Nic's Restaurant
Boards
- I Want It All Board$35.00
- Nicki's Mini Board$16.00
- Cheese & Jam Board$25.00
- Garden Board$20.00
- Side Marinated Olives$6.00
- Side Pickles$5.00
- Catering Party Charcuterie Board$65.00
- Catering Party Garden Board$36.00
- Catering 3 Meat Board$22.00
- Wine Tumbler$10.00
- Dessert Box$25.00
- Meatball Charcuterie$20.00Out of stock
Sandwiches
- Pastrami Reuben Panini$12.95
- Grilled Cubano$12.25
- Rosemary Grilled Cheese$11.25
- Turkey Broccoli Cheddar Panini$12.25Out of stock
- Ham & Brie Cranberry$12.25
- Chicken Caesar Panini$12.95
- 1/2 Sand With Soup$13.25
- 1/2 Sand with Salad$13.25
- Turkey Pesto & Mozzarella$12.95
- Big Italian Sub$12.95
- Avocado Green Goddess$12.50
- BYO Sandwich$12.25
- PPD Turkey Sandwich$12.25
- CDF Chipotle Turkey Club$12.50
- Roast Beef & Provolone$12.95Out of stock
- Sausage Stew$13.25Out of stock
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.95Out of stock
- Fajita Sandwich$10.25Out of stock
- Roast Beef & Provolone$12.95Out of stock
- Meatballs$10.00
- Lasagna Special$15.95Out of stock
- Mac & Cheese Panini$11.95Out of stock
- Chicken Caprese$10.00Out of stock
- French Dip$12.95
- Tuesday Special$8.00Out of stock
Salads
Deli Case & Sides
- Bowtie Caesar Salad$5.95
- Potato Salad$5.95
- Macaroni Salad$5.95
- Italian Pasta Salad$5.95Out of stock
- Soup$3.95+
- 1\2 Bowtie Caesar Salad$3.95
- 1/2 Potato Salad$3.95
- 1\2 Macaroni Salad$3.95
- 1\2 Italian Pasta Salad$3.95Out of stock
- Side Salad$6.25
- Chips$1.75
- Apple$2.25
- Side Of Toast$1.00
- Candy$1.75
- Soup in A Bread Bowl$12.95
- Chili$5.75+
- Cornbread$1.50
- Chili Bread Bowl$9.95Out of stock
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$3.00
- Mediterranean Salad$5.95Out of stock
- 2 Deviled Egg$5.00Out of stock
- 4 Deviled Egg$8.00Out of stock
Pastries
Flatbread
- 7" Salami$10.00
- 12" Salami$19.00
- 7" Peach$10.00
- 12" Peach$19.00
- 7" Margherita$9.00
- 12" Margherita$17.00
- 7" Buffalo Chicken$10.00
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$19.00
- 7" Artichoke Flatbread$13.00Out of stock
- 12" Artichoke Flatbread$23.00Out of stock
- 7" Summer BBQ$11.00
- 12" Summer BBQ$20.00
- 7" Pepperoni$9.00
- 12" Pepperoni$17.00
- 7" Greek Flatbread$12.00
- 12" Greek Flatbread$21.00
Nic's Restaurant Location and Ordering Hours
(530) 413-9422
Closed • Opens Monday at 10AM