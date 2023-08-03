New Owner Account - Munchies
Appetizers
Grilled steak, Tometos, lettuce corn chips with melted jack chesse,
Mac & Cheese Bites
$10.59
10 bites with Marinara sauce
Mozzarella sticks
$10.59
Buffalo chicken Finger
$12.99
Onion Rings
$9.99
Nachos
$12.99
Chedder cheese, mozzrella cheese, Black olives, chilli beans, tomato, jalapenos
Broccoli BItes
$10.59
Breaded Chicken wings
$13.99+
Bonless wings
$13.99+
House wings come with your choice sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
$12.49
8 cream cheese filled jalapenos with spicy raspberry sauce
Potato skins
$12.99
French fries
$5.49
Oldbay fries
$6.49
Cheese fries
$9.99
Pizza fries
$9.99
Mega fries
$12.99
Pretzel
$6.00
Chicken finger
$11.49
Burger
Steaks
Cheese Steak
$12.99
Our steak & Cheese sandwich is where warm, delicious steak gets topped with melty cheesiness, Get crazy with veggies and sauces to make it what you want.
Chicken CheeseSteak Sub
$12.99
Steaks are made as stated below unless additions or subtractions are checked. All white chicken breast thinly sliced, a dash of salt and black pepper, melted Provolone cheese, served on a freshly baked sub roll.
Buffalo Chicken steak
$12.99
Marinade chicken and boild egg cooked with indian spices, lettuce, onion, tomatoes and jack cheese
Classic chicken steak
$13.99
pizza steak
$12.99
Lamb/Beef combination with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Classic Cheese steak
$13.99
Beverage's
kids corner
Salad
Pasta
Panini
Wraps
Quesadilla
Deluxe Clubs
Wheat toast or white
Oven Backed sandwiches
lunch specials only 11 to 3
cheseteak with fries and soda
$14.99
chicken cheseteak with fries and soda
$14.99
cheseburger with fries and soda
$14.99
South Philly Panini
$14.99
chicken Ranch Panini
$14.99
Chicken Cordon Bleu panini
$14.99
Italian Panini
$14.99
Mediterranean chicken panini
$14.99
Cheesteak wrap lunch sp
$14.99
Grill chicken wrap lunch sp
$14.99
Turkey wrap lunch sp
$14.99
Chicken ceaser wrap lunch sp
$14.99
Italian wrap lunch sp
$14.99
Buffalo chicken wrap lunch sp
$14.99
Lamb gyro lunch sp
$14.99
Chicken gyro lunch sp
$14.99
Ham wrap lunch sp
$14.99
Italian sub lunch sp
$14.99
Turkey sub lunch sp
$14.99
Ham sub lunch sp
$14.99
Combo sub lunch sp
$14.99
Turkey club lunch sp
$14.99
Ham club lunch sp
$14.99
Grilled chicken club lunch sp
$14.99
Blt club lunch sp
$14.99
Combo club lunch sp
$14.99
New Owner Account - Munchies Location and Ordering Hours
(302) 544-0577
Open now • Closes at 9PM