New York Beer Project Orchard Park
Beer To-Go
32oz Crowlers
- Cerveza 32oz Crowler
Mexican Lager. 5.2% ABV. 15 IBUs. MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE.$12.00
- Destination IPA 32oz Crowler
IPA. 6.8% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.$13.00
- Gameday 32oz Crowler
Belgian Wit. 5.4% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.$12.00
- Hawaiian Destination 32oz Crowler$14.00
- NY Amber 32oz Crowler
Czech Amber. 5.5% ABV, 23 IBUs. Must be 21+ to purchase.$13.00
- Walter's Jelly Donut Crowler
Raspberry Kolsch. 4.5% ABV. Must be 21 to purchase.$13.00
Food
Seasonals 2024
- BBQ Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese Pizza
Cheddar, mozzarella cheese, cherry BBQ pulled pork and is then topped with our famous NYBP mac and cheese!$18.00
- Chicken Milanese
Giant breaded chicken cutlet topped with melted fresh mozzarella served over spaghetti with a light lemon basil sauce with sauteed sun-dried tomatoes. This delicious dish is served with cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and fig balsamic drizzle.$19.00
- Jamaican BBQ Chicken Sandwich
NO worries, mon! Let your troubles melt away with each bite of grilled chicken breast, smoky applewood bacon, Island BBQ sauce, house mango salsa, local sprouts, and lettuce & tomato. Served on a sweet brioche bun with our signature fresh cut fries.$17.00
- The Beer Project Celebration Sandwich
Chuck Roast slow-roasted for 48 hours "sous vide" style 'till it falls off the bone. Topped with caramelized onions, garlic aioli, and aged cheddar cheese. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.$17.00
- Summer Panini
Shaved turkey, Granny Smith apples, cheddar cheese, crispy Applewood smoked bacon, and honey Dijon aioli grilled on freshly baked sourdough. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.$17.00
- Island Crabcake Platter
Jumbo house made crab cakes served on top of our famous coleslaw then piled with delicious, blackened shrimp. Topped with old bay cream sauce, served with fries.$21.00
To Share
- Biergarten Bavarian Pretzel
Served with three dipping sauces: brown mustard, queso & pub sauce.$11.00
- Boom Boom Shrimp
Crispy shrimp tossed in our famous siracha cream sauce.$13.00
- Brooklyn Mozzarella Logs
Perfect for sharing, or to enjoy all by yourself! Served with our signature Italian red sauce for dipping.$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip
Our best-selling Buffalo staple! Served with house-made tortilla chips.$11.00
- Cauliflower Wings
Our mouthwatering cauliflower "wings" are tossed in our house-made buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles and served with celery, carrots, and creamy blue cheese sauce for dipping.$12.00
- East Village Nachos
Loaded with queso, black beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and house guac, with your choice of chicken, freshly ground beef, or vegetarian.$14.00
- Hell's Kitchen Quesadillas
Dangerously delicious quesadillas featuring pulled chicken, shredded cheddar, black beans, and jalapeño ranch. Topped with cilantro and served alongside lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.$14.00
- NYC Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers
Served with Jalapeno Ranch dipping sauce.$11.00
- Pot Roast Quesadilla
Pull apart pot roast with fire roasted street corn, sharp cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, caramelized onions, hot honey sauce, and Orlando Lager infused dill aioli. Served with shredded lettuce and sour cream.$15.00
- Staten Island Fried Pickles
Served with jalapeño ranch sauce for dipping.$9.00
NYBP Cantina
- Baja Fish Taco
Lightly beer battered tilapia, housemade slaw, pico, and cilantro lime aioli.$16.00
- Boom Boom Shrimp Taco
Boom Boom Shrimp, cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA cream, and cilantro.$16.00
- Chicken Taco
Pulled chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, house salsa, IPA crema, and cilantro.$15.00
New York Sandwiches
- Brisket Melt
Our house panini, made with smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, and NYBP's housemade Memphis BBQ sauce, served between 2 pieces of grilled sourdough. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.$17.00
- Buffalo Beef on Weck
The WNY Classic! Tender roast beef on a kimmelweck roll, served in true Buffalo fashion with a side of au jus sauce, horseradish, a juicy pickle, and house cut fries.$17.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand battered fried chicken, mild sauce, blue cheese dressing, pickles, lettuce, and tomato. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.$16.00
- Gourmet Philly Cheesesteak Hot Pocket
Tender shaved sirloin steak, onions, red and poblano peppers, and American cheese wrapped in a pizza dough baked to perfection! Served with a side of our buffalo queso for dipping.$18.00
- Hometown Hero
Everyone’s favorite Taste of Buffalo award winner! Cherry BBQ pulled pork, Manhattan mac & cheese and house slaw on grilled cornbread. Served with fries.$16.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Spicy fried chicken sandwich, coated in the music city's famous sugar, butter, and cayenne hot sauce! Topped with Nashville slaw and sweet pickles and served with our house cut fries.$16.00
- The Carnegie
Oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sundried tomatoes, crispy applewood bacon, cranberry aioli, bibb lettuce on a multi-grain roll. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.$17.00
- The Hoboken
Grilled marinated chicken, crispy Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and house pesto on artisan Italian cheese focaccia loaf. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.$17.00
Mac and Cheese
Salads
- Beer Project Caesar
Fresh chopped Romaine, crispy bacon bits, parmesan cheese, housemade Caesar dressing and our amazing pretzel bread croutons.$11.00
- Cancun Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken, sliced avocado, black beans, red onion, tomatoes, corn, tortilla strips, and an onion ring served over spring lettuce with Jalapeno Ranch.$17.00
- Island Rice Bowl
Warm jasmine rice, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapeno peppers, house guac, and shredded cheddar cheese drizzled with Fire Roasted Poblano Creme fraiche$14.00
- New Yorker Salad
The classic chopped salad featuring grilled chicken, egg, tomato, bacon, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles, avocado.$18.00
- Wedge Salad$8.00
Pizza & Wings
- Mulberry Street Pizza
The classic Buffalo pizza with house red sauce, mozzarella, and cup and char pepperoni.$14.00
- Buffalo Wing Pizza
Tender shredded chicken, mozzarella, bleu cheese and red & green onion are perfectly melded with authentic Buffalo wing sauce to create this signature pizza.$16.00
- 10 Wings$16.00
- 20 Wings$30.00
Desserts
Sides
Grove Menu
- Flat Iron
The NYBP classic: American cheese, lettuce, tomato. Served with a side of our signature NYBP fresh cut fries.$16.00
- The Beer Project Summer Panini
Shaved turkey, Granny Smith apples, cheddar cheese, crispy Applewood smoked bacon, and honey Dijon aioli grilled on freshly baked sourdough. Served with our famous fresh cut fries.$17.00