Food

Appetizers

2 Pieces Vegetable Samosa

Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with potatoes, peas, and spices

$5.00

Samosa Chaat

Samosa smothered with channa masala and topped with mint chutney, tamarind chutney, onions, cilantro, and fresh ground spices

$8.00

Fish Pakora

Fried chicken fritters

$13.00

Vegetable Pakora

Mixed vegetable fritters battered in chickpea flour and deep-fried

$7.00

Chicken Wings

One order comes with 10 wings and a side of ranch to help cool down the burn

$14.00

Tandoori

Chicken Tikka

Boneless pieces of chicken marinated in yogurt with ginger, garlic, turmeric powder, & roasted in a clay oven

$16.00

Cilantro Chicken Tikka

Chicken marinated in cilantro, mint, ginger, garlic, chilli pepper, & roasted in a clay oven

$16.00

Seekh Kebab

Ground chicken mixed with ginger, garlic, chilli pepper, & roasted in a clay oven

$16.00

Indian Breads

Tandoori Roti

Whole wheat bread baked in a clay oven

$2.00

Butter Naan

Traditional Indian bread baked in a clay oven topped with butter

$2.00

Garlic Naan

Traditional Indian bread baked in a clay oven garnished with garlic and herbs

$3.00

Onion Kulcha

Traditional Indian bread stuffed with onions & baked in a clay oven

$5.00

Paneer Kulcha

Traditional Indian bread stuffed with paneer & baked in a clay oven

$5.00

Rice Specialties

Steamed Rice

Plain basmati rice

$5.00

Vegetable Biryani

Rice with a vegetable medley cooked with onions & spices

$13.00

Chicken Biryani

Tender marinated chicken & rice gently cooked with tomatoes & spices

$14.00

Shrimp Biryani

Tender marinated shrimp & rice gently cooked with tomatoes & spices

$15.00

Lamb Biryani

Tender marinated lamb & rice gently cooked with tomatoes & spices

$17.00

Vegetarian Specialties

Khoya Kaju

Cashew cooked in a creamy gravy sauce

$13.00

Malai Kofta

Potatoes & paneer balls in a delectable creamy sauce

$13.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer cooked in a creamy sauce

$14.00

Paneer Makhani

Paneer cooked in a tomato cream sauce

$14.00

Palak Paneer

Paneer cooked in a spinach sauce

$14.00

Kadai Paneer

Paneer cooked in an Indian curry stir-fry with onions, peppers, & tomatoes

$14.00

Paneer Bhurji

Grated paneer cooked in an onion gravy

$14.00

Matar Paneer

Paneer and peas cooked in a curry sauce

$14.00

Vegetable Korma

Mixed vegetables cooked in a creamy cashew gravy

$13.00

Vegetable Kadai

Mixed vegetables cooked in a curry stir-fry with onions, peppers, & tomatoes

$13.00

Chana Masala

Chickpeas cooked in a curry sauce

$13.00

Aloo Gobi

Cauliflower & potatoes cooked with ginger, garlic, & spices

$13.00

Baingan Bharta

Roasted eggplant with tomato, ginger, & green peas

$13.00

Aloo Matar

Potatoes cooked with green peas & spices

$12.00

Chana Saag

Chickpeas cooked in a spinach sauce

$12.00

Dal Tadka

Yellow lentils

$12.00

Chicken Specialties

Butter Chicken

Chicken cooked in a tomato cream sauce

$14.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken simmered in a rich tomato gravy with a subtle flavour of coriander

$14.00

Chicken Curry

Chicken cooked in traditional sauces and spices

$14.00

Kadai Chicken

Chicken cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and traditional spices

$14.00

Chicken Korma

Chicken cooked in a mild creamy cashew curry sauce

$14.00

Chicken Vindaloo

Original goan chicken curry with potatoes

$14.00

Mint Chicken Curry

Chicken cooked in a mint sauce

$14.00

Chicken Saag

Chicken cooked with freshly ground spinach

$14.00

Lamb Specialties

Lamb Tikka Masala

Lamb simmered in a rich tomato gravy with a subtle flavour of coriander

$17.00

Lamb Curry

Lamb cooked in traditional sauces and spices

$17.00

Kadai Lamb

Lamb cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and traditional spices

$17.00

Lamb Korma

Lamb cooked in a mild creamy cashew curry sauce

$17.00

Lamb Vindaloo

Original goan lamb curry with potatoes

$17.00

Lamb Saag

Lamb cooked with freshly ground spinach

$17.00

Shrimp Specialties

Shrimp Tikka Masala

Shrimp simmered in a rich tomato gravy with a subtle flavour of coriander

$15.00

Shrimp Curry

Shrimp cooked in traditional sauces and spices

$15.00

Kadai Shrimp

Shrimp cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and traditional spices

$15.00

Shrimp Korma

Shrimp cooked in a mild creamy cashew curry sauce

$15.00

Shrimp Vindaloo

Original Goan shrimp curry with potatoes

$15.00

Extras

Raita

Yogurt with cucumbers

$5.00

Gulab Jamun

Traditional fried balls soaked in a rose syrup

$4.00

Chutney

Mint or tamarind

$3.00

Beverages

Drink

Mango Lassi

Mango yogurt drink

$4.00

Mt.Dew

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Crush

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.50