Food Menu
Beverages
Barista
Food Menu
Omelettes
The Classic Omelet
$13.99
The Greek Omelet
$13.99
The Protein Omelet
$14.99
The Skinny Omelet
$13.99
The Tripple Omelet
$12.99
The Veggie Omelet
$14.99
BYO Omelet
$10.00
Benedicts
The Murphy
$12.99
The Caprese Benny
$13.99
The Classic Benny
$11.99
The Slammin Salmon
$16.99
Classics
The Stegger
$16.99
The Frenchy
$9.99
The Aliter Dulcia
$11.99
The Americana
$10.99
The Hotcakes
$9.99
Next Level
The Egg-Cetera
$12.99
The Splits
$12.99
The Spaghetti Crepes
$9.99
The King
$10.99
Skillets
The Cowboy
$13.99
The Summer
$11.99
The Links
$13.99
The Himalayan
$13.99
The Bistec
$15.99
Burgers/ Sandwiches
The Gold Standard
$12.99
The Next Morning
$13.99
The Hot M/F
$12.99
The Gobbler
$12.99
The Hombre
$14.99
The Caprese Sandwich
$11.99
The Clucker
$11.99
The Club
$11.99
The King Sliders
$14.99
Greens
The Wake & Kale
$10.99
The Cob
$11.99
The Cesar
$10.99
The Hillbilly
$11.99
Nextras
The Oats
$4.00
The Crescent
$3.00
The Crunch
$5.00
Sides
Sausage Links (3)
$5.00
Bacon (3)
$5.00
Canadian Bacon
$5.00
Corned Beef Hash
$5.00
Egg (1)
$1.50
Buttermilk Pancakes (2)
$4.00
Croissant
$2.50
Fruit Cup
$2.00
English Muffin
$3.00
Hollandaise Sauce
$3.00
Side Salad
$2.00
Seasoned Potato
$3.75
Fries
$6.00
Hash
$6.00
Wht Toast
$2.00
WG Toast
$2.00
Salmon
$9.00
Steak
$13.00
Kids
Kids Classic
$7.00
Kids Omelet
$7.00
Kids Royal
$9.50
Kids Frenchy
$7.00
Kids Mac
$7.00
Kids Fritter
$7.00
Kids Twins
$9.00
Kids Dilla
$7.00
Kids Griller
$7.00
Beverages
Coke
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Orange
$3.50
Apple Juice
$3.50
O.J.
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.50
Milk
$3.00
Ice Tea
$3.50
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Coffee
$3.25
Decaf Coffee
$3.25
Hot Tea
$3.25
Barista
Signature Espresso Drinks
Reg Macchito
$4.25
Espresso Drinks
Latte
$4.00
Capuccino
$4.00
Macchiatto
$4.25
Espresso
$1.25
Espresson Con Panna
$1.75
Americana
$3.50
Coco
Hot
$3.00
Iced
$3.00
