VIRGIL'S CAFE 709 NORTH VIRGIL AVE
TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST
- CHILAQUILES$18.00
2 Eggs any style on crispy corn tortilla chips with green or red salsa and beans and house potatoes with sour cream, queso fresco and avocado salsa, pico de gallo and mozzarella cheese
- HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA$13.00
2 scrambled eggs mix with tomatoes, jalapeño, and onions served with house potatoes, beans and toast.
- STEAK AND EGGS$21.00
Grilled steak served with eggs, house potatoes and toast
- HUEVOS RANCHERO$18.00
2 Eggs any style with beans and house potatoes over a corn tortilla tostada topped with ranchero salsa, red and avocado salsa, sour cream, quest fresco, and pico de Gallo
SWEETS
BREAKFAST COMBOS
OMELETTES
- VEGGIE OMELETTE$17.00
Egg whites, mushroom, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, avocado, spinach, cheddar and jack cheese topped with green salsa
- OMELETTE MEXICANO$18.00
chorizo, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, queso fresco and beans topped with ranchero salsa
- DENVER OMELETTE$18.00
Ham, bell peppers, onion, mixed cheese, topped with ranchero salsa
B-FAST BURRITOS
- Famous Breakfast Burrito$14.00
scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, house potatoes, cheddar cheese and pico de Gallo
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito$13.00
roasted corn, grilled onions, zuccini, mushroom, avocado, spinach, beans, jack and cheddar cheese.
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$14.00
scrambled eggs, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, house potatoes, jack and cheddar cheese.
SANDWICHES
- BREAKFAST SANDWICH$17.00
2 fried eggs, ham, white cheddar, onion, tomato, avocado, and chipotle mayo served on a ciabatta bread.
- CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH$18.00
grilled chicken, mixed greens, onion, tomatoes, avocado on a ciabatta bread
- CHICKEN CHIPOTLE SANDWICH$18.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, jack cheese, onion, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta bread.
- STEAK SANDWICH$20.00
steak, arugula, tomatoes, onion, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta bread.
- TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$16.00
tuna salad, mixed greens, avocado, onion, tomatoes, mayo and jack cheese on a white or wheat bread
- CLUB SANDWICH$16.00
turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, served with French fries
ENTREES
- SALMON$24.00
Salmon served with mashed potatoes and seasoned veggies with cream red pepper sauce
- 1/2 CHICKEN$18.00
1/2 chicken served with mashed potatoes and seasoned veggies.
- RIBS$19.00
baby back ribs served with coleslaw and French fries.
- RIBEYE STEAK$25.00
served with mashed potatoes, seasoned veggies and a side of mushroom sauce.
- ENCHILADAS SUIZAS (CHICKEN)$18.00
Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- ENCHILADAS DE MOLE (CHICKEN)$19.00
Served with rice, beans, sour cream and pico de Gallo
- ENCHILADAS DE QUESO$17.00
Served with rice, beans, sour cream and pico de Gallo
SALAD BAR
PASTAS
BURGERS
BURRITOS A LA CARTE
- BURRTIO DE LENGUA$12.00
rice, beans, cilantro, onions, with a side of red and green salsa.
- BURRITO DE ASADA$12.00
rice, beans, cilantro, onions, with a side of red and green salsa.
- BURRITO DE PASTOR$11.00
rice, beans, cilantro, onions, with a side of red and green salsa.
- BURRITO DE POLLO$11.00
rice, beans, cilantro, onions, with a side of red and green salsa.
- BURRITO DE BEEF FAJITA$12.00
rice, beans, cilantro, onions, with a side of red and green salsa.