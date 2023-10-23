Appetizer

Fresh Spring Roll
$7.99

Shrimp, carrot, avocado, and mixed vegetables.

Edamame
$6.99

Steamed soybean, with salt.

Shumai
$6.99

Steamed Dumplings. (Chicken or Shrimp)

Gyoza
$7.99

Steamed Chicken Dumplings.

Seaweed Salad
$6.99

House salad topped with seasoned marinated seaweed.

Calamari Salad
$7.99

Vegetable Sushi

Tempura Vegetable Roll
$8.99

Tempura vegetables, cucumber, avocado and JP sauce on top.

Avocado Roll
$7.99

Avocado and sesame seeds.

Vegetable Lover
$10.99

Steamed spinach, steamed asparagus, cucumber, avocado, wrapped with soy papers. Topped with mango sauce.

Cooked Sushi

Tempura Shrimp Roll
$11.99

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, tempura crispy, Eel sauce, and spicy mayonnaise sauce on top.

Spider Roll
$12.49

Soft shell crab, crab meat, asparagus, masago, avocado, and Japanese BBQ sauce, topped with white sauce.

California Roll
$7.99

Kanikama crab stick, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.

Crunchy California Roll
$9.99

Crab meat salad, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and fried onions on top.

Green Dragon Roll
$13.49

Tempura shrimp and cucumber, topped with avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayonnaise sauce.

Volcano Roll
$13.99

Crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with baked salmon, masago, spicy mayo, and scallion.

Carolina Roll
$12.49

Eel, crab stick, avocado, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Raw Sushi

Assorted Nigiri
$14.99

Choice of Tuna, Salmon, Crab Stick, Shrimp, Eel, Smoked Salmon, and Hamachi.

Assorted Sashimi
$16.99

Choice of Tuna, Salmon, Crab Stick, Shrimp, Eel, Smoked Salmon and Hamachi.

Philadelphia Roll
$10.49

Fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, and sesame seeds. Topped with eel sauce and green onions.

Rainbow Roll
$15.99

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, tuna, salmon, Hamachi and black tobiko.

Spicy Tuna Roll
$10.49

Spicy tuna salad, cucumber, spicy mayonnaise sauce and topped with green onions.

Red Dragon Roll
$15.99

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber. Topped with sliced tuna, green onions, honey Sriracha sauce and eel sauce.

Salmon Lover Roll
$15.99

Cream cheese, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with toasted salmon, salmon roe, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Tuna Avocado Roll
$10.99

Tuna and Avocado.

Spicy Salmon Roll
$10.49

Salmon, cucumber, and spicy mayo sauce. Topped with green onions.

Special Sushi

Inhiban Roll
$14.99

Cream Cheese, spicy tuna, cucumber roll. Topped with Eel, eel sauce, spicy mayo and fish eggs.

Pacific Fusion Roll
$13.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber crunch roll. Topped with avocado, eel sauce, hot sauce, spicy mayo and fish eggs.

Spicy Red Rose Roll
$13.99

Spicy tuna and avocado roll, topped with tuna.

Dancing Shrimp Roll
$12.99

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, crab roll, topped with steamed shrimp and eel sauce.

Crazy Roll
$12.99

Shrimp tempura roll topped with Salmon.

Samurai Roll
$14.99

Eel, salmon, avocado, and cucumber roll. Topped with salmon eel sauce and fish eggs.

Bengy's Special
$14.99

Spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber roll. Topped with fried onions, avocado, tuna and salmon dressing with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Combo

Combo A
$16.99

Half Rainbow Roll with 5 pieces of tuna nigiri and 3 pieces salmon nigiri.

Combo B
$16.99

Tuna and salmon jumbo roll with 5 pieces nigiri and 3 pieces salmon nigiri.

Combo C
$16.99

Tuna hoso maki roll with 5 pieces of tuna nigiri and 3 pieces of salmon nigiri.

Naruto

Spicy Crab Naruto Roll
$11.99
Mix Protein Naruto Roll
$14.99

Sushi Burrito

Ben Sushirito
$14.99

Tempura shrimp, salmon, carrot, mixed green vegetables, masago and spicy mayo sauce.

Burritozilla
$15.99

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, crab salad, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo.

Poke Signature Bowls

Rainbow Bowl
$13.99

Tuna, green onion, edamame, cucumber, avocado, crab salad, masago, sesame seeds, Japanese dressing.

Volcano Bowl
$14.99

Salmon, tuna, crab salad, cucumber, masago, fried onion, tempura crispy, spicy mayo, Sriracha.

Tuna Lover Bowl
$13.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber, sweet onion, avocado, masago, shredded nori, fried onion, tempura crispy, Japanese dressing.

Cooked Protein Bowl
$13.99

Chicken, crab salad, edamame, corn, cucumber, Jp sauces, sweet chili sauces, tempura crispy and green onion.

Made to order Poke

No Protein
$9.99
One Protein
$12.99
Two Protein
$14.99

Sticker

Sticker
$0.50
Drink
$2.75

Drinks

Water
$1.50
ITO EN
$2.99