Nic & Norman's Louisville N&N Louisville, KY
Starters
- Brisket Nachos$13.00Out of stock
Slow cooked brisket, house made potato chips, black beans, and roasted corn topped with white queso, okra and fresh pico.
- Crab & Avocado Toast$14.00Out of stock
Rosemary focaccia, lump crabmeat, fresh avocado and lemon drizzled with creole mustard.
- Dips Trio$14.00Out of stock
Spinach & Artichoke, Pimento or Roasted Red Pepper Hummus served with house chips
- Fried Mozzerella$12.00Out of stock
Creamy cheese blend fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce for dipping.
- Philly Cheesesteak Fries$14.00Out of stock
Sidewinder beer-battered fries smothered in cheese, shaved ribeye, sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms.
- Pickle Fries$12.00Out of stock
Deep fried pickle spears served with ranch for dipping.
- Pimento Dip$10.00Out of stock
Wicked pimento dip served with house chips.
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.00Out of stock
Spinach Dip served with house made chips
- Sticky Ribs$12.00Out of stock
Tender pork tips baked, flash fried and tossed in N&N BBQ sauce.
- BBQ Pork Sliders$12.00Out of stock
Three pork sliders topped with slaw, pickles and NN bbq sauce.
Flatbreads
- Brisket Barbecue Flatbread$15.00Out of stock
Hickory smoked brisket, roasted corn, cheddar cheese and red peppers topped with onion strings and BBQ sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$14.00Out of stock
Fried buffalo chicken topped with mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, green onions and ranch dressing
- Garlic Pesto Chicken Flatbread$15.00Out of stock
Fresh mozzarella, pesto herb cheese and roasted tomatoes topped with grilled chicken and shredded spinach.
- Pepperoni Pizza Flatbread$14.00Out of stock
Bold pepperoni, fresh mozzarella and marinara sauce.
- Salmon Flatbread$14.00Out of stock
Herb cheese, candied red onions, goat cheese and capers topped with arugula and a balsamic drizzle.
- Margarita Flatbread$14.00Out of stock
Mozzarella and roasted tomatoes topped with olive oil and fresh basil.
- Steak Fajita Flatbread$14.00Out of stock
Seasoned steak, green and red peppers, onions, queso, cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with pico and a sour cream drizzle.
Soups & Salads
- Caesar Salad Large$11.00Out of stock
Romaine hearts, shredded parmesan and sundried tomato croutons with traditional caesar dressing.
- Caesar Salad Small$8.00Out of stock
Romaine hearts, shredded parmesan and sundried tomato croutons with traditional caesar dressing
- Chili Bowl$8.00Out of stock
Sobering comfort food” made with our proprietary blend of ground chuck, short rib and brisket.
- Chili Cup$5.00Out of stock
Sobering comfort food” made with our proprietary blend of ground chuck, short rib and brisket.
- Cobb Salad$12.00Out of stock
Romaine, egg, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, bacon, cucumber and red onion with ranch dressing.
- Greek Salad Large$12.00Out of stock
Chopped greens, tomato, olives, cucumber, pepperoncini and marinated feta cheese tossed in Greek dressing.
- Greek Salad Small$9.00Out of stock
Chopped greens, tomato, olives, cucumber, pepperoncini and marinated feta cheese tossed in Greek dressing.
- Nic & Norman's Salad Large$11.00Out of stock
Baby mixed lettuce, candied pecans, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Nic & Norman's Salad Small$8.00Out of stock
Baby mixed lettuce, candied pecans, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Powerblend Salad Large$12.00Out of stock
Mixture of seven superfoods plus almonds, cranberries, avocado and feta cheese tossed in a vidalia onion dressing.
- Powerblend Salad Small$9.00Out of stock
Mixture of seven superfoods plus almonds, cranberries, avocado and feta cheese tossed in a vidalia onion dressing.
- Reedus Ripe$9.00Out of stock
Sliced ripe tomatoes, arugula, almonds and feta topped with a balsamic glaze.
- Soup Du Jour Bowl$8.00Out of stock
Soup of the day
- Soup Du Jour Cup$5.00Out of stock
cup of soup of the day
Gourmet Burgers
- BBQ Burger$16.00Out of stock
Our proprietary blend of ground chuck, short rib and brisket topped with more pork, slaw, spicy mayo, BBQ sauce and onion straws.
- Big Fish Burger$15.00Out of stock
Grilled, fried, or blackened haddock dressed with lettuce, tomato, and house made tartar sauce.
- Chicken Burger$15.00Out of stock
Southern fried local chicken breast, pickles, spicy mayo, baby blend lettuce and tomato.
- Classic Burger$14.00Out of stock
Our proprietary blend of ground chuck, short rib and brisket patty over baby blend lettuce, onions, tomato, pickles and N&N sauce.
- Greg's Pick$16.00Out of stock
Our proprietary blend of ground chuck, short rib and brisket patty, topped with blackened seasoning, blue cheese, baby blend lettuce, caramelized onions and tomato.
- Normans Pick$16.00Out of stock
Impossible brand plant-based patty topped with a fried egg and dressed with beets, avocado, spinach and soy ginger sauce
- Lamb Burger$15.00Out of stock
Australian ground lamb topped with rosemary feta, baby spinach, tomato and tzatziki sauce.
- Mexican Burger$16.00Out of stock
Our proprietary blend of ground chuck, short rib and brisket covered with grilled jalapenos, melted queso, avocado, cilantro lime mayo and pico.
- Pimento Bacon Burger$16.00Out of stock
Our proprietary blend of ground chuck, short rib and brisket patty topped with Wicked pimento cheese, bacon, tomato and arugula.
- Turkey Avocado Burger$15.00Out of stock
Michigan ground turkey, avocado, arugula and swiss cheese topped with cilantro lime mayo
- Frito Chili Smashburger$15.00Out of stock
Double smashburger over spicy mayo, our house made chili, seared jalapenos, queso and original Fritos.
Entrees
- Beef Tender Medallions$28.00Out of stock
Hand cut seasoned tenderloin medallions. Served with sautéed mushrooms, asparagus, mashed potatoes and wine reduction
- Brisket Mac and Cheese$22.00Out of stock
Pimento cheese blend topped with smoked brisket, panko breadcrumbs, shredded cheddar and a bbq drizzle
- Coca-Cola Pork Shank$22.00Out of stock
1 1/2 pounds braised and slow cooked in a Coca-Cola reduction. Served over mashed potatoes and cajun cream corn.
- Fried Chicken Pot Pie$19.00Out of stock
Crispy fried chicken and our house made vegetable roux poured over a southern biscuit.
- Homestyle Meatloaf$20.00Out of stock
Homestyle meatloaf topped with N&N sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and cornbread.
- Nic-N-Chicken$19.00Out of stock
Double breast of chicken seasoned and basted with N&N sauce and topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Served with mashed potatoes and cajun cream corn
- Whiskey Citrus Salmon$22.00Out of stock
Salmon filet marinated in orange whiskey, grilled and topped with pineapple salsa. Served over superfood greens and mashed potatoes.
- NY Strip$29.00Out of stock
Hand cut, seasoned, seared and topped with onion straws. Served with roasted potatoes and brussels sprouts
- Shrimp & Grits$20.00Out of stock
Crispy tender grit cakes, roasted potatoes and seasoned shrimp topped with mild cajun gravy and sliced grape tomatoes.
Sides
- Asparagus$6.00Out of stock
- Brussel Sprouts$6.00Out of stock
- Cajun Cream Corn$5.00Out of stock
- Fried Okra$5.00Out of stock
- Green Beans$5.00Out of stock
- Mash Potatoes$5.00Out of stock
- Onion Rings$5.00Out of stock
- Roasted Potatoes$6.00Out of stock
- Side Mac n Cheese$6.00Out of stock
- Sidewinders$5.00Out of stock
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00Out of stock