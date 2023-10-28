New Wonjo Korean BBQ Restaurant
Appetizers
Steamed or Fried Shrimp Dumplings (4pc)
Fried Handcrafted Dumplings (Pork or Vegetable)
Steamed Handcrafted Dumplings (Pork or Vegetable)
Stir-Fried Glass Noodles, Vegetables with Choice of Beef / Seafood / Vegetables (Spicy Version Available)
Spicy Stir-Fried Rice Cake with Vegetables and Fish Cakes
Stir-Fried Rice Cake with Vegetables & Marinated Sliced Beef Ribeye
Sweet & Spicy Korean Fried Chicken
Scallion Pancake
Kimchi Pancake
BBQ
Marinated Angus Short Rib (Fully Cooked)
Marinated or Non-Marinated Premium Short Rib (Fully Cooked)
Non-Marinated Angus Short Rib (Fully Cooked)
Special Boneless Marinated Prime Short Rib (Fully Cooked)
Marinated Sliced Prime Ribeye (Fully Cooked)
Non-Marinated Prime Ribeye (Fully Cooked)
Non-Marinated Sliced Prime Beef Brisket (Fully Cooked)
Non-Marinated Sliced Prime Ox Tongue (Fully Cooked)
Non-Marinated Sliced Berkshire Pork Belly (Fully Cooked)
Non-Marinated Sliced Pork Jowl (Fully Cooked)
Spicy Marinated Sliced Pork (Fully Cooked)
Marinated Pork Rib (Fully Cooked)
Marinated Boneless Chicken (Fully Cooked)
Spicy Marinated Boneless Chicken (Fully Cooked)
Marinated Shrimp (Fully Cooked)
Mushroom and Vegetables (Fully Cooked)
BBQ Combo
Prime Ribeye, Prime Marinated Boneless Short Rib, Prime Marinated Sliced Ribeye (Fully Cooked)
Prime Ribeye, Prime Marinated Boneless Short Rib, Prime Marinated Sliced Ribeye & Prime Brisket (Fully Cooked)
Marinated Angus Short Rib, Non-Marinated Sliced Prime Brisket, Non-Marinated Pork Belly (Fully Cooked)
Marinated Angus Short Rib, Non-Marinated Sliced Prime Brisket, Non-Marinated Pork Belly & Marinated Sliced Prime Ribeye (Fully Cooked)
Marinated Angus Short Rib, Marinated Sliced Prime Ribeye, Spicy Sliced Pork (Fully Cooked)
Marinated Angus Short Rib, Marinated Sliced Prime Ribeye, Spicy Sliced Pork & Boneless Chicken (Fully Cooked)
Non-Marinated Pork Belly, Non-Marinated Sliced Pork Shoulder Jowl, Marinated Pork Rib (Fully Cooked)
Non-Marinated Pork Belly, Non-Marinated Sliced Pork Shoulder Jowl, Marinated Pork Rib & Spicy Sliced Pork(Fully Cooked)
Entrees
Sliced Beef Short Rib with Bone BBQ and Choice of Bean Paste Stew / Spicy Soft Tofu Stew / Kimchi Stew / Nang Myun
Broiled Mackerel and Choice of Bean Paste Stew / Spicy Soft Tofu Stew / Kimchi Stew
Broiled Croaker and Choice of Bean Paste Stew / Spicy Soft Tofu / Kimchi Stew
Beef Short Rib Soup
Spicy Beef Short Rib Soup
Marinated Sliced Beef Ribeye, Rice Cake & Glass Noodle
Spicy Beef & Vegetable Stew
Simmered Beef Stew with Bean Sprouts
Spicy Ox Bone Stew with Ox Blood Pudding & Vegetables
Spicy Soft Tofu Stew (Seafood / Beef / Kimchi / Mushroom)
Spicy Bean Paste Stew with Beef Brisket, Tofu & Vegetables
Spicy Bean Paste Stew with Tofu & Vegetable
Kimchi and Pork Stew
Kimchi, Ramen Noodles, Sausage & Tofu Stew
Spicy Codfish, Clam, Tofu & Vegetable Stew
Mild Codfish, Clam, Tofu & Vegetable Stew
Spicy Squid and Vegetable Stew
Spicy Codfish Roe and Vegetable Stew
Spicy Assorted Seafood Stew
Spicy Ox Intestine & Vegetables Stew
Whole Chicken Soup Stuffed With Ginseng, Rice, Dates & Chestnut
Handcrafted Dumplings Soup
Handcrafted Dumplings & Rice Cake Soup
Rice Cake Soup
Fried Rice (Beef / Seafood / Vegetable / Chicken)
Spicy Pork Bone and Potato Stew
Kimchi Fried Rice & Egg with Brisket or Pork
Bibim Bop
Rice Topped with Variety of Cooked Vegetables & Ground Beef & Sliced Egg
Ground Beef, Vegetables & Egg Yolk in Hot Stone Bowl
Sliced Beef Ribeye, Vegetables & Egg Yolk in Hot Stone Bowl
Spicy Octopus & Vegetables in Hot Stone Bowl
Kimchi & Pork Bibim Bop in Hot Stone Bowl
Mixed Seafood & Shredded Egg in Hot Stone Bowl
Chicken Teriyaki & Vegetables in Hot Stone Bowl
Tofu & Vegetables in Hot Stone Bowl (Vegetarian)
Spicy Squid, Vegetables & Sliced Egg in Hot Stone Bowl
Spicy Pork, Vegetables & Sliced Egg in Hot Stone Bowl
A La Carte
Spicy Pan-Fried Baby Octopus & Beef with Udon Noodles & Vegetables
Spicy Pan-Fried Squid with Udon Noodles & Vegetables
Spicy Pan-Fried Pork with Vegetables
Spicy Pan-Fried Pork with Kimchi, Tofu & Rice Cake
Steamed Pork & Spicy Special Kimchi (No Oyster)
Simmered Marinated Prime Short Ribs & Vegetables
Simmered Spicy Marinated Prime Short Ribs & Vegetables
Steamed Marinated Pork Feet Slices
Casseroles for Two
Noodles
Spicy chilled Arrowroot-Buckwheat Noodle w/Sliced Beef, Radish, Cucumber & Egg in Icy Beef Broth
Spicy chilled Arrowroot-Buckwheat Noodle w/ Sliced Beef, Radish, Cucumber & Egg
Spicy Beef & Vegetable Noodle
Thin Noodles w/Vegetables in Anchovy Broth