New India Grill 4401 Old William Penn Hwy
Food
Appetizers
2 Pieces Vegetable Samosa
Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with potatoes, peas, and spices
Samosa Chaat
Samosa smothered with channa masala and topped with mint chutney, tamarind chutney, onions, cilantro, and fresh ground spices
Fish Pakora
Fried chicken fritters
Vegetable Pakora
Mixed vegetable fritters battered in chickpea flour and deep-fried
Chicken Wings
One order comes with 10 wings and a side of ranch to help cool down the burn
Tandoori
Chicken Tikka
Boneless pieces of chicken marinated in yogurt with ginger, garlic, turmeric powder, & roasted in a clay oven
Cilantro Chicken Tikka
Chicken marinated in cilantro, mint, ginger, garlic, chilli pepper, & roasted in a clay oven
Seekh Kebab
Ground chicken mixed with ginger, garlic, chilli pepper, & roasted in a clay oven
Indian Breads
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat bread baked in a clay oven
Butter Naan
Traditional Indian bread baked in a clay oven topped with butter
Garlic Naan
Traditional Indian bread baked in a clay oven garnished with garlic and herbs
Onion Kulcha
Traditional Indian bread stuffed with onions & baked in a clay oven
Paneer Kulcha
Traditional Indian bread stuffed with paneer & baked in a clay oven
Rice Specialties
Steamed Rice
Plain basmati rice
Vegetable Biryani
Rice with a vegetable medley cooked with onions & spices
Chicken Biryani
Tender marinated chicken & rice gently cooked with tomatoes & spices
Shrimp Biryani
Tender marinated shrimp & rice gently cooked with tomatoes & spices
Lamb Biryani
Tender marinated lamb & rice gently cooked with tomatoes & spices
Vegetarian Specialties
Khoya Kaju
Cashew cooked in a creamy gravy sauce
Malai Kofta
Potatoes & paneer balls in a delectable creamy sauce
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer cooked in a creamy sauce
Paneer Makhani
Paneer cooked in a tomato cream sauce
Palak Paneer
Paneer cooked in a spinach sauce
Kadai Paneer
Paneer cooked in an Indian curry stir-fry with onions, peppers, & tomatoes
Paneer Bhurji
Grated paneer cooked in an onion gravy
Matar Paneer
Paneer and peas cooked in a curry sauce
Vegetable Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked in a creamy cashew gravy
Vegetable Kadai
Mixed vegetables cooked in a curry stir-fry with onions, peppers, & tomatoes
Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked in a curry sauce
Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower & potatoes cooked with ginger, garlic, & spices
Baingan Bharta
Roasted eggplant with tomato, ginger, & green peas
Aloo Matar
Potatoes cooked with green peas & spices
Chana Saag
Chickpeas cooked in a spinach sauce
Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils
Chicken Specialties
Butter Chicken
Chicken cooked in a tomato cream sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken simmered in a rich tomato gravy with a subtle flavour of coriander
Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked in traditional sauces and spices
Kadai Chicken
Chicken cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and traditional spices
Chicken Korma
Chicken cooked in a mild creamy cashew curry sauce
Chicken Vindaloo
Original goan chicken curry with potatoes
Mint Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked in a mint sauce
Chicken Saag
Chicken cooked with freshly ground spinach
Lamb Specialties
Lamb Tikka Masala
Lamb simmered in a rich tomato gravy with a subtle flavour of coriander
Lamb Curry
Lamb cooked in traditional sauces and spices
Kadai Lamb
Lamb cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and traditional spices
Lamb Korma
Lamb cooked in a mild creamy cashew curry sauce
Lamb Vindaloo
Original goan lamb curry with potatoes
Lamb Saag
Lamb cooked with freshly ground spinach
Shrimp Specialties
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Shrimp simmered in a rich tomato gravy with a subtle flavour of coriander
Shrimp Curry
Shrimp cooked in traditional sauces and spices
Kadai Shrimp
Shrimp cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and traditional spices
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp cooked in a mild creamy cashew curry sauce
Shrimp Vindaloo
Original Goan shrimp curry with potatoes