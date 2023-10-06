NHC Culver City, CA
Combos
Nashville Sando Plate
Two chicken sandos with side of 5oz fries.
Nashville Toast Plate
Two tenders on white toast bread with side of 5oz fries.
Nashville Hot Fries
Two chopped tenders, fries, coleslaw, and pickles.
Nashville Tendo Plate
Three chicken tenders with side of 5oz fries.
Nashville Shrimp Plate
Two Shrimp sandos served with a side of 5oz fries.
Classic Combos
The Spicy Squad
The Spicy 6ix [Tendos]
The Spicy 6ix pack. Up to 6 heat levels & flavors to choose from because varieties are the spices of life!
The Spicy 6ix [Sandos]
The Spicy 6ix pack. Up to 6 heat levels & flavors to choose from because varieties are the spices of life!
The Spicy Dozen [Tendos]
The Spicy Dozen pack. Up to 4 heat levels & flavors to choose from because varieties are the spices of life!
The Spicy Dozen [Sandos]
The Spicy Dozen pack. Up to 4 heat levels & flavors to choose from because varieties are the spices of life!
Appetizers
Sides
Tendo
Tendo & Toast
Tendo on Toast Bread
Chicken Sando
Butter toasted buns, tender, pickles, coleslaw, Pink Sauce.
Shrimp Sando
Butter toasted buns, tender, pickles, coleslaw, Pink Sauce. Halal.
Fries 5oz
Seasoned Fries. Side of ketchup.
Fresh Coleslaw 4oz
Fresh colelsaw, sauced.
Gooey Mac & Cheese 8oz
Gooey Mac & Cheese made fresh daily.
Premium Ranch
Premium Ranch.
Pink Sauce
Sicker than your average.