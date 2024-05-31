Next Door New Haven
FOOD
PIZZA
- SMALL CHEESE$12.00
classic tomato sauce + mozzarella
- SMALL RED PIE$12.00
tomato sauce only
- SMALL WHITE PIE$12.00
mozzarella. no tomato sauce
- SMALL NEW HAVEN PLAIN$10.00
tomato sauce, pecorino romano, evoo, oregano & fresh garlic | vegetarian
- SMALL FRESH MOZZARELLA$15.00
tomato sauce, fresh basil & fresh mozzarella | vegetarian
- SMALL SPICY MEATBALL$17.00
all beef meatballs, bell peppers, onion, hot cherry peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella
- SMALL RABE & SAUSAGE$17.00
broccoli rabe, longhini pork sausage, fresh garlic & mozzarella
- SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN$16.00
chicken, bell peppers, raw onion, hot sauce, gorgonzola & mozzarella
- SMALL BARBECUE CHICKEN$16.00
BBQ sauce, chicken & caramelized onions
- SMALL MASHED POTATO$17.00
mashed potato, caramelized onions, bacon & mozzarella
- SMALL VINNIE'S VEGGIE$17.00
mozzarella, seasoned kale, caramelized onions, mushroom & gorgonzola | vegetarian
- SMALL HONEY BRUSSEL BACON$17.00
oven roasted brussels sprouts, spicy honey, bacon, ricotta.
- SMALL EGGPLANT ROLLATINI$16.00
mozzarella, eggplant, ricotta, fresh basil | vegetarian
- SMALL WHITE CLAM$18.00
pecorino romano, clam, & garlic (mozzarella by request)
- SMALL CLAMS CASINO$22.00
light mozzarella, clam, bacon, garlic & bell peppers
- SMALL FRESH TOMATO$16.00
- SMALL CHICKEN BACON RANCH$16.00
- LARGE CHEESE$16.00
classic tomato sauce + mozzarella
- LARGE RED PIE$15.00
tomato sauce only
- LARGE WHITE PIE$16.00
mozzarella. no tomato sauce.
- LARGE NEW HAVEN PLAIN$14.00
tomato sauce, pecorino romano, evoo, oregano & fresh garlic
- LARGE FRESH MOZZARELLA$20.00
tomato sauce, fresh basil & fresh mozzarella | vegetarian
- LARGE SPICY MEATBALL$21.00
all beef meatballs, bell peppers, onion, hot cherry peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella
- LARGE RABE & SAUSAGE$21.00
broccoli rabe, longhini pork sausage, fresh garlic & mozzarella
- LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN$20.00
chicken, bell peppers, raw onion, hot sauce, gorgonzola & mozzarella
- LARGE BARBECUE CHICKEN$20.00
BBQ sauce, chicken & caramelized onions
- LARGE MASHED POTATO$21.00
mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, bacon & mozzarella
- LARGE VINNIE'S VEGGIE$21.00
mozzarella, seasoned kale, caramelized onions, mushroom & gorgonzola | vegetarian
- LARGE HONEY BRUSSELS BACON$21.00
oven roasted brussels sprouts, spicy honey, bacon, ricotta.
- LARGE EGGPLANT ROLLATINI$20.00
mozzarella, eggplant, ricotta, fresh basil | vegetarian
- LARGE WHITE CLAM$24.00
pecorino romano, clam & garlic (mozzarella by request)
- LARGE CLAMS CASINO$26.00
light mozzarella, clam, bacon, garlic & bell peppers
- TAKEOUT SPECIAL: LARGE CHEESE$12.00
Plain cheese pizza, no toppings or modifications.
- LARGE FRESH TOMATO$20.00
- LARGE CHICKEN BACON RANCH$20.00
- HALF BARBECUE CHICKEN$10.00
BBQ sauce + chicken + caramelized onions + smoked mozzarella + coleslaw dressing
- HALF BUFFALO CHICKEN$10.00
chicken + bell peppers + raw onion + hot sauce + gorgonzola + mozzarella
- HALF CHEESE$8.00
classic tomato sauce + mozzarella
- HALF EGGPLANT ROLLATINI$10.00
mozzarella, eggplant, ricotta, fresh basil | vegetarian
- HALF FRESH MOZZARELLA$10.00
tomato sauce + fresh basil + fresh mozzarella
- HALF ESCAROLE + BEAN$10.00Out of stock
escarole, white beans, bacon, garlic.
- HALF HONEY BRUSSELS BACON$10.50
oven roasted brussels sprouts, spicy honey, bacon, ricotta.
- HALF MASHED POTATO$10.50
caramelized onions + bacon + mozzarella
- HALF NEW HAVEN PLAIN$7.00
tomato sauce + pecorino romano + evoo + oregano + fresh garlic
- HALF RABE + SAUSAGE$10.50
broccoli rabe + longhini pork sausage + fresh garlic + mozzarella
- HALF RED PIE$8.00
tomato sauce only
- HALF SPICY MEATBALL$10.50
all beef meatball + bell peppers + onion + hot cherry peppers + tomato sauce + mozzarella
- HALF VINNIE'S VEGGIE$10.50
mozzarella + seasoned kale + caramelized onions + mushroom + gorgonzola
- HALF WHITE PIE$8.00
mozzarella. no tomato sauce.
APPETIZERS
- Garlic Knots
fresh baked garlic knots tossed in olive oil, fresh parsley, and pecorino romano | vegan upon request.
- Cauliflower Bites$11.00
breaded cauliflower served with house-made blue cheese dressing | vegetarian
- Housemade Meatballs$9.00
in marinara sauce topped with parmesan & parsley.
- Spicy Brussels$12.00
deep fried brussels sprouts with hot honey, parmesan sprinkle and whipped goat cheese.
- Chicken Wings
- Fried Calamari$18.00
spicy marinara sauce | no dairy, no egg
- Chicken Tenders$8.50
- French Fries$8.00
- Chicken Tinga Tostada$9.50
crispy corn tortilla, with black beans, chicken Tinga, topped with avocado lettuce and queso blanco. gluten free
- ND Tacos$12.00
3 Tacos: shrimp, beef and vegetarian (corn & poblano peppers)
- Chips + Salsa$7.00
house-made salsa and chips.
- Chips + Guacamole$10.00
house-made guacamole and chips.
- Chicken Mole Enchilada$15.00
Mole, corn tortilla, queso blanco, avocado (contains peanuts/nuts)
- Burratta$9.00
fresh tomatoes, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar
- Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
- Nachos$12.00
served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream
SOUPS & STEWS
- Curried Butternut Squash Soup$6.95
butternut squash, apples, coconut milk, roasted pepitas. | vegan, GF
- Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
chicken, carrots, mushrooms, and leeks in cream sauce topped with our own mashed potatoes.
- Vegetable Chili$6.95
hearty winter fare: pinto + red beans + dollop of sour cream. gluten free | vegan upon request
SALADS
- The Big Green Truck$11.00+
romaine lettuce, english cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion topped with house-made balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing. vegetarian | gluten free
- Caesar$12.00+
romaine lightly coated in a rich, creamy house-made caesar dressing topped with crispy country french bread croutons, parmesan and lemon.
- Warm Roasted Vegetable Bowl$14.00
roasted brussels, cauliflower, butternut squash & beets with kale, radicchio & pepitas. vegan | gluten free
- Berry Salad$12.00
strawberries, blueberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, mixed greens (baby kale, spinach, chard, beet tops) pomegranate vinaigrette
ENTRÉES
- Oven Roasted Salmon$22.00
served with roasted potatoes and vegetables.
- Mac & Cheese$10.00
small shells, creamy parmesan, ¬cheddar, and asiago cheese with panko crumb topping. Try it with buffalo chicken or pulled pork!
- Penne alla Vodka$14.00
penne tossed in a vodka sauce. | vegetarian
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
locally-made spaghetti topped with 3 of our house-made meatballs and marinara sauce.
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$20.00
locally-made, fresh fettuccine tossed in alfredo sauce topped with sautéed chicken.
- Prix Fix Dinner (in house only, Fri, Sat, Sun)$39.00
- Tricolor Fettuccine$20.00
shrimp, asparagus and shitake mushrooms with lemon thyme butter
DESSERT
SIDES & EXTRAS
HANDHELDS
- Chicken Sandwich$12.00
house-made fried chicken, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun served with fries.
- Next Door Burger$12.00
6oz burger, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun served with fries.
- Salmon Burger$14.00
house-made salmon patty, lettuce, tomato and dill cucumber sauce served with fries.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
pulled pork topped with coleslaw on a¬¬ brioche bun served with fries and pickle slices.
- Nacho Average Burger$18.00
All beef patty, house made chips, bacon, guacamole, cheese, white onion on a brioche roll with side of fries
FOXON PARK
BOTTLES
- Cherry 12oz$2.00
- Cream 12oz$2.00
- Diet Kola 12oz$2.00
- Diet White Birch 12oz$2.00
- Gassosa 12oz$2.00
- Ginger Ale 12oz$2.00
- Grape 12oz$2.00
- Kola 12oz$2.00
- Lemon Lime 12oz$2.00
- Orange 12oz$2.00
- Root Beer 12oz$2.00
- Seltzer 12oz$2.00
- Water 12oz$2.00Out of stock
- White Birch 12oz$2.00
- Cherry Liter$2.50
- Cream Liter$2.50
- Diet Kola Liter$2.50
- Diet White Birch Liter$2.50
- Gassosa Liter$2.50
- Ginger Ale Liter$2.50
- Grape Liter$2.50
- Kola Liter$2.50
- Orange Liter$2.50
- Root Beer Liter$2.50
- Seltzer Water Liter$2.50
- White Birch Liter$2.50