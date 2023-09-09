Nick & Mike Bar and Grill at Clemson 1310 Tiger Boulevard
Food Menu
Appetizers
SHRIMP & GRITS
YUSEF'S FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER
Served on seasoned fries
NICK'S CHICKEN & WAFFLES
2 Waffles, 3 PieceS of bone-in chicken , topped with powdered sugar
NICK'S SHRIMP QUESADILLA
NICK'S CHICKEN QUESADILLA
NICK'S SHRIMP KABOBS
Shrimp with peppers and onions, drizzled in balsamic glaze
NICK'S ANGUS BEEF SLIDERS
Old Fashion, BBQ Bacon and Carmelized Onions
NICK'S SOUTHWEST EGGROLLS W/PICO
NICK'S ONION RINGS
NICK'S SHRIMP FLATBREAD
NICK'S BEEF FLATBREAD
NICK'S PEPPERONI FLATBREAD
NICK'S FAMOUS CHICKEN FLATBREAD
NICK'S FAMOUS FLATBREAD
Veggie
NICK'S CHICKEN TENDERS W/FRIES
NICK'S SHRIMP TACOS
NICK'S CHICKEN TACOS
NICK'S BRUSCHETTA
Comes with pico, cheese and balsamic glaze
NICK'S CHEESE STICKS
Wings
Entrees
PORK CHOP SPECIAL 9OZ
Fried Catfish
MIKE'S HONEY CHIPOTLE RIBS (HALF RACK)
Served with seasoned fries
MIKE'S HONEY CHIPOTLE RIBS (FULL RACK)
Served with seasoned fries
YUSEF'S SHRIMP SCAMPI
Sautéed shrimp served on garlic mashed potatoes
PORK CHOP PLATE 10OZ
Served with mashed potatoes and broccoli
MIKE'S SALMON 6OZ
Grilled with balsamic glaze, served with mashed potatoes and broccoli
MIKE'S CAJUN SHRIMP PO BOY
Lettuce, tomatoes, and Po Boy sauce, served with seasoned fries
MIKE'S CAJUN GRILLED CHICKEN 8OZ
Served with mashed potatoes and broccoli
SEAFOOD SPECIAL
Burgers
TURKEY MELT
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Swiss Cheese, Bacon & Spicy Mustard
MIKE'S SALMON BURGER
Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese
MIKE'S BEYOND BURGER (VEGAN)
Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato and Onions
MIKE'S CAJUN GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Served with seasoned fries
MIKE'S DOUBLE BACON BURGER
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Bacon & Mike's Sauce
MIKE'S SMOKED BBQ BACON BURGER
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Rings & Mike's Sauce
MIKE'S OLD FASHIONED BURGER
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles & Garlic Aioli
MIKE'S BLACK BEAN BURGER (VEGAN)
Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato and Onions
TURKEY BURGER
Lettuce, Tomato, Carmelized Onions & Chipotle Mayo
Sides
Salads
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Romain lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
6oz grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, cucumbers and cheese
CAESAR SALAD
HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, 8 cucumbers, croutons and cheese
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, 8 cucumbers, croutons and cheese