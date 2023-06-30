Nashville Hot Chicken Kansas City, MO
Combos
Nashville Sando Plate
$19.95
Two chicken sandos with side of 5oz fries.
Nashville Toast Plate
$19.95
Two tenders on white toast bread with side of 5oz fries.
Nashville Hot Fries
$17.95
Two chopped tenders, fries, coleslaw, and pickles.
Nashville Tendo Plate
$19.95
Three chicken tenders with side of 5oz fries.
Nashville Shrimp Plate
$19.75
Two Shrimp sandos served with a side of 5oz fries.
Combos W/ Drinks
Appetizers
Sides
Tendo
$3.95
Tendo
Tendo & Toast
$4.95
Tendo on Toast Bread
Chicken Sando
$6.95
Butter toasted buns, tender, pickles, coleslaw, Pink Sauce. Halal.
Shrimp Sando
$6.95
Butter toasted buns, tender, pickles, coleslaw, Pink Sauce. Halal.
Fries 5oz
$4.25
Seasoned Fries. Side of ketchup.
Fresh Coleslaw 4oz
$3.99
Fresh colelsaw, sauced.
Gooey Mac & Cheese 8oz
$4.95
Gooey Mac & Cheese made fresh daily.
Premium Ranch
$0.50
Premium Ranch.
Pink Sauce
$0.50
Sicker than your average.
Beverages
Sauces
