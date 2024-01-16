NFHS - Longmont - Stall 5 PIE DOG
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Bricks
with marinara$9.00
- Garlic Bites
fried dough, tossed with garlic oil and topped with parmesan cheese served with a side of marinara$7.00
- Caesar Salad
local romaine + caesar dressing + house made croutons$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mixed Greens Salad
organic spring mix + candied nuts + dried cranberries + balsamic vinaigrette$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Pizzas
- Cheese$14.00
- Pepperoni$18.00
- Sausage, Pepper & Onion
Buckner Ranch Italian sausage + peppers + onions$20.00
- Veggie
Mushrooms + onions + peppers + olives$21.00
- Rotating Chef's Specialty Pie
mustard BBQ sauce + mozzarella + aged cheddar + seasoned ground beef + applewood smoked bacon + roasted onions$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cheese Pizza Slice$4.00
- Pepperoni Pizza Slice$5.00
- Build Your Own Pizza
starts with a marinara base and mozzarella- you can be the chef for the toppings$14.00
