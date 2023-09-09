Food Menu

Appetizers

SHRIMP & GRITS

$16.00

YUSEF'S FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER

$15.00

Served on seasoned fries

NICK'S CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$15.00

2 Waffles, 3 PieceS of bone-in chicken , topped with powdered sugar

NICK'S SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$17.00

NICK'S CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$14.00+

NICK'S SHRIMP KABOBS

$15.00

Shrimp with peppers and onions, drizzled in balsamic glaze

NICK'S ANGUS BEEF SLIDERS

$15.00

Old Fashion, BBQ Bacon and Carmelized Onions

NICK'S SOUTHWEST EGGROLLS W/PICO

$14.00

NICK'S ONION RINGS

$9.00

NICK'S SHRIMP FLATBREAD

$16.00

NICK'S BEEF FLATBREAD

$15.00

NICK'S PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$15.00

NICK'S FAMOUS CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$15.00

NICK'S FAMOUS FLATBREAD

$12.00

Veggie

NICK'S CHICKEN TENDERS W/FRIES

$15.00

NICK'S SHRIMP TACOS

$18.00

NICK'S CHICKEN TACOS

$15.00

NICK'S BRUSCHETTA

$11.44

Comes with pico, cheese and balsamic glaze

NICK'S CHEESE STICKS

$9.00

Wings

TRADITIONAL CHICKEN WINGS (18)

$26.00

TRADITIONAL CHICKEN WINGS (12)

$19.00

TRADITIONAL CHICKEN WINGS (6)

$12.00

Entrees

PORK CHOP SPECIAL 9OZ

$11.00

Fried Catfish

$17.00

MIKE'S HONEY CHIPOTLE RIBS (HALF RACK)

$13.00

Served with seasoned fries

MIKE'S HONEY CHIPOTLE RIBS (FULL RACK)

$26.00

Served with seasoned fries

YUSEF'S SHRIMP SCAMPI

$17.00

Sautéed shrimp served on garlic mashed potatoes

PORK CHOP PLATE 10OZ

$16.00

Served with mashed potatoes and broccoli

MIKE'S SALMON 6OZ

$18.00

Grilled with balsamic glaze, served with mashed potatoes and broccoli

MIKE'S CAJUN SHRIMP PO BOY

$14.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and Po Boy sauce, served with seasoned fries

MIKE'S CAJUN GRILLED CHICKEN 8OZ

$15.00

Served with mashed potatoes and broccoli

SEAFOOD SPECIAL

$20.00

Burgers

TURKEY MELT

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Swiss Cheese, Bacon & Spicy Mustard

MIKE'S SALMON BURGER

$16.00

Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese

MIKE'S BEYOND BURGER (VEGAN)

$15.00

Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato and Onions

MIKE'S CAJUN GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

Served with seasoned fries

MIKE'S DOUBLE BACON BURGER

$16.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Bacon & Mike's Sauce

MIKE'S SMOKED BBQ BACON BURGER

$14.00

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Rings & Mike's Sauce

MIKE'S OLD FASHIONED BURGER

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles & Garlic Aioli

MIKE'S BLACK BEAN BURGER (VEGAN)

$14.00

Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato and Onions

TURKEY BURGER

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Carmelized Onions & Chipotle Mayo

Sides

SEASONED BROCCOLI

$3.00

NICK & MIKE SEASONED FRIES

$3.00

COLLARD GREENS

$3.00

Homemade Collard Greens

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$3.00

Salads

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

Romain lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$15.00

6oz grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, cucumbers and cheese

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, 8 cucumbers, croutons and cheese

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, 8 cucumbers, croutons and cheese

Dessert

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$10.00

Carmel Cheesecake

$10.00

STEAKS

PORK RIBEYE 10oz

$21.00

STEAK 10oz

$24.00

T-BONE 12oz

$26.00Out of stock

Drinks Menu

Beverages

COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GOLD PEAK TEA

$3.00

HI-C FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

WATER BOTTLE

$3.00