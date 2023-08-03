Appetizers

Grilled steak, Tometos, lettuce corn chips with melted jack chesse,

Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.59

10 bites with Marinara sauce

Mozzarella sticks

$10.59

Buffalo chicken Finger

$12.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Nachos

$12.99

Chedder cheese, mozzrella cheese, Black olives, chilli beans, tomato, jalapenos

Broccoli BItes

$10.59
Breaded Chicken wings

$13.99+
Bonless wings

$13.99+

House wings come with your choice sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.49

8 cream cheese filled jalapenos with spicy raspberry sauce

Potato skins

$12.99

French fries

$5.49

Oldbay fries

$6.49

Cheese fries

$9.99

Pizza fries

$9.99

Mega fries

$12.99

Pretzel

$6.00

Chicken finger

$11.49

Burger

Bacon-cheese Burger

$10.49

Cheese Burger

$9.49

Cheese Burger sub

$13.99

chicken deluxe

$13.99

Breaded chicken filet

$9.49

Hamburger

$8.49

Steaks

Cheese Steak

$12.99

Our steak & Cheese sandwich is where warm, delicious steak gets topped with melty cheesiness, Get crazy with veggies and sauces to make it what you want.

Chicken CheeseSteak Sub

$12.99

Steaks are made as stated below unless additions or subtractions are checked. All white chicken breast thinly sliced, a dash of salt and black pepper, melted Provolone cheese, served on a freshly baked sub roll.

Buffalo Chicken steak

$12.99

Marinade chicken and boild egg cooked with indian spices, lettuce, onion, tomatoes and jack cheese

Classic chicken steak

$13.99

pizza steak

$12.99

Lamb/Beef combination with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Classic Cheese steak

$13.99

Beverage's

20 oz Soda

$2.49

2 ltr soda

$3.49

Water

$1.49

kids corner

kids grilled cheese

$8.99

kids mozella sticks

$8.99

Kids chicken finger

$8.99

Kids hot dog

$8.99

Salad

Buffalo chicken Salad

$13.49

Grilled chicken Salad

$12.49

Turkey Salad

$12.49

Cesar salad

$10.99

Grilled shrimp salad

$14.99

Greek Gayro salad

$14.99

Antipasto Salad

$13.49

Garden Salad

$10.99

Greek Salad

$12.49

Grilled chicken Caesar salad

$12.49

Buffalo shrimp salad

$14.99

Chef Salad

$13.49

Munchies Crispy Chicken

$14.99

Pasta

Spagetti with Meatball

$15.99

Fettuccini Alfredo chicken & Broccoli

$22.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Fettuccini Alfredo with jumbo shrimp

$24.99

Basket

Chicken finger

$16.99

Butterfly Shrimp

$16.99

Clam Strip

$16.99

Panini

South Philly Panini

$14.99

Mediterranean chicken panini

$14.99

chicken Ranch Panini

$14.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu panini

$14.99

Italian Panini

$14.99

Wraps

Cheesesteak Wrap

$13.99

Ham Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken wrap

$13.99

Turkey wrap

$13.99

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$13.99

Buffalo chicken Wrap

$13.99

Italian Wrap

$13.99

Lamb Gayro

$13.99

Chicken Gayro

$13.99

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.49

Steak Quesadilla

$12.49

Vegie Quesadilla

$12.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.49

Cold Sub

Combo Sub

$12.99

Italian sub

$12.99

Turkey Sub

$12.99

Ham

$12.99

Deluxe Clubs

Wheat toast or white

Turkey club

$13.59

Grilled Chicken club

$13.59

Combo club

$13.59

Ham club

$13.59

B L T club

$13.59

Oven Backed sandwiches

Meatball Parmigiana

$12.49

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.49

desserts

strawberry cheesecake

$4.99

plain cheesecake

$4.50

lunch specials only 11 to 3

cheseteak with fries and soda

$14.99

chicken cheseteak with fries and soda

$14.99

cheseburger with fries and soda

$14.99

South Philly Panini

$14.99

chicken Ranch Panini

$14.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu panini

$14.99

Italian Panini

$14.99

Mediterranean chicken panini

$14.99

Cheesteak wrap lunch sp

$14.99

Grill chicken wrap lunch sp

$14.99

Turkey wrap lunch sp

$14.99

Chicken ceaser wrap lunch sp

$14.99

Italian wrap lunch sp

$14.99

Buffalo chicken wrap lunch sp

$14.99

Lamb gyro lunch sp

$14.99

Chicken gyro lunch sp

$14.99

Ham wrap lunch sp

$14.99

Italian sub lunch sp

$14.99

Turkey sub lunch sp

$14.99

Ham sub lunch sp

$14.99

Combo sub lunch sp

$14.99

Turkey club lunch sp

$14.99

Ham club lunch sp

$14.99

Grilled chicken club lunch sp

$14.99

Blt club lunch sp

$14.99

Combo club lunch sp

$14.99