Newsroom 11-01 43rd Avenue
TAPAS MENU
TAPAS
Guacamole
Latin Dip
Turmeric & Ginger Hummus - White Bean Bacalao served with assorted chips
Assiette de fromages/Cheeses Board
Spanish charcuterie, olives & condiments
Empanadas
Stuff your own empanadas with choice of Chicken, Short Rib or Vegan
Filet Mignon Taquitos
Fresh made herb tortillas and avocado corn salsa
Charred Grill Octopus & Bone Marrow
with Garlic Lime Chimichurri
Chickpea Dusted Sauteed Shrimp
With a squid ink couscous in a spicy saffron red pepper sauce
Ropa Vieja Croquette
With Chipotle Guava Sauce
Moqueca Pesco Whole Bronzini
Coconut sauce, dende oil & rice pilaf
Vegetarian Boyond Beef Meatballs
In a tomato broth
Sliders Trio
Angus Beef, pretzel buns, double smoked bacon, Manchego cheese, tomato chutney & crispy shallots
Drunken Duck Breast
with ancho chili, orange glaze over coconut rice & duck sausage
Grilled Lamb Chops
Served with goat cheeese au gratin, black olive mustard, red pepper salsa & sweet potato mashed
Fall Leaf Salad
Baby arugula & frisee greens, berries, hazelnut, red pepper truffle, vinaigrette & Manchego cheese
Our Margarita Pizza
Romesco sauce, Manchego cheese, dry spanish goat cheese, fresh basil & extra virgin olive oil
Triple Pork Pizza
Guanciale, bacon lardons, spanish chorizo, pevorino cheese & mozzarella cheese
Paella Newsroom Latin Paella
Spanish rice cooked in squid ink, pulpo, shrimp, clams & herb sofrito, chicken