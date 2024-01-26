New School Cafe at The Garage New School Cafe
Sandwiches
- The Hot Beef Sando$16.00
Thin sliced Sirloin, Giardiniera, Jus, Amoroso Roll.
- O.G Italian$15.00
Capicola. Sopressata, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Hoagie spread, Amoroso Roll
- The Big Cheese$10.00
House Buttermilk loaf bread, Three Cheese blend. Love.
- TPBLT$16.00
House roasted Turkey breast, Pork Belly, Romaine, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Aioli & House bread.
- Falafel$16.00
Chickpea fritter, Herbs, Tahini sauce, house hot sauce, Pickled onion, Lettuce, Tomato, House made Gluten Free Pita.
- B.L.T$10.00
House bread, Pork belly, Lettuce, Tomato, House Mayo.
- Kids Turkey & Cheese$7.50
Toasted bread, House roasted Turkey breast, Cheddar cheese.
- Little Cheese$6.50
House bread, Mozzarella & Cheddar.
Soups
Salads
New School Cafe at The Garage New School Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(304) 707-5605
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM