grand River Butcher shop 4 oz ground beef patty and Cabot white cheddar on a Grand River Bakery brioche bun. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.
- Kid's Fish n' Chips$8.00
Battered Alaskan pollock and tartar sauce. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.
- Kid's Mac n' Cheese$6.00
Rigatoncini pasta with creamy white cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side. Includes a drink.
- Kids Chicken Sammy$8.00
- Kids Sirloin$12.00
- Kids Chicken Tendies$7.00
- kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
Desserts
- Blarney Stoned Chocolate Cake$9.00
Rich devil's food cake made with our Blarney Stoned Irish Stout, layered with whipped chocolate ganache and frosted with Scharffen Berger dark chocolate buttercream
- Carrot Cake$9.00
Grand River Bakery traditional recipe topped with cream cheese frosting
- Chicago Style Cheese Cake$7.00
- Scoop of Ice Cream$3.50
- Brownie Sundae$8.00
Rich chocolate brownie made with our Black Penny Porter
- Brownie$5.00
PIZZA
Pizza
- Balboa$21.00
- Cheese Pizza$14.00
House marinara, fresh pizza dough, blend of provolone, mozzarella and muenster
- Hot Honey Smoked Chicken Pizza$16.00
- Hudsonville$19.00
- Margherita Pizza$17.00
House marinara, fresh pizza dough, house made fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, basil
- Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
House Marinara, fresh pizza dough, blend of provolone, mozzarella and muenster, pepperoni
- The Braden$18.00
- The Italian Pizza$18.00
House marinara, fresh pizza dough, ricotta cheese, sweet Italian sausage, chili flake, basil
- The Shroomer$19.00
Fresh pizza dough, mushrooms, caramelized onions, truffle oil, arugula, goat cheese crumbles, SarVecchio parmesan
- Tikka Tikka$18.00
- Togo Pizza And Beer Promo$40.00
Pizza & Pints
Cheese Pizza
- 16oz Beer Special$3.00