Nice To Meat You
Shareables
- Chicken Tender Basket$10.00
Fried chicken tenders served with sauce of your choice.
- Loaded Brisket Fries$13.00
Crispy french fries topped with beans, smoked brisket, cheddar cheese and pickled jalapenos.
- Loaded Pork Fries$12.00
French fries topped with refried beans, cheddar cheese, pulled pork and pickled jalapenos. Served with a side of ranch.
Sandwiches
- Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Smoked brisket piled on a toasted bun. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos and sauce upon request.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Juicy pulled pork loaded up on a toasted bun. Served with pickles, onions and jalapenos upon request.
- Smoked Burger$10.00
Fresh, smoked ground beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and cheddar cheese.
Tacos
- Brisket Taco$6.00
Made from scratch tortilla topped with smoked brisket, beans, cabbage, pico, cheddar cheese and sauce of your choice
- Pulled Pork Taco$6.00
Made from scratch tortilla topped with smoked pulled pork, cabbage, pickled onions, pickled jalapenos, and your choice of sauce
- Chicken Taco$6.00
Made from scratch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken thigh, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and your choice of sauce.