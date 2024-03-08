Nibbles & Sips
Nibbles&Sips
Pasta
Sandwiches
- Braised-Beef Sando$15.00
Braised beef chuck-roast served, on a ciabatta bread, top with havarti cheese,Pickle red onion and served with au jus
- Burrata$13.00
Slow roasted cherry tomatoes with red Fresno peppers, thyme, and olive oil, served over toasted Ciabatta, topped off with burrata cheese and garlic confit.
- Marsala$15.00
Tender pan-fried chicken, served in a Marsala sauce and top with havarti cheese, onion and mushroom , and finished with apricot jam on a ciabatta buttery bread
Crostini
- Trifolati Crostini$3.00
- Bell Peppers$3.00
Goat Cheese. with Roasted bell peppers and confit garlic, topped with basil,,currants (raisin), pine nuts on toasted bread.
- Bruschetta$3.00
Roasted tomatoes, confit garlic, on a toasted bread with thin sliced of Purple basil
- Crudo$3.00
Peach preserved, spread on the toasted bread topped with burrata and Parma ham and finished with sage sauteed in butter