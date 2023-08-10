Food

Apps/Starters

10pc Buffalo Wings

$10.50

4pc Chicken Fingers

$5.95

6pc Chicken Fingers

$8.50

6pc Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95

9pc Breaded Ravioli

$5.95

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$3.50

4pc Garlic Knots

$1.50

Small Seasoned Fries

$2.95

Large Seasoned Fries

$4.95

Small French Fries

$2.95

Large French Fries

$4.95

Small Onion Rings

$3.95

Large Onion Rings

$5.95

Calamari

$9.50

Salads/Soups

Small Salad

$3.50

Large Salad

$5.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.50

Antipasto

$8.50

Chef Salad

$8.50

Caesar Salad

$5.50

Minestrone

$4.50

Lentil Soup

$4.50

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.50

Tortellini Soup

$4.50

Cream of Chicken Soup

$4.50

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$4.50

Sandwiches and Wraps

Build your Own

$8.50

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$7.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Roasted Turkey Wrap

$7.00

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$7.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.00

Wrap and Fries

$9.00

Hot Heroes

Chicken Parmesan Hero

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Hero

$7.00

Chicken & Cheese Hero

$7.00

Meatball Sub Hero

$6.50

Meatball Parm Hero

$7.50

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$7.00

Pepper & Eggs Hero

$6.50

Eggplant Parm Hero

$7.00

Philly Cheese Steak Hero

$8.50

Veal Parm Hero

$9.00

Shrimp Parm Hero

$9.00

Calzones/Rolls

Cheese Calzone

$7.00

2 Topping Calzone

$8.00

Chicken Roll

$7.00

Sausage Roll

$7.00

Stromboli

$7.00

Entrees

Chicken Parm

$15.50

Eggplant Parm

$15.50

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.50

Stuffed Eggplant

$15.50

Manicotti

$15.50

Stuffed Shells

$15.50

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$15.50

Baked Tortellini

$15.50

Sausage & Peppers

$15.50

Lasagna

$15.50

Veal Parm

$16.50

Shrimp Parm

$16.50

Pasta

Spaghetti Bolognese

$15.50

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.50

Chicken Alfredo

$15.50

Round Ravioli

$15.50

Baked Ziti

$15.50

Sides

Side of Meatballs

$3.00

Side of Broccoli

$4.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$2.75

Cheesecake

$3.75

Chocolate Cake

$3.75

Panini

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$8.75

BBQ Chicken Panini

$8.75

Crispy Chicken Panini

$8.75

Grilled Chicken Panini

$8.75

Philly Cheese Steak Panini

$8.75

American Mix Panini

$8.75

Sausage & Peppers Panini

$8.75

Italian Mix Panini

$8.75

Drinks

NA Bevs

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50

Pepsi Zero Can

$1.50

Root Beer Can

$1.50

Ginger Ale Can

$1.50

Cherry Pepsi Can

$1.50

Orange Soda Can

$1.50

Bottle Water Can

$1.50

Starry 20oz

$2.50

Root Beer 20oz

$2.50

Orange 20oz

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi 20oz

$2.50

Pepsi 20oz

$2.50

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.50

Grape 20oz

$2.50

Pepsi 2L

$3.00

Diet Pepsi 2L

$3.00

Mountain Dew 2l

$3.00

Ginger Ale 2L

$3.00

Orange 2L

$3.00

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.75

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$2.75

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$2.75

Pure Leaf Peach

$2.75

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.75

Pure Leaf Extra Sweet Tea

$2.75

Pellegrino

$2.75

Pizza

Slices

Plain Slice

$2.50

Gourmet Slice

$3.00

Small Gourmet Pizza

Small Margherita Pizza

$15.45

Small Pollo Ala Vodka Pizza

$18.75

Small Country Pizza

$18.75

Small White Pizza

$15.75

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$18.45

Small Tomato Basil Pizza

$18.50

Small Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$18.75

Small Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$21.00

Small Deluxe Pizza

$18.75

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.75

Large Gourmet Pizza

Large Margherita Pizza

$19.45

Large Pollo Ala Vodka Pizza

$20.75

Large Country Pizza

$20.75

Large White Pizza

$17.75

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$20.50

Large Tomato Basil Pizza

$20.50

Large Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$20.75

Large Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$23.00

Large Deluxe Pizza

$20.75

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.75

Pizzas

Personal Pizza (12")

$6.00

Small Pizza (16")

$12.95

Large Pizza (18")

$13.95

Sicilian Pizza

$16.95

Gluten Free (12")

$10.00

Specials

Daily Specials

Family Special

$28.00

Medium Family Special

$35.95