Neza Raspados 1041 East Lemon Street
MUNCHIES
BYO FRUIT BOWL
Build your own fruit bowl based on seasonal fruit.
ELOTE
Corn, mayo, sour cream, fresh squeezed limes, cojita cheese, valentina sauce &. chili powder
NACHOS
Chips, nacho cheese & jalapenos. Can add bacon, beans, tomatoes, grilled onions & green sauce upon request.
FRESAS CON CREMA
Strawberries and cream, topped with whipped cream & granola.
TOSTI ELOTES
Tostitos, corn, mayo, sour cream, cheese, valentina sauce & chili powder.
TAMALES.....coming soon
COMING SOON!! :) Red and green tamales
ROLLED TACOS.....coming soon
Rolled tacos coming soon.
HOT DOGS
Hot dog, grilled onions, mayo, ketchup, mustard, tomatoes and bacon. Can add beans and green sauce if requested.
DRINKS
ENERGY FUSIONS
BUILD YOUR OWN FUSION
Pick your favorite energy choice & add any flavors you want to make your unique creation.
STAY-LOW MELLOW
Red Bull raspados, mango, pineapple & topped with raspados strawberries & fresh pineapple, made with shave ice.
SPICY MONSTER
Monster energy, pineapple, chili & tajin, topped with fresh pineapple, served in a cup dipped in our chamoy secret recipe.
THE RICO
Redbull, peach, fresh strawberries & pineapples and peach rings served over ice.
PEACH DREAM
Redbull, peach, cream served over ice and topped with peach rings.
SMOOTHIES
STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE
Strawberry smoothie topped with fresh strawberries. Add whip cream upon request.
MANGO SMOOTHIE
Mango smoothie topped with fresh mangos. Whip cream upon request.
PROTEIN SMOOTHIE
Vanilla protein powder, banana & peanut butter. You can add espresso for an extra boost and caramel drizzle and whip cream upon request.
MILKSHAKES
CHILLERS
ALMOND JOY
Vanilla chiller blended with coconut, almond roca, coconut flakes and chocolate chips.
CARAMELA
Caramel chiller blended with milk and caramel sauce.
CHOCO CHIP
Vanilla chiller blended with chocolate chips and espresso. Topped with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream.
OREO COOKIE CRUMBLE
Vanilla chiller blended with Oreo cookes. Topped with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream.
NUTTER BUTTER
Vanilla chiller blended with Nutella and reeses cups. Topped with chocolate & caramel drizzle and whipped cream.
MATCHA BLAST
Our Matcha tea chiller. Topped with caramel drizzle and whipped cream. Add vanilla for an extra flavor burst.
DULCE DE LECHE
Dulce de leche blended drink made with caramel, Dulce de leche, and topped with whip cream & Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
COFFE & TEA DRINKS
ICE CREAM
FLAVORS
DESSERTS
MINI PANCAKES
CAJETA
Freshly made mini pancakes topped with caramel, pecans & vanilla bean ice cream.
NUTELLA CRUNCH
Freshly made mini pancakes, topped with Nutella sauce & cinnamon toast crunch.
FRUIT PANCAKES - CHOCOLATE SAUCE
Freshly made mini pancakes, strawberry & bannanas. topped with chocolate sauce.
FRUIT PANCAKES - COCONUT SAUCE
Freshly made mini pancakes, strawberry & bannanas. topped with homemade coconut sauce
BUBBLE WAFFLE
CHEESECAKE
CHOCOLATE CAKE
RASPADOS
FLAVORS
SPECIALTY RASPADOS
DIABLITOS
Your Choice of natural fruit syrup, shaved ice/ Tamarind candy/ Lime/ Chamoy/ Tajin/ Chili Powder
MANGONADA
Contains Mango/ Tamarind Syrup/ shaved ice / Tamarind Candy/ Lime/ Chamoy / Tajin/ Chili Powder. Comes with Tamarind straw.
OBISPOS
Natural fruit syrup, Shaved Ice with ice cream of your choice and lechera optional