Stall 5 - New Marble City Market - Kianga's Kitchen
Stall 5 - New Marble City Market - Kianga's Kitchen
Plates
Sides
Salads/Wraps
Desserts
Drinks
Plates
Small Dinner Plate
$8.00
Medium Dinner Plate
$13.00
Large Dinner Plate
$16.00
Box
$1.00
$10 Tuesday
$10.00
Small Side
$3.00
Sides
Collard Greens
$5.00
Akara Patties
$5.00
Ground Neat (Walnut Meat)
$5.00
Sweet Potatoes
$5.00
Cabbage
$5.00
Extra Sauce
$0.75
Macaroni and Cheese
Polenta
Small Side
$3.00
Black Beans and Rice
T Shirt
$25.00
Tuscan Veggie Stew
Salads/Wraps
Leafy Green Salad
$10.00
Collard Wrap w/ Nut Pate
$10.00
Zucchini Pasta Salad
$10.00
Lettuce Wraps w/ Nut Pate
$10.00
Desserts
Blueberry Lemon Bunt Cake
$4.00
Lemon Pineapple Bundt Cake
$4.00
Drinks
Tea refill
$1.00
Box
$1.00
Hibiscus Tea
$2.50
Hibiscus\Ginger Mix
$2.50
Mint Tea
$2.50
Ginger Tea
$2.50
Stall 5 - New Marble City Market - Kianga's Kitchen
(865) 405-5927
333 W Depot St Suite 110, Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 405-5927
333 W Depot St Suite 110, Knoxville, TN 37917
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
