JUNCTION BAR

LIQUOR

1.Well - Wheatley

$5.50

Absolut Elyx

$10.00

Barebones Vodka

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Reyka

$7.00

Singularity

$12.00

Three Olives Citrus

$7.00

St. George Cali Citrus

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Woody Creek Potato Vodka

$8.00

1.DBL/UP Well - Wheatley

$9.00

DBL/UP Absolut Elyx

$18.00

DBL/UP Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$12.00

DBL/UP Ketel One

$16.00

DBL/UP Reyka

$12.00

DBL/UP Singularity

$20.00

DBL/UP Three Olives Citrus

$12.00

DBL/UP St. George Cali Citrus

$14.00

DBL/UP Titos

$14.00

DBL/UP Woody Creek Potato Vodka

$14.00

1. Well - Miles London Dry

$5.50

Aviation

$8.00

Bombay Bramble

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Botanist

$9.00

Boulder navy strength gin

$7.00

Deviation Citrus Rose

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Las Californians

$9.00

Leopolds Gin

$9.00

Monkey 47

$13.00

Suntory Roku Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray 10

$9.00

Tinkermans Bright

$8.00

Tinkermans Spice

$8.00

Woody Creek Summer Gin

$11.00

McQueen and the Violet Fog

$8.00

1. DBL/UP Well - Miles Gin

$9.00

DBL/UP Aviation

$14.00

DBL/UP Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

DBL/UP Botanist

$16.00

DBL/UP Boulder navy strength gin

$12.00

DBL/UP Deviation Citrus Rose

$14.00

DBL/UP Hendricks

$16.00

DBL/UP las californians

$14.00

DBL/UP Leopolds Gin

$16.00

DBL/UP Monkey 47

$20.00

DBL/UP Suntory Roku Gin

$16.00

DBL/UP Tanqueray 10

$16.00

DBL/UP Tinkermans Bright

$14.00

DBL/UP Tinkermans Spice

$14.00

DBL/UP Woody Creek Summer Gin

$20.00

DBL/UP

$13.00

Well - Cane Rum

$5.50

Avua Cachaca

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Flor De Cana 7yr

$8.00

Flor De Cana 12yr

$13.00

Flor De Cana 18yr

$13.00

Flor De Cana 20 Yr

$19.00

Flor De Cana 25yr

$26.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

Rumhaven Coconut

$8.00

Zacapa 23

$13.00

DBL/UP Well - Cane Run

$9.00

DBL/UP Avua Cachaca

$20.00

DBL/UP Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL/UP Flor De Cana 4yr

$12.00

DBL/UP Flor De Cana 7yr

$14.00

DBL/UP Flor De Cana 12yr

$22.00

DBL/UP Flor De Cana 18yr

$22.00

DBL/UP Flor De Cana 20yr

$34.00

DBL/UP Flor De Cana 25yr

$45.00

DBL/UP Myers Dark

$14.00

DBL/UP Rumhaven Coconut

$14.00

DBL/UP Zacapa 23

$22.00

1. Well - Whiskey

$5.50

10th Mountain Rye Whisky

$10.00

1792 12yr

$19.00

Angels Envy

$11.00

Angels Envy Rye

$16.00

Bardstown Discovery #4

$26.00

Basil Hayden Smoke / Toast

$11.00

Blantons

$16.00

Blue Note Juke Joint

$9.00

Bookers

$20.00

Breckenridge Bourbon

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Castle and Key Bourbon

$11.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Doc Swinsons Alter Ego

$16.00

Dough Ball

$6.00

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel Bourbon

$16.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bourbon

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Elijah Craig 18yr

$41.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$16.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$9.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

$9.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Bourbon

$12.00

Ella Jones

$12.00

Fireball

$6.00

Heaven Hill Bourbon Old Style

$13.00

Henry Mckenna 10yr

$13.00

J Reigers Rye

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

John J Bowman

$14.00

Knob Creek 9yr Single Barrel Reserve

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00

Larceny Bourbon Barrel Proof

$11.00

Larceny Small Batch

$9.00

Laws Bourbon 6yr Bonded

$16.00

Laws Centennial Wheat

$16.00

Laws Four Grain Bourbon

$14.00

Laws Malt Bonded

$16.00

Laws Original Rye

$10.00

Laws Rye 6yr Bonded

$16.00

Leopolds Three Chamber

$31.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Makers Mark Wood Finish '21

$13.00

MARS IWAI

$13.00

Michters Toasted

$16.00

Molly Brown

$12.00

Old Fitzgerald 17yr

$41.00

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon

$31.00

Old Forester Bourbon 150yr

$41.00

Old Forester Rye

$9.00

Old Forester Rye - Single Barrel

$14.00

Parkers Heritage Bourbon Heavy Char 10yr

$31.00

Pendleton Midnight

$8.00

Penelope Barrel Strength

$16.00

Pikesville Rye

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Smoke Wagon Rye

$20.00

Smoke Wagon Uncut Unfiltered

$16.00

Stagg Jr. Bourbon

$15.00

Stellum Bourbon

$11.00

Stellum Rye

$11.00

Stellum Single Barrel Bourbon

$13.00

Stellum Single Barrel Rye

$13.00

Stranahans

$11.00

Stranahans Blue Peak

$9.00

Stranahans Sherry Cask

$13.00

Sweetens Cove

$26.00

Tin Cup 'Teener

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Weller 12

$15.00

Weller Full Proof

$31.00

Weller Special Reserve

$13.00

Widow Jane 10yr

$15.00

Widow Jane 13yr

$20.00

Widow Jane Apple Rye

$8.50

Widow Jane Decadance

$20.00

Woodford

$10.00

Woodford Reserve Masters

$31.00

Bushmills Prohibition

$9.50

Old Forester Single Barrel

$18.00

Bushmills 10 year

$11.00

Bushmills Red Bush

$8.00

Bernheim Barrell Proof

$10.00

Dewars 12

$9.00

Bushmills

$6.00

Hibiki Suntory Whisky

$20.00

Hibiki Blossom Harmony

$39.00

Thomas S. Moore

$18.00

Stanahans 10yr

$30.00

Bernheim

$7.00

Blue Note (All)

$8.00

Stranahans Diamond

$12.00

1. DBL/UP Well Whiskey

$9.25

DBL/UP 10th Mountain rye whisky

$18.00

DBL/UP 1792 12yr

$32.00

DBL/UP Bardstown Discovery #4

$47.00

DBL/UP Basil Hayden Smoke / Toast

$20.00

DBL/UP Blantons

$27.00

DBL/UP Blue Note Juke Joint

$16.00

DBL/UP Bookers

$35.00

DBL/UP Breckenridge Bourbon

$19.00

DBL/UP Buffalo Trace

$16.00

DBL/UP Castle and Key Bourbon

$20.00

DBL/UP Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL/UP Doc Swinsons Alter Ego

$27.00

DBL/UP Dough Ball

$10.00

DBL/UP E.H. Taylor Single Barrel Bourbon

$27.00

DBL/UP E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bourbon

$22.00

DBL/UP Eagle Rare

$20.00

DBL/UP Elijah Craig 18yr

$70.00

DBL/UP Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$27.00

DBL/UP Elijah Craig Rye

$16.00

DBL/UP Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

$16.00

DBL/UP Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Bourbon

$20.00

DBL/UP Ella Jones

$20.00

DBL/UP Fireball

$9.00

DBL/UP Heaven Hill Bourbon Old Style

$22.00

DBL/UP Henry Mckenna 10yr

$22.00

DBL/UP J Reigers Rye

$22.00

DBL/UP Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL/UP John J Bowman

$24.00

DBL/UP Knob Creek 9yr Single Barrel Reserve

$22.00

DBL/UP Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

DBL/UP Larceny Bourbon Barrel Proof

$20.00

DBL/UP Larceny Small Batch

$16.00

DBL/UP Laws Bourbon 6yr Bonded

$27.00

DBL/UP Laws Centennial Wheat

$27.00

DBL/UP Laws Four Grain Bourbon

$24.00

DBL/UP Laws Malt Bonded

$27.00

DBL/UP Laws Original Rye

$18.00

DBL/UP Laws Rye 6yr Bonded

$27.00

DBL/UP Leopolds Three Chamber

$52.00

DBL/UP Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL/UP Makers Mark Wood Finish '21

$22.00

DBL/UP MARS IWAI

$22.00

DBL/UP Molly Brown

$20.00

DBL/UP Old Fitzgerald 17yr

$72.00

DBL/UP Old Forester Birthday Bourbon

$52.00

DBL/UP Old Forester Bourbon 150yr

$72.00

DBL/UP Old Forester Rye

$16.00

DBL/UP Old Forester Rye - Single Barrel

$22.00

DBL/UP Parkers Heritage Bourbon Heavy Char 10yr

$52.00

DBL/UP Penelope Barrel Strength

$27.00

DBL/UP Pikesville Rye

$24.00

DBL/UP Rittenhouse Rye

$14.00

DBL/UP Sazerac Rye

$16.00

DBL/UP Smoke Wagon Rye

$35.00

DBL/UP Smoke Wagon Uncut Unfiltered

$27.00

DBL/UP Stagg Jr. Bourbon

$25.00

DBL/UP Stellum Bourbon

$20.00

DBL/UP Stellum Rye

$20.00

DBL/UP Stellum SIngle Barrel Bourbon

$22.00

DBL/UP Stellum Single Barrel Rye

$22.00

DBL/UP Stranahans

$20.00

DBL/UP Stranahans Blue Peak

$16.00

DBL/UP Stranahans Sherry Cask

$22.00

DBL/UP Sweetens Cove

$47.00

DBL/UP Tullamore Dew

$14.00

DBL/UP Weller Full Proof

$52.00

DBL/UP Weller Special Reserve

$22.00

DBL/UP Widow Jane 10yr

$25.00

DBL/UP Widow Jane 13yr

$35.00

DBL/UP Widow Jane Apple Rye

$15.00

DBL/UP Widow Jane Decadance

$35.00

DBL/UP Woodford

$18.00

DBL/UP Woodford Reserve Master

$52.00

DBL/UP Old Forester Single Barrel

$30.00

DBL/UP Bushmills 10yr

$18.00

DBL/UP Bushmills Red Bush

$14.00

DBL/UP Dewars 12

$15.00

DBL/UP Bushmills

$10.00

DBL/UP Hibiki Suntory Whisky

$32.00

DBL/UP Hibiki Blossom Harmony

$65.00

DBL/UP Thomas S. Moore

$30.00

DBL/UP Stranahans 10yrs

$50.00

DBL/UP Stranahans Diamond

$20.00

Balvenie Caribbean Cask

$22.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$12.00

Highland Park

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$51.00

Macallan 12yr

$13.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Signatory 14yr

$15.00

DBL/UP Balvenie Caribbean Cask

$36.00

DBL/UP Glenfiddich 12yr

$21.00

DBL/UP Highland Park

$16.00

DBL/UP Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

DBL/UP Johnnie Walker Blue

$82.00

DBL/UP Macallan 12yr

$22.00

DBL/UP Monkey Shoulder

$16.00

DBL/UP Signatory 14yr

$26.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

L' Organic

$10.00

DBL/UP Courvoisier

$16.00

DBL/UP L' Organic

$20.00

American Standard - 5oz

$10.00

American Standard - Bottle

$19.00

BEER

12oz Against The Grain Mango Fresh Cut

$9.00

12oz Ommegang Keepin It Crunchy

$8.00

12oz Russian River Velvet Glow

$8.00

12oz Warpigs Raze the Dawn

$12.00

12oz Westfax Sippin on a Cloud

$8.00

16oz Breckenridge Avalanche

$7.00

16oz Downeast Watermelon

$8.00

16oz Ecliptic Hoppy Wheat

$8.00

16oz Half Acre Spring Bock

$7.50

16oz Junction Mexican Lager

$7.50

16oz Lone Tree Strawberry Kiwi

$6.75

16oz LTD Powder Run Lemon Bar

$8.00

16oz Michelob Ultra

$6.50

16oz Woods Boss Passion Seltzer

$6.75

Brew Dog IPA

$4.00

Canteen Ruby Red

$6.50

Heady Topper

$10.00

Kirin

$6.00

Ozeki One Cup Sake

$6.00

Pama

$8.00

Pear Cider

$7.50

Portland Cider

$7.00

Safety Glasses NA

$7.50

White Widow N/A

$8.00

Belgian Table Beer

$10.00

Roadhouse The Phlow

$4.00

COCKTAILS

16oz Woods Boss Foothills Fire

$7.50

Fireball

$6.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Hooch Booch

$7.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Nogg'd Up

$8.00

Watermelon Sugar

$10.00

Well - Industry Night

$5.50

NA

Cool Attitudes Ginger Beer

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dole Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$3.50

Lipton Sweet Tea

$2.99

Lipton Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Topo Chico

$3.50

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.99

FD Sleeve For Stall

$8.00

SHOOTERS/LONG ISLAND

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Kamikazes

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Tokyo Tea

$10.00

Adios Mutha

$10.00

Irish Trashcan

$12.00

Dublin Drop

$5.00

Casamigos Rainbow

$30.00

Red White and Blue

$8.00

BIRD BLVD MENU

PLATES

Traditional Wings & Fries

Traditional Wings & Fries

$14.49

8 double baked wings and waffle fries with choice of mild, medium, or hot served with carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese

Boneless Wings & Fries

Boneless Wings & Fries

$12.19

9 pcs crispy fried to perfection boneless chicken wings in buffalo (mild, medium, or hot), garlic parm, smoked apricot, bbq, or plain, served with carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$12.39

fresh made from scratch with our signature 5 cheese blend sauce with delectable cavatappi noodles tossed to perfection

Cajun Pasta

$12.99
Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$13.39

our take on an instant clasic with aged beer battered cod on a bed of crisp golden waffle fries with our house made tartar sauce

Caesar Chicken Wrap

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$14.99

succulent juicy grilled chicken inside a warm tortilla with fresh romaine, caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese

BBQ Chicken Wrap

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.99

crispy bbq fried chicken inside a warm tortilla with spring mix, cilantro, tomato, corn, tortilla strips and bbq ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

APPS

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.69

8 spicy perfectly rolled and battered jalapenos served with our house made ranch

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.19

fresh cauliflower sauteed to perfection with our house wine and banana peppers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.89

the best selected cheese fried golden served with ranch

Pretzels

Pretzels

$6.69

small bites of the best pretzels in town served with ranch and queso

Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.69

party sized favorite, soft mini corn dogs served with honey mustard and ranch

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.19

whats better than fries? waffle fries

Small House Salad

$4.19

Mini Pretzel

$3.00

SAUCES

BBQ Ranch

$0.79

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.79

Caesar

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Queso

$0.79

Ranch

$0.79

Tarter Sauce

$0.79

Thai Chili Ranch

$0.79

Hot Honey

$0.79

DESSERT

Cookie

$4.99

freshly baked to perfection gooey chocolate goodness

KIDS

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Kids Boneless Wings

$5.99

DRINKS

Lemonade

$3.99

Fountain Drink

$3.39

CLEAVER & CO. MENU

BURGERS

Cleaver's

Cleaver's

$10.69

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and cleaver sauce

John Doe

$8.09

5oz hamburger patty on a brioche bun

West Coast

West Coast

$12.59

avocado mash, monterey jack, tomato, grilled onions, pomegranate butter and cilantro crema

Pit Master

$11.99

coleslaw, monterey jack cheese, pickles and chipotle bbq sauce

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$11.09

smashed falafel, sesame seeds, dill-goats cheese mousse, lettuce, tomato, red onion and harissa aeoli

Bacon Be Back

Bacon Be Back

$11.99

american cheese, bacon habanero jam, pickles, lettuce and mustard

Got Goat!?

Got Goat!?

$14.99

lamb burger, sesame seeds, dill goats cheese mousse, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and raita sauce

John Doe Jr

John Doe Jr

$6.69

2 mini sliders with american cheese

Grilled Cheesy Jr

Grilled Cheesy Jr

$6.69

grilled cheese on sourdough bread

CHICKEN

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.39

crispy chicken sandwich served with cilantro crema, pickles and coleslaw. choice of hot / med / mild / or no sauce

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$13.39

grilled chicken sandwich served with avocado mash, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cilantro crema

Tikka Masala Sandwich

Tikka Masala Sandwich

$13.39

tikka spiced chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion and raita sauce

Fried Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.19

3 piece chicken tenders with choice of hot / med / mild or sauceless

Chicken Loaded Fries

Chicken Loaded Fries

$16.19

fried chicken, french fries, cheese sauce, pickles, hot sauce and cilantro crema

SPECIALS

FRENCH DIP

$16.99

Club Sandwich

$14.99

SHAKES & DRINKS

Vanilla

$6.69

Choc-Caramel

$7.79

Strawberry

$7.79

Creme Brulee

$7.79

custard and caramel

Go Shorty (It's Your Birthday)

$7.79

birthday cake and rainbow sprinkles

Cookies And Cream

Cookies And Cream

$7.79

Fountain Drink

$3.39

Caramel Crunch

$7.79

SIDES

French Fries

French Fries

$4.19
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.39

Fried Pickles

$7.59
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.19
Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$7.79

SAUCES

SD Chipotle BBQ

$0.89

SD Cilantro Crema

$0.89

SD Cleaver Sauce

$0.89

SD Harissa Aeoli

$0.89

SD Hot Sauce - Hot

$0.89

SD Hot Sauce - Medium

$0.89

SD Hot Sauce - Mild

$0.89

SD Ketchup

$0.89

SD Mustard

$0.89

SD Raita

$0.89

SD Ranch

$0.89

ROUTE 82 MENU

Platters

Brisket 1/2 LB

$17.19

a 1/2 pound of tender melt in your mouth brisket thinly sliced with your chioce of bbq sauce

Pulled Pork 1/2 LB

$14.49

1/2 pound of tender pork shredded and tender and juicy with your choice of bbq sauce

Sausage

$9.99
Oven Baked BBQ Chicken

Oven Baked BBQ Chicken

$8.89

a whole half of the most flavorful juiciest chicken ever made

Ribs

$11.99

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.39

Brisket Sandwich

$15.59

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.19

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.09

Route 82 Chopped Salad

$12.19

Shared

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$11.09

Pulled Pork & BBQ Chicken Combo

$19.99

3 Meat Combo

$24.99

Lg Cobb Salad

$29.99

Ribeye Nachos

$13.49

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.49

Black Beans

$4.49

Chips and Queso

$4.49

Coleslaw

$4.49

Potato Salad

$4.49

One Sausage

$4.00

Desserts

Banana Cream Pudding

Banana Cream Pudding

$4.49

Gnarly Mountain Cookie

$4.99

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Boylans

$4.19

Water

$2.99

P&R FOOD

SOUP

Tomato Basil

$7.00

Potato Leek

$7.00

SANDWICHES

Caprese

$13.00

Portabella Mushroom

$14.00

Reuben

$16.00

Italian

$16.00

Meatball

$15.00

French Dip

$17.00

Cuban

$15.00

SALADS

Smoked Turkey Caesar

$13.00

Italian Salad

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

CHARCUTERIE

Snack Attack

$15.00

Small Charcuterie

$18.00

Medium Charcuterie

$30.00

Large Charcuterie

$100.00

Party Sized Charcuterie

$300.00

CATERING

Large Charcuterie

$100.00

Party Sized Charcuterie

$300.00

Large Snack Platter

$70.00

Party Sized Snack Platter

$180.00

Assorted Sandwich Platter

$140.00

Large Smoked Turkey Caesar Platter

$140.00

Large Quinoa Platter

$160.00

Large Italian Salad Platter

$160.00

P&R FUNDRAISER

Fundraiser

Fundraiser

SHAWARMA SHACK MENU

Mezze

Hummus

Hummus

$5.59

traditional garbanzo spread, lemon, garlic and tahini

Baba Ghanoush

Baba Ghanoush

$7.79

Roasted eggplant dip with pita bread

Falafel

Falafel

$6.69

crispy chickpea and herb patties

Chicken Loaded Fries

Chicken Loaded Fries

$11.09

fries topped with roasted chicken shawarma, olives, sumac onions, tabbouleh, feta & labneh harissa

Lamb Loaded Fries

Lamb Loaded Fries

$13.39

fries topped with lamb shawarma, olives, sumac onions, tabbouleh, feta & labneh harissa

Sides

Sumac Fries

Sumac Fries

$4.49

Seasoned, hand cut potato fries

Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$3.39

Tabbouleh

$3.89

Pita Bread

$1.49

Toasted pita bread

Power Bowls / Shack Platters

Chicken Power Bowl

Chicken Power Bowl

$14.99

roasted chicken bowl with choice of base; basmati rice, hummus or lettuce. choose your additional toppings

Lamb Power Bowl

Lamb Power Bowl

$15.99

roasted lamb bowl with choice of base; basmati rice, hummus and/or lettuce. choose your toppings

Falafel Power Bowl

Falafel Power Bowl

$13.99

Fried chickpea patty bowl with choice of base; Basmati Rice, Hummus or Lettuce

Grilled Chicken Kebab Platter

Grilled Chicken Kebab Platter

$15.59

roasted chicken, hummus, lettuce, rice, mediterranean salad, grilled vegetables, tabbouleh, garlic sauce, pita and pickles

Beef Kebab Platter

Beef Kebab Platter

$16.69

grilled tenderloin tips with hummus, lettuce, rice, mediterranean salad, grilled vegetables, tzatziki, tahini, pita and pickles

Vegetable Kebab Platter

Vegetable Kebab Platter

$14.49

generous portion of grilled vegetables, hummus, lettuce, rice, mediterranean salad, tabbouleh, garlic sauce, pita and pickles

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.49

romaine lettuce, tomato, sumac onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, banana peppers, feta cheese and olive oil vinaigrette

Greek Salad Serves 10

$51.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$11.09

roasted chicken shawarma, pickled cucumber, turnip, tomato, sumac onion, garlic aioli and parsley

Lamb Shawarma Wrap

Lamb Shawarma Wrap

$12.19

roasted lamb, pickled cucumber, turnips, tomato, sumac onion, tahini and parsley

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$9.99

fried falafel, hummus, pickled cucumber, turnips, tomato, sumac onion, lettuce, tahini and harissa

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$11.09

roasted chicken shawarma with lettuce, tomato, sumac onion, cucumber, tzatziki and feta cheese

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$12.19

roasted lamb shawarma with lettuce, tomato, sumac onion, cucumber, tzatziki and feta cheese

Falafel Gyro

Falafel Gyro

$8.59

fried falafel with lettuce, tomato, sumac onion, cucumber, tzatziki and feta cheese

Mini Chicken Gyro

$8.99

Mini Lamb Gyro

$8.99

Mini Falafel Gyro

$8.99

2 Mini Gyro

$13.99

Sharing Plates

Mezze Platter

Mezze Platter

$21.09

tasting platter of hummus, baba ghanoush and falafel with loads of pita, labneh harissa, tahini & harissa sauce

Shawarma Stack

Shawarma Stack

$24.49

french fries stack topped with chicken and lamb shawarma, pickles, tomato, sumac onion, feta, garlic aioli & labneh harissa

Wrap Platter

Wrap Platter

$39.99

four wraps cut into shareable portions with fries, pickles and harissa labneh

Shawarma Lunchbox

$14.49

Lg Greek Salad

$51.99

Mini Chicken Gyro

$4.00

Shawarma Bar

$17.99

Dessert

Baklava

$4.49

Drinks

Rani

$3.89

Fountain Soda

$3.39

Topo Chico

$3.89

Smart Water

$3.89

Jarritos

$3.89

TACO SABE MENU

Tacos

#1 Adobo Chicken

#1 Adobo Chicken

$5.39

guacamole, napa slaw, pico de gallo, spicy aeoli

#2 Crispy Buffalo Chicken

#2 Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$5.39

carrots, celery, ranch crema, blue cheese

#3 Carne Asada

#3 Carne Asada

$5.89

napa slaw, diced onions, pickled jalapeno, avocado aioli, cilantro

#4 Korean Beef

#4 Korean Beef

$5.89

curry crema, creamy slaw, saffron crema, pickled onion

#5 Pescado

#5 Pescado

$6.49

choice of grilled or fried cod, creamy slaw, saffron crema, pickled onion

#6 Al Pastor

#6 Al Pastor

$5.39

pork, napa slaw, pickled onions, grilled pineapple, cotija cheese, avocado aioli

#8 Beef Taco

$5.39
#7 Cauliflower Tikka

#7 Cauliflower Tikka

$5.39

cucumber slaw, carrots, curry mayo, cilantro

APPS

Tres Cheese Quesadilla

$6.29

queso fresco, cotija cheese, pepper jack, crema

Nachos

$14.49

choice of chicken, beef or lamb, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, queso fresco, house salsa, spicy aioli, ranch crema

Elote

$5.39

queso fresco, red chili pepper, lime, crema

Guac & Chips

$6.69

homemade guacamole topped with pico de gallo and cilantro

Queso & Chips

$6.69

spicy queso topped with pico de gallo and cilantro

Chips And Salsa

$4.49

Taco Salad

$12.99

Queso And Chips 10ppl

$39.99

Churro

$7.49

Cupcakes

$3.99

SIDES

SD Avocado

$1.50

SD Avocado Aeoli

$1.00

SD Curry Crema

$0.75

SD Guac

$1.50

SD Harissa Aioli

$0.75

SD Hot Sauce

$1.50

SD Napa Slaw

$1.50

SD Pickled Mango

$1.00

SD Pico de Gallo

$0.75

SD Ranch Crema

$0.75

SD Saffron Crema

$0.75

SD Salsa

$1.50

SD Spicy Aioli

$0.75

KIDS

Kids Quesadilla

$4.79

Kids Chicken Taco

$4.79

Kids Steak Taco

$4.79

DRINKS

Smart Water

$3.89

Jarritos

$3.89

Canned Soda

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.99

SUGAR HIGH MENU

ICE CREAM

Single

$6.49

Double

$8.69

Triple

$10.29

SMOOTHIES

Smoothies

$8.99

Slush

$7.99

SHAKES

Milkshake

$8.99

Malt Shake

$8.99

DESSERTS

Root Beer Float

$8.99

Cupcake

$4.99

Sundae

$8.99

Cookie

$4.99