MUNCHIES

BYO FRUIT BOWL

BYO FRUIT BOWL

$6.99

Build your own fruit bowl based on seasonal fruit.

ELOTE

$475.00

Corn, mayo, sour cream, fresh squeezed limes, cojita cheese, valentina sauce &. chili powder

NACHOS

NACHOS

$4.75

Chips, nacho cheese & jalapenos. Can add bacon, beans, tomatoes, grilled onions & green sauce upon request.

FRESAS CON CREMA

FRESAS CON CREMA

$8.50+

Strawberries and cream, topped with whipped cream & granola.

TOSTI ELOTES

TOSTI ELOTES

$8.50+

Tostitos, corn, mayo, sour cream, cheese, valentina sauce & chili powder.

TAMALES.....coming soon

TAMALES.....coming soon

COMING SOON!! :) Red and green tamales

ROLLED TACOS.....coming soon

ROLLED TACOS.....coming soon

Rolled tacos coming soon.

HOT DOGS

HOT DOGS

$6.25

Hot dog, grilled onions, mayo, ketchup, mustard, tomatoes and bacon. Can add beans and green sauce if requested.

DRINKS

SODA

Glass bottled soda.

FANTA

SPRITE

COKE

ENERGY FUSIONS

BUILD YOUR OWN FUSION

BUILD YOUR OWN FUSION

$4.50

Pick your favorite energy choice & add any flavors you want to make your unique creation.

STAY-LOW MELLOW

STAY-LOW MELLOW

$8.99

Red Bull raspados, mango, pineapple & topped with raspados strawberries & fresh pineapple, made with shave ice.

SPICY MONSTER

SPICY MONSTER

$7.99

Monster energy, pineapple, chili & tajin, topped with fresh pineapple, served in a cup dipped in our chamoy secret recipe.

THE RICO

THE RICO

$7.99

Redbull, peach, fresh strawberries & pineapples and peach rings served over ice.

PEACH DREAM

PEACH DREAM

$7.99

Redbull, peach, cream served over ice and topped with peach rings.

SMOOTHIES

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$6.99+

Strawberry smoothie topped with fresh strawberries. Add whip cream upon request.

MANGO SMOOTHIE

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$6.99+

Mango smoothie topped with fresh mangos. Whip cream upon request.

PROTEIN SMOOTHIE

PROTEIN SMOOTHIE

$7.99+

Vanilla protein powder, banana & peanut butter. You can add espresso for an extra boost and caramel drizzle and whip cream upon request.

WATER

WATER CUP

$0.50

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

MILKSHAKES

MILKSHAKE

MILKSHAKE

$6.99+

Choose any of our ice creams and pair with any of our toppings to make your own creation.

CHILLERS

Our chillers are blended drinks that are made to order with espresso added in for an extra boost.
ALMOND JOY

ALMOND JOY

$6.99+

Vanilla chiller blended with coconut, almond roca, coconut flakes and chocolate chips.

CARAMELA

CARAMELA

$6.99+

Caramel chiller blended with milk and caramel sauce.

CHOCO CHIP

CHOCO CHIP

$7.50+

Vanilla chiller blended with chocolate chips and espresso. Topped with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream.

OREO COOKIE CRUMBLE

OREO COOKIE CRUMBLE

$6.99+

Vanilla chiller blended with Oreo cookes. Topped with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream.

NUTTER BUTTER

NUTTER BUTTER

$7.50+

Vanilla chiller blended with Nutella and reeses cups. Topped with chocolate & caramel drizzle and whipped cream.

MATCHA BLAST

MATCHA BLAST

$6.99+

Our Matcha tea chiller. Topped with caramel drizzle and whipped cream. Add vanilla for an extra flavor burst.

DULCE DE LECHE

DULCE DE LECHE

$6.99+

Dulce de leche blended drink made with caramel, Dulce de leche, and topped with whip cream & Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

COFFE & TEA DRINKS

BREWED COFFEE

$3.00+

LATTE

$4.50+

WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

$4.75+

MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE

$4.75+

MASALA CHAI TEA

$4.75+

THAI TEA

$4.75+

HOT TEA

$3.00+

COLD BREW

$3.00+

ICE CREAM

FLAVORS

BLACK CHERRY

$2.00+

BUBBLE GUM

$2.00+

BUTTER PECAN

$2.00+

CHOCOLATE

$2.00+

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH

$2.00+

COOKIES & CREAM

$2.00+

PINEAPPLE COCONUT

$2.00+

PISTACHIO

$2.00+

RAINBOW SHERBET

$2.00+

ROCKY ROAD

$2.00+

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$2.00+

VANILLA BEAN

$2.00+

CONES

SUGAR CONE

SUGAR CONE

$0.95
BUBBLE WAFFLE CONE

BUBBLE WAFFLE CONE

$1.50

Freshly made per order.

DESSERTS

MINI PANCAKES

Comes with mini pancakes made fresh to order. Your choice of build your own or try some of our favorite combos! :) Small orders= 12 mini pancakes Lare orders = 25 mini pancakes
CAJETA

CAJETA

$8.99

Freshly made mini pancakes topped with caramel, pecans & vanilla bean ice cream.

NUTELLA CRUNCH

NUTELLA CRUNCH

$8.99

Freshly made mini pancakes, topped with Nutella sauce & cinnamon toast crunch.

FRUIT PANCAKES - CHOCOLATE SAUCE

FRUIT PANCAKES - CHOCOLATE SAUCE

$8.99

Freshly made mini pancakes, strawberry & bannanas. topped with chocolate sauce.

FRUIT PANCAKES - COCONUT SAUCE

FRUIT PANCAKES - COCONUT SAUCE

$8.99

Freshly made mini pancakes, strawberry & bannanas. topped with homemade coconut sauce

BUBBLE WAFFLE

Freshly made bubble waffle, made with honey, powdered sugar. Add fruit like strawberries & bananas for extra flavors.

BUBBLE WAFFLE

$5.99

CHEESECAKE

Seasonal cheesecake. Current flavors are made with our homemade oreo or strawberry sauce toppings.
OREO CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

OREO CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$5.99

Cheesecake topped with chocolate & oreos

PLAIN CHEESECAKE

PLAIN CHEESECAKE

$5.99

Plain New York Style Cheesecake

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$5.99

Cheesecake topped with homemade strawberry sauce

CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.99

RASPADOS

FLAVORS

ARROZ CON LECHE

ARROZ CON LECHE

$6.99+

Classic arroz con leche is a Mexican variation of rice pudding that is sweetened with condensed milk and topped with cinnamon.

COCONUT

$7.99+

HIBISCUS

$7.99+

LIME

$7.99+
MANGO

MANGO

$7.99+

MAZAPAN

$7.99+

PEACH

$7.99+

PECAN

$7.99+
PISTACHIO

PISTACHIO

$7.99+
STRAWBERRY

STRAWBERRY

$7.99+
TAMARIND

TAMARIND

$7.99+

VANILLA

$7.99+

SPECIALTY RASPADOS

DIABLITOS

$10.50+

Your Choice of natural fruit syrup, shaved ice/ Tamarind candy/ Lime/ Chamoy/ Tajin/ Chili Powder

MANGONADA

MANGONADA

$10.50+

Contains Mango/ Tamarind Syrup/ shaved ice / Tamarind Candy/ Lime/ Chamoy / Tajin/ Chili Powder. Comes with Tamarind straw.

OBISPOS

$8.50

Natural fruit syrup, Shaved Ice with ice cream of your choice and lechera optional