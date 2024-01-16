Neyow’s XL Steakhouse 3336 Bienville St
Appetizers
Soup & Salad
Steaks & Chops
Fish, Poultry, Pasta & Burgers
Sides
Desserts
Brunch
Brunch Neyow’s Classic Soups
Brunch Salads
Brunch Entrees
- Steak, Egg and Potatoes$30.00
- Smothered Pork Chop$25.00
- Crab Cakes and Eggs (any style)$25.00
- Banana Foster French Toast$24.00
- French Toast$20.00
- Banana Pancakes (2 Stacks)$20.00
- Pancakes (2 stacks)$18.00
- Omelet Made To Order$20.00
- Neyow’s Seafood Omelet$25.00
- Seared Fillet of Salmon$35.00
- Half Chicken$30.00
- XL Burger (10 oz)$25.00
- Shrimp and Grits$25.00
- Fish and Grits$25.00
- Assorted pastry basket$10.00
Brunch Sides
Alcohol
Beer
Desert Cocktails
Neyow's XL Cocktail List
- Neapolitlan Mule$13.00
- Sazerac$13.00
- Strawberry Sparkler$12.00
- Martell Blue Swift Maragarita$15.00
- Classic Old Fashioned$13.00
- Tanya’s Sweet Tea Lemon Drop$13.00
- Jameson SIDECAR$15.00
- Neyow’s 75$12.00
- Bottomless Mimosa$25.00
- Bloddy Mary$12.00
- Neyowpolitan Cosmo$13.00
- Blue Martini$14.00
- Pomegranate Martini$14.00
- Raspberri Cosmo$14.00
- Bow Wow$17.00
- Strawberry Lemon Drop$13.00
- Peach lemon drop$13.00
- Lemon Drop$13.00
- Watermelon Lemon drop
- Dirty martini$13.00
- Bow wow Refill$7.75
- Hennessy margarita$15.00
- Hennessy Shot$12.00
Neyow's XL Specials
Wines - White
- 2015 Schramsberg$15.00
Glass
- 2015 Schramsberg$60.00
Bottle
- Henriot Souvrain Brut$28.00
Glass
- Henriot Souvrain Brut$112.00
Bottle
- 2019 Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse$18.00
Glass
- 2019 Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse$72.00
Bottle
- 2018 Daou Chardonnay$20.00
Glass
- 2018 Daou Chardonnay$80.00
Bottle
- Concannon Chardonnay$8.00
Glass
- Concannon Chardonnay$32.00
Bottle
- Southern Right$13.00
Glass
- Southern Right$52.00
Bottle
- 2019 Heritage Riesling$14.00
Glass
- 2019 Heritage Riesling$56.00
Bottle
- Robert Kessler Riesling$12.00
Glass
- Robert Kessler Riesling$48.00
Bottle
- Tramin$11.00
Glass
- Tramin$44.00
Bottle
Wines - Red
- 2018 La Crema Sonoma Coast$15.00
Glass
- 2018 La Crema Sonoma Coast$60.00
Bottle
- 2019 Decoy$11.00
Glass
- 2019 Decoy$44.00
Bottle
- 2017 Duckhorn Napa Valley$25.00
Glass
- 2017 Duckhorn Napa Valley$100.00
Bottle
- Route 29$17.00
Glass
- Route 29$68.00
Bottle
- 2018 Joel Gott$12.00
Glass
- 2018 Joel Gott$48.00
Bottle
- 2018 Emmolo$20.00
Glass
- 2018 Emmolo$80.00
Bottle
- Ole Orleans Gumbeaux Merlot$17.00
Glass
- Ole Orleans Gumbeaux Merlot$68.00
Bottle
- Achaval-Ferrer 2018$20.00
Glass
- Salentein Malbec Reserve$17.00
Bottle
Vodak
