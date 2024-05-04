New York Bagels N' Bialy's- Pima 04 - 8876 E Pinnacle Peak
Breakfast #
Eggs & Omelettes (*)
- Egg - A - Bagel (*)$5.00
Served on a bagel or bialy, and topped with your preferred cheese. Add even more flavor with crispy bacon, savory sausage, or classic ham to create the ultimate morning sandwich that suits your taste.
- 2 Egg Breakfast (*)$9.49
Served with a bagel or bialy & plain cream cheese. Choice of home fries, cottage cheese or tomatoes. Upgrade to seasonal fruit or a potato pancake for an additional 1.29
- 3 Egg Breakfast (*)$11.49
Served with a bagel or bialy & plain cream cheese. Choice of home fries, cottage cheese or tomatoes. Upgrade to seasonal fruit or a potato pancake for an additional 1.29
- BYO Omlelette (*)$11.99
Served with a bagel or bialy & plain cream cheese. Choice of home fries, cottage cheese or tomatoes. Upgrade to seasonal fruit or a potato pancake for an additional 1.29
- Deli Eggs (*)$14.99
Start your day with a hearty breakfast featuring three fluffy scrambled eggs, cooked to perfection. Customize your meal with your choice of savory corned beef, flavorful pastrami, or zesty salami, all expertly blended into the eggs for a delicious and protein-packed morning delight.
- Leo (*)$15.99
This savory creation features soft scrambled eggs folded with silky smoked salmon (lox) and a touch of sautéed onions. It's a luxurious and savory combination that's sure to please your palate and add a touch of elegance to your breakfast.
- Chicken Fried Steak (*)$14.99
Served with a bagel or bialy & plain cream cheese. Choice of home fries, cottage cheese or tomatoes. Upgrade to seasonal fruit or a potato pancake for an additional 1.29
- Denver Omelette (*)$14.99
This hearty omelette is filled with tender pieces of ham, sautéed onions, and colorful bell peppers. The entire creation is generously smothered with melted cheese, creating a flavorful and comforting breakfast experience that's sure to satisfy your morning cravings.
- Mexican Omelette (*)$15.99
Housemade beef chorizo, sautéed onions, and a generous helping of cheddar cheese. To take it to the next level, we smother it all in a flavorful green chile gravy, creating a hearty and satisfying morning.
- California Omelette (*)$16.99
Flavorful omlette filled with tender slices of turkey, crispy bacon, and creamy avocado. Our expert chefs will fold these delectable ingredients into fluffy beaten eggs, creating a mouthwatering combination that's both savory and satisfying. It's the perfect way to start your day with a burst of delicious flavors.
- Spinach Feta Omelette (*)$12.99
Inside, you'll discover a delightful combination of sautéed onions, earthy mushrooms, fresh spinach, and creamy feta cheese. This omelette is a harmonious blend of savory and wholesome ingredients, perfect for those seeking a meatless breakfast option that's both satisfying and delicious.
Specialties (*)
- Prepped Bagel (*)$1.89
Start your day right with our freshly sliced and perfectly prepared bagel. Served just the way you like it, our bagels are toasted to golden perfection. Bite into the perfect blend of chewy texture and satisfying flavor with every bite.
- Schmear & Bagel (*)$3.99
Indulge in our classic Bagel with Cream Cheese, a timeless favorite that satisfies every craving. Enjoy a fresh bagel of your choice, generously spread with smooth and creamy cream cheese.
- Egg - A - Bagel (*)$5.00
Served on a bagel or bialy, and topped with your preferred cheese. Add even more flavor with crispy bacon, savory sausage, or classic ham to create the ultimate morning sandwich that suits your taste.
- Lox Sandwich (*)$12.99
Delight in a taste of tradition with our Classic Lox Bagel. We start with a fresh, chewy bagel and top it with silky-smooth smoked salmon (lox), ripe tomato slices, and crisp onion rings. The combination of flavors and textures is simply divine. Want to elevate your experience? Add a hint of briny goodness with capers for just $0.50 extra. Feeling extra indulgent? Opt for our "Open-Face with Double the Goodies" option, where we load your bagel with an abundance of lox, tomato, onion, and capers, creating a feast for your senses. For this deluxe treat, add $3.99 to savor even more of your favorites. Experience a timeless classic or take it to the next level — the choice is yours!
- Lox Plate (*)$24.99
Choose from our premium selection of Nova Lox, NY Baked Salmon, Smoked White Fish, or White Fish Salad — each a culinary masterpiece in its own right. Your platter will be elegantly presented with a symphony of accompaniments, including juicy tomato slices, refreshing cucumber, zesty red onion, a side of coleslaw for that perfect crunch, plump olives for a touch of Mediterranean flair, and a dollop of rich, plain cream cheese. It's a harmonious medley of tastes and textures that will tantalize your taste buds. All of this goodness is served alongside your choice of a fresh bagel or a perfectly baked bialy, providing you with the ideal canvas to create your own delectable bites. Whether you're a fan of the classics or looking to explore new seafood horizons, our Seafood Platter Extravaganza promises a culinary journey you won't soon forget. Indulge in the symphony of flavors today!
- AM Pile UP (*)$16.99
Prepare for a breakfast extravaganza with our Ultimate Potato Pancake Breakfast Stack. We pile three of our famous potato pancakes high, and on top of this crispy foundation, we stack two perfectly cooked eggs, crispy bacon, flavorful ham, savory sausage, and a blend of cheddar and American cheese. To add a creamy finishing touch, we drizzle it all with our housemade cheesy hollandaise sauce. It's a breakfast masterpiece that's hearty, cheesy, and utterly delicious.
- Steak & Eggs (*)$24.99
Our Grilled Sirloin Steak is cooked to perfection, served alongside two eggs prepared just the way you like them. You can choose your favorite side, whether it's sliced tomatoes, home fries, or something else. Plus, enjoy a fresh bagel with cream cheese to complete your delicious morning meal.
- Egg - A - Bagel Pile UP (*)$14.99
Elevate your breakfast experience with our Ultimate Breakfast Bagel or Bialy. Choose your preferred bagel or bialy, generously smeared with creamy plain cream cheese. On top, we stack two perfectly cooked eggs, savory ham, crispy bacon, flavorful sausage, and one of our famous potato pancakes for a hearty and satisfying meal. To add an extra layer of indulgence, it's all drizzled with our housemade cheesy hollandaise sauce, creating a breakfast masterpiece that's bursting with flavor.
- Matzo Brie (*)$11.99
Experience the classic comfort of our Matzo and Egg breakfast. We prepare a delightful blend of matzo and eggs, which you can enjoy in your preferred style:* 1. **Plain**: *Savor the simplicity of matzo and eggs as they are, providing a hearty and satisfying start to your day.* 2. **Sweet (with syrup)**: *Indulge your sweet tooth with matzo and eggs drizzled with syrup, creating a delightful blend of textures and flavors.* 3. **Savory (with sautéed onions)**: *For those who prefer a savory twist, we sauté onions to perfection and combine them with matzo and eggs, creating a savory sensation that's both flavorful and comforting.*
- Potato Pancakes (3) (*)$12.99
Enjoy a trio of our handcrafted latkes, cooked to golden perfection. These crispy potato pancakes are a delightful addition to your meal. Pair them with your choice of either cool and creamy sour cream or sweet and tangy apple sauce. It's a classic and comforting combination that's sure to please your palate.
- Biscuits & Gravy (*)$10.99
Southern-inspired breakfast with our freshly baked biscuits, generously smothered in our own savory sausage gravy, and served with a side of crispy home fries. It's a comforting and satisfying morning meal that's perfect for starting your day right.
- Biscuits & Gravy with 2 Eggs (*)$13.98
Southern-inspired breakfast with our freshly baked biscuits, generously smothered in our own savory sausage gravy, topped with 2 eggs any style and served with a side of crispy home fries. It's a comforting and satisfying morning meal that's perfect for starting your day right.
- Blintzes (3) (*)$13.99
These tender, filled crepes are a delectable treat on their own, and you can pair them with your choice of sour cream or applesauce for added richness. To take it to the next level, you can also add a dollop of blueberry or strawberry compote for just $1.99 extra, creating a burst of fruity flavor that complements the creamy cheese filling.
- Breakfast Burrito (*)$10.99
We start with fluffy scrambled eggs, then mix in tender potatoes, flavorful refried beans, sautéed onions, and peppers. All of these delicious ingredients are generously topped with cheddar cheese and wrapped in a warm tortilla, creating a portable and flavorful breakfast option that's perfect for starting your day with a burst of flavor. Smother in Green Chili for 1.99
- Oatmeal (*)$6.99
Warm up your morning with a comforting bowl of oatmeal, served with plump raisins and a sprinkling of brown sugar. It's a wholesome and delicious way to start your day, offering the perfect blend of sweetness and heartiness to keep you energized.
- Juevos Rancheros (*)$11.99
- Chips & Cream Cheese (*)$5.99
Savor the simple pleasures of life with our Bagel Chips and Cream Cheese, a timeless combination that promises to tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more.
Benedicts (*)
- Traditional Bennie (*)$13.99
We begin with a toasted English muffin as the base, top it with perfectly grilled ham, and crown it with perfectly poached eggs. This dish is then drizzled with a cheesy hollandaise sauce for a rich and satisfying brunch.
- Southwest Bennie (*)$15.99
We start with a zesty jalapeño bialy as the base, then pile on savory beef chorizo for a bold kick of flavor. Crumbled queso fresco adds a creamy and tangy element, while a drizzle of chipotle sauce provides a smoky and spicy finish. To complete this culinary masterpiece, we crown it with perfectly poached eggs for a brunch experience that's both exciting and satisfying.
- Humble Hash Bennie (*)$16.99
This innovative creation features two crispy potato latkes as the base, each topped with our delectable housemade corned beef hash. It's a harmonious blend of textures and flavors, where the crispy latkes perfectly complement the savory corned beef hash. A poached egg on each latke adds the final touch, creating a brunch experience that's both hearty and satisfying.
- Cali Bennie (*)$16.99
Elevate your brunch experience with our indulgent Turkey, Bacon, and Avocado Benedict. This delightful dish features a toasted English muffin as the base, layered with succulent house-roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, and creamy avocado. To complete the ensemble, we crown it with perfectly poached eggs and drizzle it all with a cheesy hollandaise sauce. It's a luxurious and flavorful twist on a classic brunch favorite.
- Florentine Bennie (*)$12.99
This twist on the classic eggs Benedict combines the richness of the poached egg and hollandaise sauce with the savory flavors of sautéed spinach and onions, all served on a bed of toasted challah bread. The feta cheese adds a tangy and creamy element that complements the dish beautifully.
- Country Bennie (*)$13.99
We start with freshly baked biscuits as the foundation, then pile on savory sausage and generously smother it all in our housemade creamy gravy. It's a rich and comforting brunch choice that combines the best of classic biscuits and gravy with the elegance of a Benedict.
Slams & Griddles (*)
- Slam #1 (*)$11.99
Indulge in a hearty breakfast with our Pancake and French Toast Combo. This delicious meal includes one fluffy pancake and one slice of French toast, complemented by perfectly cooked eggs and a side of crispy home fries. It's a satisfying breakfast that's sure to fuel your day with flavor and energy.
- Slam #2 (*)$13.99
Kickstart your day with our hearty breakfast special. Choose between two fluffy pancakes or two slices of French toast, served alongside a side of crispy home fries. Complete your meal by selecting your favorite breakfast meat—bacon, sausage, or ham. It's a delicious and fulfilling breakfast that's tailored to your taste.
- Slam #3 (*)$14.99
Experience the ultimate breakfast indulgence with our special offering. Enjoy either two fluffy pancakes or two slices of French toast, paired with perfectly cooked eggs, a side of crispy home fries, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. For those craving something extraordinary, savor our delectable Corned Beef Hash for just $15.99. It's a breakfast feast that's sure to satisfy every craving.
- French Toast (*)$10.99
Savor the comforting taste of our French Toast, featuring three thick slices of Challah bread. Cooked to a golden brown, each slice is a delicious blend of fluffy interiors and crispy edges. Whether you choose to top it with maple syrup, a sprinkle of powdered sugar, or your favorite fruits, our French Toast is a delightful breakfast indulgence that's both sweet and satisfying.
- Banana Nut French Toast (*)$14.99
We start with three thick slices of Challah bread, cooked to perfection, and then smother them in our house-made banana walnut caramel. The result is a harmonious blend of sweet bananas, crunchy walnuts, and rich caramel, creating a breakfast masterpiece that's both indulgent and satisfying.
- Pancakes (*)$10.99
Cooked to a golden brown, these pancakes are light, airy, and perfect for topping with syrup and butter. It's a comforting and satisfying way to start your day.
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes (*)$12.99
Pastries (*)
- Black & White Cookie$3.99
Indulge in the classic goodness of New York's favorite Black and White Cookie. This iconic treat boasts a perfect balance of rich chocolate and sweet vanilla icing, creating a timeless flavor combination that's been loved for generations. It's a must-try for anyone looking to experience the essence of New York's culinary tradition.
- Mini B & W Cookie$2.49
A Smaller Version of our NY Classic.
- Chocolate Croissant$3.99
Indulge your senses with our Decadent Chocolate Croissant, a masterpiece of flaky pastry and rich, velvety chocolate.
- Cheese Danish$3.99
Indulge in our Cheese Danish, a heavenly pastry that harmoniously blends creamy, sweetened cheese filling with a buttery, flaky crust. A symphony of flavors and textures in every bite. Perfect for a morning pick-me-up or a delectable dessert.
- Éclair$3.99
Elevate your experience with our Eclair, a divine pastry that combines delicate choux pastry with a velvety glaze and a luscious cream filling. Each bite is a symphony of textures and flavors, making it the ultimate indulgence.
- Cinnamon Roll$4.99
Indulge in the warm, comforting embrace of our Cinnamon Roll. This soft and fluffy pastry is generously swirled with aromatic cinnamon and sugar, then crowned with a lavish layer of creamy, tangy icing. Each bite is a delightful balance of sweet and savory, making it the perfect companion to your morning coffee or a sweet treat anytime.
- Muffin$3.99
ndulge in a delightful treat with our freshly baked muffins! Moist, fluffy, and bursting with flavor, our muffins are the ultimate indulgence for any time of day. Choose from a variety of tempting flavors, including classic blueberry, decadent chocolate chip, and more.
- Fruit Pastry$3.99
Our Fruit-Filled Danish is a testament to the artistry of fine baking and the joy of simple pleasures. Elevate your day with this exquisite pastry, and savor the essence of pure indulgence in every bite.
- Brownie$2.99
Experience pure chocolate heaven with our Fudge Brownie. Moist, dense, and intensely chocolatey, each bite is a journey into rich, gooey delight. Ideal for chocoholics and dessert lovers, it's a decadent treat that's impossible to resist.
- Pound Cake Slice$2.99
Enjoy a slice of timeless comfort with our moist and buttery Pound Cake. Each bite is a perfect balance of rich, velvety texture and a subtle hint of vanilla. Whether it's a simple pleasure or a sweet ending to your meal, our Pound Cake offers a slice of classic indulgence that never goes out of style.
- Macaroon$1.49
Delight your taste buds with our Coconut Macaroon. These sweet, chewy confections are crafted to perfection, with a crispy exterior and a soft, coconutty interior. Whether you're indulging in a single bite or savoring a whole batch, these macaroons are a coconut lover's dream come true.
- Choc Macaroon$1.99
Indulge in pure bliss with our Chocolate-Covered Macaroon. Our classic coconut macaroon is lovingly dipped in smooth, rich chocolate, creating a harmonious blend of flavors and textures. It's the perfect treat for those seeking a delightful combination of sweetness and decadence.
- Rugeluch$1.49
Discover the timeless delight of our Rugelach. These handcrafted pastries feature a flaky, buttery dough filled with a delectable blend of sweet fillings, such as cinnamon, nuts, and fruit preserves.
- Cookie$1.49
Experience the joy of our assorted house-made cookies, baked to perfection with love and care. These delightful treats offer a medley of flavors and textures, ensuring there's something for every cookie lover to enjoy. From classic chocolate chip to decadent oatmeal raisin and more, our cookies are a delightful taste of home-baked goodness.
- Halvah Bar$2.99
atisfy your sweet cravings with our delectable Halvah Bar. This indulgent treat is a delightful fusion of sesame tahini and sugar, resulting in a rich and nutty confection. Whether enjoyed as a snack or dessert, our Halvah Bar is a unique and irresistible taste experience that's sure to please.
- Whole Pound Cake$9.99
Enjoy the timeless comfort of our moist and buttery Pound Cake. Share with friends or family.
- Kuchen Plain$2.49
Irresistible bialy dough, generously topped with a perfect blend of cinnamon, sugar and brown sugar.
- Kuchen Raisin$2.49
Irresistible bialy dough, generously topped with a perfect blend of cinnamon, sugar, raisins and brown sugar.
Bakery & Spreads #
Bakery (*)
- Bagel or Bialy$1.79
Indulge in the ultimate bagel experience with our handcrafted selection of freshly baked bagels, each one a testament to the art of traditional baking. Made with love and care, our bagels are the perfect canvas for your breakfast masterpiece.
- Bagels (6)$9.99
Six bagels or bialys of your choice.
- Bagels (6) Assorted$9.99
Six assorted bagels or bialys.
- Dozen Bagels$19.17
Twelve bagels or bialys of your choice
- Dozen Assorted$19.17
Twelve assorted bagels or bialys.
- Gluten Free Plain Bagel$3.99
Gluten-Free Plain Bagels are soft and fluffy, with a great taste and texture.
- Gluten Free Everything Bagel$3.99
- Bagel Chips$3.99
Introducing our Bagel Chips, a delightful fusion of traditional bagel goodness and irresistible crunch. We've taken the heartiness of a bagel and transformed it into a snack that's perfect for any occasion.
- Wednesday Special (18)$29.16
Wednesday only! Buy a dozen, Get 6 FREE!
- Rye 1/2 Loaf$4.99
Embark on a journey of flavor with our Seeded Rye Bread, a culinary masterpiece crafted to delight the senses. Each slice reveals a symphony of textures and tastes, from the robust earthiness of rye flour to the subtle nuttiness of our meticulously selected seeds. With a hearty crust that gives way to a soft, chewy interior, this bread is a testament to tradition and innovation harmoniously combined. Packed with wholesome goodness and enriched with the goodness of seeds, it's a nutritious choice that doesn't compromise on flavor. Whether enjoyed toasted with a smear of butter or used as the foundation for a gourmet sandwich, our Seeded Rye Bread is sure to elevate any dining experience.
- Wheat Bread Loaf$6.99
Savor the simple pleasure of homemade goodness with our House-Made Wheat Bread. Baked fresh with care and attention to detail, each loaf embodies the warmth and comfort of home. Made from the finest quality wheat flour and our secret blend of ingredients, this bread boasts a soft, tender crumb and a wholesome flavor that satisfies with every bite. Versatile and delicious, it's perfect for morning toast, hearty sandwiches, or simply enjoyed on its own. Whether you're starting your day or winding down, our House-Made Wheat Bread is the perfect companion for any meal, offering a taste of home that's always comforting and satisfying.
Spreads (*)
- Cream Cheese Side
Our housemade cream cheese boasts a velvety texture and rich, tangy flavor that is sure to enhance any dish or spread. Whether you're topping a freshly baked bagel, layering it into a sandwich, or incorporating it into your favorite recipes, our cream cheese adds a luscious touch that satisfies the palate and delights the senses.
- Cream Cheese 1/4 Lb
Each spoonful is a revelation, a harmonious fusion of rich, velvety goodness and a medley of flavors that dance on your palate.
- Cream Cheese 1/2 Lb
Elevate your bagel experience with our signature 1/2 pound Housemade Whipped Cream Cheese. Crafted in our kitchen with care and expertise, this luxurious spread is a testament to the art of cream cheese perfection.
- Side Butter$0.99
- 1/4 Lb Butter$1.99
- 1/2 Lb Butter$2.99
Lunch #
Sandwiches (*)
- Corned Beef Sandwich (*)$12.99+
Generous layers of tender, thinly sliced corned beef, expertly cured and seasoned to perfection, are nestled between slices of your preferred bread. Whether you opt for the traditional rye, the wholesome wheat, or the classic bagel, each bite offers a delightful combination of hearty flavor and satisfying texture. Add a touch of deli mustard or creamy Russian dressing for a burst of zesty flavor.
- Pastrami Sandwich (*)$12.99+
Succulent slices of pastrami, expertly seasoned to perfection, take center stage in this classic creation. Nestled between slices of your choice of bread, whether it's the house baked rye, the wholesome goodness of wheat, or the classic appeal of a bagel, each bite offers a symphony of savory goodness.
- Roast Beef Sandwich (*)$12.99+
Tender slices of succulent roast beef, slow-cooked to perfection and bursting with savory goodness, are lovingly nestled between slices of your favorite bread or bagel.
- Turkey Sandwich (*)$12.99+
Thinly sliced, oven-roasted turkey breast takes center stage in this classic creation, offering a lean and protein-rich centerpiece.
- Salami Sandwich (*)$12.99+
Choose your preferred bread, whether it's the hearty crunch of rye, the wholesome goodness of wheat, or the timeless simplicity of a bagel or bialy, to complement the robust flavors of the salami. Add crisp lettuce, juicy tomato slices, and thinly sliced red onion for a refreshing crunch and a burst of freshness.
- Ham Sandwich (*)$12.99+
Tender slices of premium ham, delicately layered between two slices of your choice of bread, offer a perfect balance of savory flavor and succulent texture.
- Tuna Sandwich (*)$12.99+
Our tuna salad is made with premium flaked tuna, mixed with creamy mayonnaise, crunchy celery, and a hint of pickle juice for a perfect balance of flavors and textures.
- Egg Salad Sandwich (*)$12.99+
Our egg salad is crafted with care, featuring creamy mayonnaise, finely chopped hard-boiled eggs, and a hint of mustard for a delightful tangy flavor.
- BLT Sandwich (*)$12.99+
Experience a timeless classic with our BLT sandwich. Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and ripe tomato slices are piled high on toasted wheat bread and finished with a generous spread of creamy mayo. It's a simple yet satisfying combination of flavors and textures that never goes out of style.
- Veggie Sandwich (*)$12.99+
Experience a timeless classic with our BLT sandwich. Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and ripe tomato slices are piled high on toasted wheat bread and finished with a generous spread of creamy mayo. It's a simple yet satisfying combination of flavors and textures that never goes out of style.
- Tuna Melt (*)$14.99
Savor the delicious simplicity of our open-faced tuna melt. A hearty portion of tuna salad is generously topped with cheddar cheese and a fresh tomato slice, all served on a bed of grilled rye bread. It's a warm and melty delight that's sure to please your taste buds.
- Meatball Sub (*)$16.99
Savory meatballs, lovingly crafted with a blend of premium meats and spices, are generously smothered in rich marinara sauce, delivering a burst of robust flavor in every bite. Melted provolone cheese adds a creamy and decadent touch.
- French Dip (*)$16.99
Indulge in tender roast beef served on a fresh roll and generously layered with melted provolone cheese. Accompanied by our rich and flavorful au jus for dipping, this sandwich is a savory sensation that's sure to satisfy your taste buds.
- Reuben (*)$15.99
Indulge in a classic deli favorite with your choice of tender corned beef, flavorful pastrami, or succulent turkey, all served on grilled rye bread. Layered with Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut, and our signature Russian dressing, it's a mouthwatering medley of flavors and textures that will transport your taste buds straight to deli heaven.
- New Yorker (*)$15.99
Experience deli perfection with your choice of premium corned beef or flavorful pastrami, stacked high on fresh rye bread. Layered with Swiss cheese, crunchy coleslaw, and our zesty Russian dressing, it's a mouthwatering masterpiece that's sure to satisfy your cravings.
- Triple Decker (*)$18.49
Enjoy a delightful medley of flavors and textures with our turkey and bacon sandwich. Served on toasted wheat bread, it features tender turkey slices, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato, and a generous spread of creamy mayo. A classic combination that's as satisfying as it is delicious.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich (*)$12.99
- Grilled Cheese w/Tomato Soup (*)$12.99
Savor the ultimate comfort food experience with our thick, house-made challah bread generously stuffed with a delectable blend of cheddar, American, and pepper jack cheeses, then expertly grilled to golden perfection. It's the gooey, cheesy goodness you crave, perfectly paired with our tangy tomato soup for a heartwarming and satisfying meal.
- NYBB Pile UP (*)$18.99
Indulge in a mouthwatering stack of three of our famous potato pancakes, each one perfectly golden and crisp. Crowned with a savory ensemble of tender corned beef, flavorful pastrami, tangy kraut, and melted Swiss cheese. To add the final flourish, a drizzle of our signature Russian dressing ties it all together for a taste sensation that's nothing short of legendary.
- Philly Steak (*)$16.99
Satisfy your cravings with your choice of tender beef or juicy chicken, grilled to perfection and served on a soft hoagie roll. Topped with a medley of sautéed onions, peppers, and mushrooms, and generously smothered in melted provolone cheese, it's a mouthwatering masterpiece that's both hearty and flavorful.
- Patty Melt (*)$14.99
A juicy burger patty is grilled to perfection and nestled between two slices of grilled rye bread. Topped with a generous portion of savory grilled onions and smothered with Swiss cheese, this patty melt is a mouthwatering delight that combines the best of a burger and a grilled cheese sandwich.
- Burger (*)$13.99
Sink your teeth into a succulent, handcrafted beef patty, perfectly seasoned and grilled to juicy perfection. Nestled between two slices of golden, toasted challah bun, each bite is a harmonious blend of savory and sweet.
- MYO Grilled Cheese (*)$9.99
- Deli Combo (*)$12.99
Choose 2 from the following- 1/2 sandwich on rye, wheat or challah, cup of soup OR small garden salad.
Salads (*)
- Garden Salad (*)$7.99
Enjoy a refreshing and healthy option with our garden salad. Crisp, fresh mixed greens are tossed with an assortment of colorful tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions. Finished with your choice of dressing, it's a light and flavorful dish that's perfect as a side or a meal on its own. Add: a scoop of tuna or egg salad for an additional $3.99
- Chef Salad (*)$14.99
Delight in our Chef Salad, a hearty and satisfying dish that combines the finest ingredients. A bed of fresh greens serves as the foundation, adorned with a medley of savory ham, turkey, roast beef, and Swiss cheese. Topped with ripe tomato slices, crisp onions, and refreshing cucumber, this salad is a balanced and flavorful feast.
- Sesame Chicken Salad (*)$14.99
Tender, grilled chicken is nestled on a bed of fresh greens, accompanied by a delightful combination of crispy noodles, sweet pineapple chunks, and zesty orange segments. All of this is drizzled with our tantalizing sesame ginger dressing, creating a harmonious blend of flavors and textures that will leave your taste buds craving more.
- Spinach Salad (*)$10.99
Fresh spinach leaves serve as the base, complemented by the sweet and tangy notes of caramelized craisins, the satisfying crunch of walnuts, and the creamy richness of feta cheese. All of this is crowned with our delightful raspberry vinaigrette dressing, creating a harmonious symphony of tastes and textures that will leave your taste buds delighted.
- Cobb Salad (*)$14.99
Fresh spinach leaves serve as the base, complemented by the sweet and tangy notes of caramelized craisins, the satisfying crunch of walnuts, and the creamy richness of feta cheese. All of this is crowned with our delightful raspberry vinaigrette dressing, creating a harmonious symphony of tastes and textures that will leave your taste buds delighted.
- Caesar Chicken Salad (*)$14.49
Crisp romaine lettuce is adorned with tender grilled chicken, a generous sprinkling of Parmesan cheese, and a delightful crunch of crispy fried onions. All of this is perfectly complemented by our creamy Caesar dressing, creating a harmonious blend of textures and tastes that's both satisfying and delicious.
- Small Garden (*)$4.99
A smaller version of our classic garden salad.
- Scoops (*)
Enjoy a scoop of your favorite deli salad, a perfect blend of flavors and textures. Whether it's classic tuna salad, egg salad or whitefish salad, each scoop is a mouthwatering journey of comfort and satisfaction. Ideal as a side or a standalone treat for a quick, delicious bite.
Soups (*)
- Matzo Ball Soup$5.99+
Our soup features tender chicken, hearty noodles, a medley of fresh vegetables, and a flavorful matzo ball. It's a comforting and wholesome bowl that's perfect for soothing the soul and satisfying your appetite.
- Chicken Noodle Soup$5.99+
Our soup features tender chicken, hearty noodles and a medley of fresh vegetables.. It's a comforting and wholesome bowl that's perfect for soothing the soul and satisfying your appetite.
- Tomato Soup$5.99+
Campbells tomato soup.
Beverages #
Juice (*)
Energy Drinks (*)
Coffee Bar (*)
- Iced Chai (*)$4.99+
Refresh your palate with our Cold Chai, a delightful fusion of traditional spices and chilled perfection. Our signature blend of cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and ginger is infused into creamy milk, then poured over ice for a revitalizing experience. Sip and savor the harmonious balance of flavors, as each cool, creamy gulp offers a blissful escape from the summer heat.
- Hot Chai (*)$4.99+
Experience the aromatic allure of our Hot Chai, a tantalizing blend of exotic spices and creamy milk. Our carefully crafted recipe combines the bold flavors of cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and ginger, creating a symphony of warmth and indulgence.
- Espresso Shot (*)$1.99
Double shot of espresso.
- Americano (*)$3.99+
The perfect choice for those who appreciate the essence of coffee without the intensity.
- Latte (*)$4.49+
The Latte offers a smooth and balanced coffee flavor with a luscious and velvety texture.
- Cappucino (*)$4.49+
This Italian classic features a shot of espresso topped with equal parts of steamed milk and velvety foam.
- Hot Chocolate (*)$3.99+
Indulge in the rich, velvety goodness of our signature hot chocolate. Crafted with the finest cocoa and gently heated to perfection, each sip is a decadent journey of warmth and comfort.
- Cold Brew (*)$3.99+
Ideal for those seeking a cool and invigorating caffeine kick.
- Cold Brew Latte (*)$4.49+
A harmonious balance of rich coffee and creamy indulgence in every sip.
- Drip Coffee (*)$2.29+
Awaken your senses with the simple perfection of our Drip Coffee. Brewed fresh and served piping hot, our coffee is a timeless classic that offers the pure and rich flavor of carefully selected beans. Whether you prefer it black or with a splash of cream and sugar, our Drip Coffee is the perfect way to kickstart your day.
- Hot Tea (*)$2.99+
Choose from our selection of fine teas, each brewed to perfection and served piping hot. Whether you prefer the timeless elegance of Earl Grey, the calming qualities of chamomile, or the robust flavors of black or green tea, our Hot Tea options offer a warm and aromatic beverage that's perfect for relaxation and enjoyment.
Soft Drinks To Go (*)
- Soft Drink (*)$1.99+
- Dr Browns Soda (*)$3.49
- Chocolate Phosphate (*)$3.99
A unique and refreshing taste of nostalgia, perfect for those looking to experience a piece of soda fountain history.
- NY Egg Cream (*)$3.99
A creamy, effervescent drink that's both refreshing and comforting, perfect for quenching your thirst and satisfying your sweet tooth.
- Bottled Water (*)$1.59
Iced Tea To Go (*)
A' la Carte #
Classic Sides (*)
Premium Sides (*)
A' la Carte Options (*)
- Blintz (1)$4.99
These tender, filled crepes are a delectable treat on their own, and you can pair them with your choice of sour cream or applesauce for added richness. To take it to the next level, you can also add a dollop of blueberry or strawberry compote for just $1.99 extra, creating a burst of fruity flavor that complements the creamy cheese filling.
- Meat Side$5.99
Choose your favorite protein from our selection of savory breakfast meats. Whether you crave the smoky goodness of bacon, the classic taste of patty sausage, the hearty flavor of ham steak, or the leaner options of turkey bacon or turkey sausage, we've got you covered.
- Egg$1.99
Any Style
- French Toast (1)$3.99
Thick slice of Challah bread. Cooked to a golden brown.
- Pancake (1)$3.49
Light, airy, and perfect for topping with syrup and butter.
- Pickles (3)$1.99
Kliens Kosher Deli Pickle Spears
- Pickles (6)$2.99
Kliens Kosher Deli Pickle Spears
- Pizza Bagel (*)$4.99
Satisfy your cravings with our Pizza Bagel – a harmonious fusion of the beloved pizza flavors on a perfectly toasted bagel. Each bite offers a tantalizing blend of zesty tomato sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and your favorite toppings, all on a crisp and chewy bagel base. A quick, delicious, and nostalgic treat that never goes out of style.
- Potato Knish$5.99
Our flaky pastry encases a flavorful filling of seasoned mashed potatoes, creating a comforting snack or side dish. Enjoy it with your choice of tangy Deli Mustard for a zesty kick or creamy Sour Cream for a rich and indulgent pairing.
- Potato Pancake (1)$4.99
These crispy potato pancakes are a delightful addition to your meal. Pair them with your choice of either cool and creamy sour cream or sweet and tangy apple sauce.
- Yogurt Parfait$4.99
Dive into a symphony of flavors and textures with our exquisite Yogurt Parfait, a delightful blend of creamy yogurt, fresh fruits, and crunchy granola.