TAPAS MENU

TAPAS

Guacamole

$16.00

Latin Dip

$18.00

Turmeric & Ginger Hummus - White Bean Bacalao served with assorted chips

Assiette de fromages/Cheeses Board

$22.00

Spanish charcuterie, olives & condiments

Empanadas

$21.00

Stuff your own empanadas with choice of Chicken, Short Rib or Vegan

Filet Mignon Taquitos

$19.00

Fresh made herb tortillas and avocado corn salsa

Charred Grill Octopus & Bone Marrow

$34.00

with Garlic Lime Chimichurri

Chickpea Dusted Sauteed Shrimp

$23.00

With a squid ink couscous in a spicy saffron red pepper sauce

Ropa Vieja Croquette

$14.00

With Chipotle Guava Sauce

Moqueca Pesco Whole Bronzini

$38.00

Coconut sauce, dende oil & rice pilaf

Vegetarian Boyond Beef Meatballs

$21.00

In a tomato broth

Sliders Trio

$26.00

Angus Beef, pretzel buns, double smoked bacon, Manchego cheese, tomato chutney & crispy shallots

Drunken Duck Breast

$24.00

with ancho chili, orange glaze over coconut rice & duck sausage

Grilled Lamb Chops

$33.00

Served with goat cheeese au gratin, black olive mustard, red pepper salsa & sweet potato mashed

Fall Leaf Salad

$16.00

Baby arugula & frisee greens, berries, hazelnut, red pepper truffle, vinaigrette & Manchego cheese

Our Margarita Pizza

$26.00

Romesco sauce, Manchego cheese, dry spanish goat cheese, fresh basil & extra virgin olive oil

Triple Pork Pizza

$28.00

Guanciale, bacon lardons, spanish chorizo, pevorino cheese & mozzarella cheese

Paella Newsroom Latin Paella

$34.00

Spanish rice cooked in squid ink, pulpo, shrimp, clams & herb sofrito, chicken

Grilled Hanger Steak

$34.00

Charcuterie

$22.00

SIDE DISHES

Truffle Cheese Fries

$8.00

Coconut Rice

$8.00

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

BAR MENU

Signature Cocktails

The Front Page

$17.00

Editors Punch (Large Format)

$68.00

The Interview

$18.00

Columnist Quencher

$17.00

Breaking Booze

$17.00

The Daily Berry

$17.00

Beers

Stella

$9.00

Heineken

$9.00

Corona

$9.00

Leffe

$12.00

Duvel

$14.00

Bud Light

$6.00

White Claw

$7.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Repo

$20.00

White Wine

Bottle Chardonnay

$68.00

Chardonnay

$17.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$58.00

Gin

The Botanist

$17.00

Red Wine

Chateau Bonadona Ventoux

$17.00

Pinot Noir Mezzacorona

$17.00

Bordeaux Chateau Auguste

$21.00

Bottle Chateauneuf de Pape

$115.00

Bottle Chateau Bonadona Ventoux

$65.00

Bottle Pinot Noir Mezzacorona

$68.00