Nicole's Good Eats & Sweets
All day Menu
Appetizer
Specials
Entree
- Chicken Meal$19.00
My signature fried chicken is marinated and fried crispy, juicy and seasoned to the bone
- Rib meal$22.00
Marinated and smoked to perfection with a light glaze
- Chicken & fries$14.00
Nicole's seasoned to the bone, crispy and juicy fried chicken with crinkle cut fries
- Ribs & fries$16.00
Your choice of our BBQ Jamaican Jerk or BBQ Smoked Baby backs with crispy crinkle cut fries
- Chicken & waffles$17.00
Belgian waffle with hints of vanilla, fresh fruit and syrup
- Shrimp meal$21.00
7 Extra Jumbo Shrimp w/2 sides
- Shrimp & Fries$16.00
- Three sides$12.00
Choose (3) three sides of your choice, comes with honey cornbread
- Smoked wings$8.00+
These wings are marinated and slow smoked, comes with your choice of dipping sauce.
- Catch of the Day$19.00
Fried fish Southern style, comes with sides and Honey butter cornbread
A la carte
- Collards greens$5.00+
Fresh Collard greens braised in smoked turkey
- Cabbage$5.00+
Fresh Cabbage sauteed with turkey bacon
- String beans$5.00+
Fresh String beans braised with smoked turkey
- Mac n cheese$5.00+
Old fashioned southern man n cheese
- Candied yams$5.00+
Fresh yams candied with sugar and spices
- Potato Salad$5.00+
This is no ordinary potato salad, everyone will ask, who made the potato salad?
- Baby Back Ribs$13.00
All our Baby Backs are slow smoked with Bourbon barrel wood till tender with bark then glazed, choose from our Rub or Jerk smoked
- Fried Chicken$7.00+
My signature Fried Chicken, fried crispy, juicy and seasoned to the bone, 4 pieces with Nicole's signature cornbread.
- Wings$8.00+
My signature Fried Chicken, get it just fried or bang bang, comes with Nicole's signature cornbread
- Honey Cornbread$1.00+
My signature cornbread is sweet & buttery and compliments any comfort food meal
- Fries$4.00
- Belgian Waffle$7.00
With A la carte Belgian waffle you get our Belgian waffle and syrup
- Jumbo Shrimp$12.00
7 Jumbo Shrimp fried with tartar sauce or tossed in Bang Bang Sauce
- Maple Syrup$3.00
Pure Maple syrup
- Fried Okra$5.00
Seasoned breaded Okra fried crisp
Desserts
- Red Velvet$7.00Out of stock
Southern favorite, moist with a hint of chocolate with whipped cream cheese icing and walnuts
- Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$7.00
NY Style cheesecake with Peach cobbler filling inside and on top
- Banana Pudding$8.00
Layers of bananas, vanilla custard, fresh made whipped cream and cookies
- Sweet Potato Pie$3.00Out of stock