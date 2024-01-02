New York Pizzeria
Apps, Soups & Salads, Sides
Appetizers
- 12 Pieces Boneless Wings$11.50
- 6 Pieces Boneless Wings$5.75
- Wings - 6 Pieces
Choice of hot, mild, mango habanero, sweet Thai chili, garlic Parmesan, honey BBQ, honey old bay, Cajun sauce. Jamaican jerk sauce or vindaloo, served with blue cheese or ranch, celery & carrots$9.50
- Wings - 12 Pieces
Choice of hot, mild, mango habanero, sweet Thai chili, garlic Parmesan, honey BBQ, honey old bay, Cajun sauce. Jamaican jerk sauce or vindaloo, served with blue cheese or ranch, celery & carrots$16.50
- Wings - 18 Pieces
Choice of hot, mild, mango habanero, sweet Thai chili, garlic Parmesan, honey BBQ, honey old bay, Cajun sauce. Jamaican jerk sauce or vindaloo, served with blue cheese or ranch, celery & carrots$24.50
- Bacon Cheddar Fries$8.00
- Breaded Mushrooms$8.00
- Bruschetta Di Casa
Slices of homemade bread covered with garlic, chopped tomatoes & onions, marinated in olive oil & fresh basil$9.00
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders
5 pieces$10.00
- Calamari Dorati
Tender calamari fried & served with marinara$12.00
- Chicken Tenders
5 pieces$9.00
- Crab Dip$13.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Fried Mix
Mushrooms, mozzarella sticks & fried zucchini served with ranch & tomato sauce$12.00
- Fried Pickles
5 pieces$8.00
- Fried Zucchini$8.00
- Garlic Cheese Breadsticks$7.00
- Garlic Knots
6$3.00
- Insalata Caprese
Slices of ripe tomatoes & fresh mozzarella drizzled with olive oil, balsamic reduction & fresh basil$11.00
- Jalapeño Poppers
5 pieces. Stuffed with cream cheese$8.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
6 pieces$8.00
- Nacho Supreme
Beef$10.00
- Onion Rings$5.75
- Potato Skins$8.50
- Quesadilla$8.00
- Shrimp & Crab Fondue
Fresh grilled shrimp & lump crab meat in a tomato & cream sauce, served in a bread bowl$16.00
Salads
- Small Tossed Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives & cucumbers$5.00
- Small Caesar Salad$5.00
- Small Shrimp Salad$9.50
- Small Greek Salad
Tossed salad, feta & pepperoncini$8.00
- Small Chef Salad$8.00
- Small Southern Chicken Salad
Tossed salad with romaine lettuce, topped with choice of fried or grilled chicken, mozzarella & bacon$9.50
- Small Tuna Salad$9.50
- Large Tossed Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives & cucumbers$7.00
- Large Caesar Salad$7.00
- Large Shrimp Salad$11.50
- Large Greek Salad
Tossed salad, feta & pepperoncini$10.00
- Large Chef Salad$10.00
- Cobb Salad
Large only. Tossed salad, turkey, bacon, boiled eggs & cheese$11.50
- Large Southern Chicken Salad
Tossed salad with romaine lettuce, topped with choice of fried or grilled chicken, mozzarella & bacon$11.50
- Taco Salad
Taco shell filled with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese, served with sour cream & salsa$10.50
- Large Tuna Salad$11.50
Soups
Sides
- Italian Sausage$6.00
- Meat Sauce Bowl
Bowl$6.00
- Italian Meatball
4 pieces$6.00
- Marinara Sauce$2.00
- Tomato Sauce$2.00
- Broccoli$5.00
- Sautéed Spinach$5.00
- Coleslaw$2.50
- Mashed Potatoes$3.00
- Asparagus$4.00
- Xtra Large Dressings
- Xtra small Dressing
- Garlic Bread$2.00
- Regular Bread$1.75
- Chips$0.50
- Celery$1.00
- Carrots$1.00
- Pints 16oz Salad Dressing
Pizzas, Calzones & Stromboli Menu
12" SMALL
- 12 "Ny Style Cheese
White or red$12.00
- 12" Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, onions, anchovies, bacon, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, fresh green peppers & black olives$18.00
- 12" Creamy Chicken Spinach
Fresh chicken & spinach alfredo atop our white pizza$16.00
- 12" Primavera
White or red sauce. Fresh tomatoes, spinach & broccoli$15.00
- 12" Vegetarian
Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives$16.00
- 12" Chicken & Hot Pepper
Grilled chicken, hot peppers & garlic atop our white pizza$16.00
- 12" Bianca
Roasted garlic, mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, broccoli & basil$16.00
- 12" Italian Pizza
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil, oil & garlic$16.00
- 12" BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce$16.00
- 12" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce$16.00
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken with ranch dressing$16.00
- 12" Seafood
White or red. Topped with shrimp & crab meat$18.00
- 12" Margherita
White pizza topped with fresh basil, garlic, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella$16.00
- 12" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon$17.00
- Cauliflower Crust
10"$13.00
14" Medium
- 14" Ny Style Cheese
White or red$13.00
- 14" BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce$18.00
- 14" Bianca
Roasted garlic, mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, broccoli & basil$18.00
- 14" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce$18.00
- 14" Chicken & Hot Pepper
Grilled chicken, hot peppers & garlic atop our white pizza$18.00
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken with ranch dressing$18.00
- 14" Creamy Chicken Spinach
Fresh chicken & spinach alfredo atop our white pizza$18.00
- 14" Italian Pizza
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil, oil & garlic$18.00
- 14" Margherita
White pizza topped with fresh basil, garlic, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella$18.00
- 14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon$19.00
- 14" Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, onions, anchovies, bacon, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, fresh green peppers & black olives$21.00
- 14" Primavera
White or red sauce. Fresh tomatoes, spinach & broccoli$17.00
- 14" Seafood
White or red. Topped with shrimp & crab meat$20.00
- 14" Vegetarian
Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives$18.00
- Gluten-Free Pizza
14"$14.00
16" Large
- 16" Ny Style Cheese
White or red$15.00
- 16" Large BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce$20.00
- 16" Large Bianca
Roasted garlic, mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, broccoli & basil$20.00
- 16" Large Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce$20.00
- 16" Large Chicken & Hot Pepper
Grilled chicken, hot peppers & garlic atop our white pizza$20.00
- 16" Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken with ranch dressing$20.00
- 16" Large Creamy Chicken Spinach
Fresh chicken & spinach alfredo atop our white pizza$20.00
- 16" Large Italian Pizza
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil, oil & garlic$20.00
- 16" Large Margherita
White pizza topped with fresh basil, garlic, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella$20.00
- 16" Large Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon$22.00
- 16" Large NY Style Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, onions, anchovies, bacon, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, fresh green peppers & black olives$23.00
- 16" Large Primavera
White or red sauce. Fresh tomatoes, spinach & broccoli$19.00
- 16" Large Seafood
White or red. Topped with shrimp & crab meat$23.00
- 16" Large Vegetarian
Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives$20.00
XL 18"
- 18" Xlarge Ny Style Cheese
White or red$17.00
- 18" Xlarge NY Style Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, onions, anchovies, bacon, sausage, ground beef, mushrooms, fresh green peppers & black olives$26.00
- 18" Xlarge Vegetarian
Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives$22.00
- 18" Xlarge Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon$25.00
Sicilian
Stromboli & Calzone
Pizza Specials
Pasta, Dishes & Entrees Menu
Choose Your Own Pasta & Sauce
- Alfredo Sauce$14.00
- Bolognese
Hearty meat sauce made with ground beef, tomato sauce & a touch of cream$15.00
- Chicken Chesapeake
Chicken & crab meat in a creamy blush sauce$21.00
- Creamy Blush Sauce$11.50
- Marinara$11.50
- Meat Sauce$13.00
- Meatball Sauce$13.00
- Tomato$11.50
- Sausage, Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions$15.00
- Seafood Alfredo
Shrimp & scallops$22.00
- Seafood Chesapeake
Shrimp & crab meat in a creamy blush sauce$22.00
- Seafood Mix
Mussels, clams, shrimp & calamari in white or red sauce$24.00
- Shrimp & Crab Diavolo
Shrimp, crab, spicy marinara & onions$22.00
- Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with scampi sauce$20.00
- Vodka Cream Sauce$12.00
Italian Dishes
- Meat Lasagna$13.50
- Baked Ziti$13.50
- Manicotti$13.50
- Cheese Ravioli$13.50
- Meat Ravioli$13.50
- Crab Ravioli
In a vodka cream sauce$20.00
- Stuffed Eggplant
With spinach, ricotta & mozzarella with spaghetti$18.00
- Stuffed Shells
Cheese or spinach & cheese$13.50
- Shrimp & Crab Primavera
Shrimp & crab meat with broccoli, mushrooms & tomatoes in our creamy blush sauce, served with penne$23.00
- Stuffed Shells with Crab
Crab meat & cheese in a vodka cream sauce$20.00
- Shrimp Parmigiana
Freshly breaded shrimp topped with tomato sauce. Served with spaghetti$19.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana
Layered eggplant topped with tomato sauce & cheese, served with a side of pasta$16.00
- Gnocchi Sorrento
Potato dumplings, mozzarella & tomato sauce$15.50
- George's Famous Cheese Tortellini
Meat sauce, alfredo sauce & ham$16.00
Chicken & Veal Dishes
- Veal Parmigiana
Fresh veal topped with tomato sauce & cheese, served with a side of pasta$20.00
- Veal Marsala
Veal in a wine & marsala sauce with mushrooms over pasta$22.00
- Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce & cheese, served with spaghetti$19.00
- Chicken Romano
Chicken breasts, broccoli, mushrooms & sun-dried tomatoes in a light cream sauce, served over penne$19.00
- Pollo Risotto
Chicken breast marinated with sage, rosemary, thyme & crushed red pepper, sautéed in a white wine sauce with truffle olio, served with a creamy Parmesan risotto with spinach$19.00
- Pollo Rosemary
2 pieces chicken breasts sautéed in white wine lemon sauce with rosemary, topped with fresh spinach & mozzarella, served with penne$19.00
- Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast sautéed in a marsala sauce with mushrooms, served over pasta$19.00
- Chicken Piccata
Chicken breasts & capers in a lemon wine sauce, served over spaghetti$19.00
- Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions & light chunk marinara, served over penne$19.00
- Chicken Tuscany
Chicken breast in a creamy garlic sauce with sun-dried tomatoes & spinach over penne$19.00
- Cajun Chicken & Shrimp
Sautéed with red peppers in a spicy creamy Cajun sauce over fettuccine$23.00
- Chicken Abruzzi
Chicken with sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, asparagus over angel hair pasta in a brandy cream sauce
- Rigatoni Black & Bleu
Rigatoni black & bleu blackened chicken breast with sauteed spinach in a vodka cream sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Entrées
Baskets, Subs, Wraps & Sandwiches
Subs & Wraps
- B.L.T$9.50
- Cheeseburger
Half pound$9.50
- Chicken Cheesesteak$10.00
- Crispy Chicken$9.50
- Grilled Buffalo Chicken$10.00
- Chicken Cheese Steak$10.00
- Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.50
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Wrap Only, romaine lettuce, provolone cheese and Ceasar dressing$10.00
- Grilled Veggies
Black Olives, mushrooms, fried onions & green peppers with provolone cheese$7.99
- Ham & Provolone$10.50
- Italian Cold Cut
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone$10.00
- Italian Steak & Cheese Sub
Sub Only. Chopped steak with cheese, mushrooms, green peppers & onions topped with tomato sauce$10.00
- Meat Lover
Ham, turkey, capicola, salami & provolone$10.50
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Only available as a sub$9.50
- Sausage & Peppers Sub
Sub Only. Onions, mushrooms, green peppers & tomato sauce$9.50
- Shrimp Salad$11.50
- Steak$9.00
- Steak & Cheese$10.00
- Steak Deluxe
Chopped steak with mozzarella, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried onions, tomatoes, lettuce, green peppers, bacon & mayo$10.25
- Tuna Salad$10.50
- Turkey & Provolone$10.00
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Only available as a sub$9.50
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Only available as a sub$9.50
- Shrimp Parmigiana Sub
Only available as a sub$10.00
- Veal Parmigiana Sub
Only available as a sub$10.00
Baskets
- Shrimp Basket
6 Shrimp, choice of fries or onion rings$13.99
- Fish & Chips Basket
Beer Battered fish filet with fries & coleslaw$13.99
- Crab Cakes Basket
2 Crab Cakes, choice of fries or onion rings$13.99
- Seafood Mix Basket
Shrimp, fish fillet, crab cakes$14.99
- Chicken Tenders Basket
5 Tenders, choice of fries or onion rings$10.99
Sandwiches
Our Specialty Sandwiches
- Crab Melt
Crab dip served on focaccia bread with provolone$11.50
- Jack Daniels Burger
Black Angus beef topped with Cheddar, bacon, housemade Jack Daniels sauce & fried onion straws on toasted bun. Includes lettuce & tomatoes$12.99
- Special Burger
Black Angus beef topped with Cheddar, bacon, jalapeños & our signature housemade chipotle mayo sauce served on a toasted bun. Includes lettuce, tomatoes & onions $$11.50
- Open Face Burger
Burger open face with fresh mushrooms, fries & gravy$11.50
- Classic Burger
Provolone & American cheese with bacon & ham with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes & mayo$11.50
- Open Face Chicken
With fries or mashed potatoes, topped with gravy$11.50
- Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes & olive oil$10.50
- Bistro Sandwich
Ham, capicola, turkey, salami, provolone & caramelized onions on focaccia bread$11.50
- Seafood Club Wrap
Shrimp salad, crab cake, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes$13.99
Kids & Dessert Menu
Kids
Desserts
Catering Menu
Catering - Small
- Small 8-10 Lasagna
Meat or vegetable$50.00
- Small (8-10) Baked Ziti$50.00
- Small (8-10) Ravioli$50.00
- Small (8-10) Manicotti$50.00
- Small (8-10) Stuffed Shells$50.00
- Small (8-10) Chicken Cacciatore$55.00
- Small (8-10) Chicken Marsala$60.00
- Small (8-10) Chicken Parmigiana$60.00
- Small (8-10) Veal Marsala$60.00
- Small (8-10) Veal Parmigiana$60.00
- Small (8-10) Eggplant Parmigiana$60.00
- Small (8-10) George's Tortellini$60.00
- Small (8-10) Sausage & Peppers$60.00
- Small (8-10) Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$60.00
- Small (8-10) Spaghetti w/ Sausage$60.00
- Small (8-10) Seafood Chesapeake$65.00
- Small (8-10) Seafood Alfredo$65.00
- Small (8-10) Tossed Salad$20.00
- Small (8-10) Tossed Salad with Chicken$35.00
- Small (8-10) Greek Salad$30.00
- Small (8-10) Chef Salad$35.00
- Small (8-10) Caesar Salad$20.00
- Small (8-10) Caesar Salad with Chicken$35.00
- Small (8-10) Bread$10.00
Catering - Medium
- Medium 15-20 Lasagna
Meat or vegetable$70.00
- Medium (15-12) Baked Ziti$70.00
- Medium (15-12) Ravioli$70.00
- Medium (15-12) Manicotti$70.00
- Medium (15-12) Stuffed Shells$70.00
- Medium (15-12) Chicken Cacciatore$90.00
- Medium (15-12) Chicken Marsala$95.00
- Medium (15-12) Chicken Parmigiana$95.00
- Medium (15-12) Veal Marsala$110.00
- Medium (15-12) Veal Parmigiana$110.00
- Medium (15-12) Eggplant Parmigiana$90.00
- Medium (15-12) George's Tortellini$90.00
- Medium (15-12) Sausage & Peppers$90.00
- Medium (15-12) Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$90.00
- Medium (15-12) Spaghetti w/ Sausage$90.00
- Medium (15-12) Seafood Chesapeake$115.00
- Medium (15-12) Seafood Alfredo$115.00
- Medium (15-12) Tossed Salad$40.00
- Medium (15-12) Tossed Salad with Chicken$55.00
- Medium (15-12) Greek Salad$50.00
- Medium (15-12) Chef Salad$55.00
- Medium (15-12) Caesar Salad$40.00
- Medium (15-12) Caesar Salad with Chicken$55.00
- Medium (15-12) Bread$15.00
Catering - Large
- Large 25-30 Lasagna
Meat or vegetable$130.00
- Large (25-30) Baked Ziti$130.00
- Large (25-30) Ravioli
Meat or cheese$130.00
- Large (25-30) Manicotti$130.00
- Large (25-30) Stuffed Shells
Cheese or spinach & cheese$130.00
- Large (25-30) Chicken Cacciatore$135.00
- Large (25-30) Chicken Marsala$135.00
- Large (25-30) Chicken Parmigiana$135.00
- Large (25-30) Veal Marsal$155.00
- Large (25-30) Veal Parmigiana$155.00
- Large (25-30) Eggplant Parmigiana$130.00
- Large (25-30) George's Tortellini$125.00
- Large (25-30) Sausage & Peppers$130.00
- Large (25-30) Spaghetti W/ Meatballs$130.00
- Large (25-30) Spaghetti W/ Sausage$130.00
- Large (25-30) Seafood Chesapeake$160.00
- Large (25-30) Seafood Alfredo$160.00
- Large (25-30) Tossed Salad$60.00
- Large (25-30) Tossed Salad with Chicken$75.00
- Large (25-30) Greek Salad$70.00
- Large (25-30) Chef Salad$75.00
- Large (25-30) Caesar Salad$60.00
- Large (25-30) Caesar Salad with Chicken$75.00
- Large (25-30) Bread$20.00