Skip to Main content
Creekside Grille 100 Hot Point Ave.
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Creekside Grille 100 Hot Point Ave.
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Food
NA Beverages
Food
**AT BAR**
**BUZZER**
**TO GO**
Boli-Bites
$6.00
Boneless Wings
$12.00
Burger
$6.00
Chicken Strips
$6.00
Churros
$6.00
EXTRAS
Fries
$4.00
Hotdog
$3.00
Macho Nachos
$6.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$6.00
Onion Rings
$6.00
Pastrami Sammi
$8.00
Popcorn
$3.00
Pretzel Bites
$6.00
Sampler
$12.00
Shippensburger
$15.00
Traditional Wings
$14.00
NA Beverages
Employee Red Bull
$2.83
Red Bull
$3.77
Soda
$0.94
Water
$0.94
Creekside Grille 100 Hot Point Ave. Location and Ordering Hours
(301) 655-2370
100 Hot Point Ave, Shippensburg, PA 17257
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement