Noble Ground Coffee US60
Espresso Bar
Signature Sips
- Shaken Caramel Fusion$5.70+
Signature espresso mixed with macadamia nut syrup and caramel sauce shaken with milk to create a smooth, velvety finish
- Honey Comb$5.20+
Signature espresso mixed with honey and vanilla topped with cold foam and cinnamon sprinkles
- Noble Goodness$5.00+
Signature espresso mixed with white chocolate and irish cream flavors
- Lavender Haze$5.00+
Signature espresso mixed with lavender, honey, and vanilla
- Sunrise Bliss$5.70+
Crafted cold brew coffee mixed with orange juice, sparkling water, and cane sugar for a unique and refreshing taste
- The Consigliere$6.00+Out of stock
Simple Sips
Pastries
- Cheese Danish$4.50Out of stock
- Blueberry Muffin$3.50
- Cinnamon Roll$6.00Out of stock
- Croissant$3.50Out of stock
- Jalepeno Cheddar Scone$4.50Out of stock
- Apple Danish$4.50
- Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.50
- Apple Strudel$3.50
- Chocolate Croissant$4.50
- Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toaster Tart$4.50Out of stock
- Cherry Danish$4.50Out of stock
- Lemon Poppy Muffin$3.50
- Cherry Strudle$3.50
- Raspberry Croissant$4.50
- Sticky Bun$4.50
- Key lime Cheesecake Bar$4.50Out of stock
- Brownie$4.00Out of stock
Grab and Go
- Apple Juice$3.25
- Arizona Tea$3.00
- AZ Lemonade$7.99
- Bear Bites$3.00
- Boxed Water$4.00
- Celsius$3.00Out of stock
- Charcuterie Tray$5.75
- Energy Ballz$7.50
- Kind Bar$2.00
- Naked Juice$3.75
- Orange Juice$3.25
- Peanut Butter Protein Cups$9.99
- Perrier$2.50
- Protein Donuts$8.99
- Protein Milk$4.25
- Salt & Vinegar Chips$2.00Out of stock
- Sea Salt Chips$2.00Out of stock
- Topo Chico$2.50
- Coke$2.00
- Pickles$3.25
- Uncrustable$2.00
- Immunity Booster$2.00
Bagged Coffee & Merch
Hot Food
Noble Ground Coffee US60 Location and Ordering Hours
(480) 530-4735
Open now • Closes at 8PM