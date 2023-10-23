Stall 10 - New Marble City Market - TBD
Appetizer
Vegetable Sushi
Cooked Sushi
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, tempura crispy, Eel sauce, and spicy mayonnaise sauce on top.
Soft shell crab, crab meat, asparagus, masago, avocado, and Japanese BBQ sauce, topped with white sauce.
Kanikama crab stick, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.
Crab meat salad, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and fried onions on top.
Tempura shrimp and cucumber, topped with avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayonnaise sauce.
Crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with baked salmon, masago, spicy mayo, and scallion.
Eel, crab stick, avocado, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Raw Sushi
Choice of Tuna, Salmon, Crab Stick, Shrimp, Eel, Smoked Salmon, and Hamachi.
Choice of Tuna, Salmon, Crab Stick, Shrimp, Eel, Smoked Salmon and Hamachi.
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, and sesame seeds. Topped with eel sauce and green onions.
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, tuna, salmon, Hamachi and black tobiko.
Spicy tuna salad, cucumber, spicy mayonnaise sauce and topped with green onions.
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber. Topped with sliced tuna, green onions, honey Sriracha sauce and eel sauce.
Cream cheese, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with toasted salmon, salmon roe, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Tuna and Avocado.
Salmon, cucumber, and spicy mayo sauce. Topped with green onions.
Special Sushi
Cream Cheese, spicy tuna, cucumber roll. Topped with Eel, eel sauce, spicy mayo and fish eggs.
Spicy tuna, cucumber crunch roll. Topped with avocado, eel sauce, hot sauce, spicy mayo and fish eggs.
Spicy tuna and avocado roll, topped with tuna.
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, crab roll, topped with steamed shrimp and eel sauce.
Shrimp tempura roll topped with Salmon.
Eel, salmon, avocado, and cucumber roll. Topped with salmon eel sauce and fish eggs.
Spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber roll. Topped with fried onions, avocado, tuna and salmon dressing with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Combo
Sushi Burrito
Poke Signature Bowls
Tuna, green onion, edamame, cucumber, avocado, crab salad, masago, sesame seeds, Japanese dressing.
Salmon, tuna, crab salad, cucumber, masago, fried onion, tempura crispy, spicy mayo, Sriracha.
Spicy tuna, cucumber, sweet onion, avocado, masago, shredded nori, fried onion, tempura crispy, Japanese dressing.
Chicken, crab salad, edamame, corn, cucumber, Jp sauces, sweet chili sauces, tempura crispy and green onion.